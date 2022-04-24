The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, April 24, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Atlanta -148 Miami +127
at Washingtn OFF San Frncisco OFF
St. Louis -144 at Cincinnati +124
at Chi Cubs OFF Pittsburgh OFF
LA Dodgers -126 at San Diego +108
N.Y Mets -164 at Arizona +138
at Phldlphia -155 Milwaukee +134

American League

at Tampa Bay -162 Boston +140
at NY Yankees -216 Cleveland +180
at Minnesota OFF Chicago WS OFF
at Houston -134 Toronto +114
Texas -116 at Oakland -104
at La Angels -290 Baltimore +235
at Seattle -166 Kansas City +140

Interleague

at Detroit -132 Colorado +112

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee (219) at Chicago
Gldn State (224½) at Denver
Miami 2 (221) at Atlanta
Phoenix (215) at New Orlns

