HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|78
|57
|15
|6
|120
|328
|224
|x-Toronto
|79
|51
|21
|7
|109
|303
|248
|x-Tampa Bay
|78
|48
|22
|8
|104
|267
|219
|x-Boston
|78
|48
|25
|5
|101
|239
|210
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|Detroit
|79
|30
|39
|10
|70
|222
|306
|Ottawa
|79
|31
|41
|7
|69
|218
|256
|Montreal
|79
|20
|48
|11
|51
|204
|309
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|79
|51
|20
|8
|110
|263
|194
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|79
|51
|22
|6
|108
|245
|197
|x-Pittsburgh
|79
|45
|23
|11
|101
|265
|217
|x-Washington
|78
|44
|23
|11
|99
|268
|229
|N.Y. Islanders
|78
|35
|33
|10
|80
|216
|224
|Columbus
|78
|35
|36
|7
|77
|248
|287
|New Jersey
|78
|27
|43
|8
|62
|238
|288
|Philadelphia
|78
|24
|43
|11
|59
|204
|286
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|78
|55
|17
|6
|116
|301
|218
|x-Minnesota
|78
|50
|21
|7
|107
|295
|241
|x-St. Louis
|78
|47
|20
|11
|105
|293
|223
|Nashville
|78
|44
|29
|5
|93
|249
|233
|Dallas
|79
|44
|30
|5
|93
|228
|238
|Winnipeg
|78
|35
|32
|11
|81
|237
|252
|Chicago
|79
|26
|42
|11
|63
|210
|284
|Arizona
|78
|22
|50
|6
|50
|189
|298
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|78
|48
|20
|10
|106
|279
|195
|x-Edmonton
|78
|46
|26
|6
|98
|275
|240
|Los Angeles
|79
|42
|27
|10
|94
|228
|228
|Vegas
|78
|42
|31
|5
|89
|250
|232
|Vancouver
|78
|38
|29
|11
|87
|236
|223
|San Jose
|78
|31
|35
|12
|74
|203
|247
|Anaheim
|78
|30
|34
|14
|74
|220
|255
|Seattle
|78
|26
|46
|6
|58
|205
|271
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday
Ottawa 2, Columbus 1, SO
Minnesota 6, Seattle 3
Edmonton 6, Colorado 3
Washington 2, Arizona 0
Saturday
Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2
Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT
Ottawa 6, Montreal 4
San Jose 4, Chicago 1
Dallas 3, Seattle 2
St. Louis at Arizona, late
Vancouver at Calgary, late
Anaheim at Los Angeles, late
Today
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
SCORING LEADERS
Through April 22
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|77
|43
|73
|116
|Jon. Huberdeau, FLA
|77
|30
|83
|113
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|78
|38
|71
|109
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|77
|54
|53
|107
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|70
|58
|44
|102
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|77
|45
|56
|101
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|78
|40
|60
|100
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|73
|22
|74
|96
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|69
|34
|61
|95
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
South Division
Florida 1, Greenville 1
April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 23.: Greenville 5, Florida 3
Wed.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 0
April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2
April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT
Wed.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
North Division
Reading 2, Maine 0
April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2
April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0
Thu.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland 2, Trois-Rivières 0
April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4
April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2
Tue.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Central Division
Cincinnati 1, Toledo 1
April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
Mon.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Wed.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Thu.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling 2, KOMETS 0
April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0
April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2
Wed.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
Fri.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Division
Utah 1, Tulsa 0
April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3
April 23: Tulsa at Utah, late
Tue.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wed.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-Thu.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City 1, Allen 0
April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2
April 23: Allen at Rapid City, late
Tue.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
Fri.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
NAILERS 4, KOMETS 2
|Wheeling
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Fort Wayne
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Graber 1 (Jones), 7:33. 2, Wheeling, MacPherson 1 (Maniscalco, Almeida), 15:35 (PP). Penalties—Szydlowski Fw (cross-checking), 1:07; Guindon Whl (roughing), 7:27; Alvaro Fw (roughing), 7:27; Hausinger Whl (roughing), 14:19; Masonius Fw (cross-checking, roughing), 14:19.
2nd Period—3, Wheeling, Cockrell 1 (Boomhower, Quercia), 16:21. Penalties—Quercia Whl (roughing, roughing), 2:49; Masonius Fw (roughing), 2:49; served by Josling Whl (bench - too many men), 7:32; Corrin Fw (interference), 18:33; Josling Whl (tripping), 19:25; Siebenaler Fw (elbowing), 20:00.
3rd Period—4, Wheeling, Josling 1 (Almeida, Doherty), 6:15. 5, Fort Wayne, Brubacher 1 (Szydlowski, Siebenaler), 16:50. 6, Wheeling, Hausinger 1 (Watling, Ortiz), 18:10. Penalties—Boomhower Whl (tripping), 3:05; Graber Fw (slashing), 3:05; Ortiz Whl (slashing), 4:05.
Shots on Goal—Wheeling 11-10-7-28. Fort Wayne 15-17-11-43.
Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 1 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies—Wheeling, Guindon (43 shots-41 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey (28 shots-24 saves).
A—6,073. Referees—John Lindner, Sam Heidemann.
Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Logan Bellgraph.
