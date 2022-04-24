NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 78 57 15 6 120 328 224 x-Toronto 79 51 21 7 109 303 248 x-Tampa Bay 78 48 22 8 104 267 219 x-Boston 78 48 25 5 101 239 210 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 Detroit 79 30 39 10 70 222 306 Ottawa 79 31 41 7 69 218 256 Montreal 79 20 48 11 51 204 309

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 79 51 20 8 110 263 194 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 51 22 6 108 245 197 x-Pittsburgh 79 45 23 11 101 265 217 x-Washington 78 44 23 11 99 268 229 N.Y. Islanders 78 35 33 10 80 216 224 Columbus 78 35 36 7 77 248 287 New Jersey 78 27 43 8 62 238 288 Philadelphia 78 24 43 11 59 204 286

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 78 55 17 6 116 301 218 x-Minnesota 78 50 21 7 107 295 241 x-St. Louis 78 47 20 11 105 293 223 Nashville 78 44 29 5 93 249 233 Dallas 79 44 30 5 93 228 238 Winnipeg 78 35 32 11 81 237 252 Chicago 79 26 42 11 63 210 284 Arizona 78 22 50 6 50 189 298

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Calgary 78 48 20 10 106 279 195 x-Edmonton 78 46 26 6 98 275 240 Los Angeles 79 42 27 10 94 228 228 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 Vancouver 78 38 29 11 87 236 223 San Jose 78 31 35 12 74 203 247 Anaheim 78 30 34 14 74 220 255 Seattle 78 26 46 6 58 205 271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

Edmonton 6, Colorado 3

Washington 2, Arizona 0

Saturday

Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Ottawa 6, Montreal 4

San Jose 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 3, Seattle 2

St. Louis at Arizona, late

Vancouver at Calgary, late

Anaheim at Los Angeles, late

Today

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

SCORING LEADERS

Through April 22

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 77 43 73 116 Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 77 30 83 113 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 78 38 71 109 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 77 54 53 107 Auston Matthews, TOR 70 58 44 102 Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 77 45 56 101 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 78 40 60 100 Artemi Panarin, NYR 73 22 74 96 Mitch Marner, TOR 69 34 61 95

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

South Division

Florida 1, Greenville 1

April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 23.: Greenville 5, Florida 3

Wed.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

April 30: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 0

April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2

April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT

Wed.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-May 1: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

North Division

Reading 2, Maine 0

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2

April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0

Thu.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

x-April 30: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 2, Trois-Rivières 0

April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4

April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2

Tue.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Central Division

Cincinnati 1, Toledo 1

April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

Mon.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Thu.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-April 30: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling 2, KOMETS 0

April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0

April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2

Wed.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

Fri.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-April 30: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Division

Utah 1, Tulsa 0

April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3

April 23: Tulsa at Utah, late

Tue.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wed.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-Thu.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City 1, Allen 0

April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2

April 23: Allen at Rapid City, late

Tue.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

Fri.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-April 30: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

NAILERS 4, KOMETS 2

Wheeling 1 1 2 — 4 Fort Wayne 1 0 1 — 2

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Graber 1 (Jones), 7:33. 2, Wheeling, MacPherson 1 (Maniscalco, Almeida), 15:35 (PP). Penalties—Szydlowski Fw (cross-checking), 1:07; Guindon Whl (roughing), 7:27; Alvaro Fw (roughing), 7:27; Hausinger Whl (roughing), 14:19; Masonius Fw (cross-checking, roughing), 14:19.

2nd Period—3, Wheeling, Cockrell 1 (Boomhower, Quercia), 16:21. Penalties—Quercia Whl (roughing, roughing), 2:49; Masonius Fw (roughing), 2:49; served by Josling Whl (bench - too many men), 7:32; Corrin Fw (interference), 18:33; Josling Whl (tripping), 19:25; Siebenaler Fw (elbowing), 20:00.

3rd Period—4, Wheeling, Josling 1 (Almeida, Doherty), 6:15. 5, Fort Wayne, Brubacher 1 (Szydlowski, Siebenaler), 16:50. 6, Wheeling, Hausinger 1 (Watling, Ortiz), 18:10. Penalties—Boomhower Whl (tripping), 3:05; Graber Fw (slashing), 3:05; Ortiz Whl (slashing), 4:05.

Shots on Goal—Wheeling 11-10-7-28. Fort Wayne 15-17-11-43.

Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 1 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.

Goalies—Wheeling, Guindon (43 shots-41 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey (28 shots-24 saves).

A—6,073. Referees—John Lindner, Sam Heidemann.

Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Logan Bellgraph.