Sunday, April 24, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Atlanta
|-148
|Miami
|+127
|at Washingtn
|OFF
|San Frncisco
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-144
|at Cincinnati
|+124
|at Chi Cubs
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-126
|at San Diego
|+108
|N.Y Mets
|-164
|at Arizona
|+138
|at Phldlphia
|-155
|Milwaukee
|+134
American League
|at Tampa Bay
|-162
|Boston
|+140
|at NY Yankees
|-216
|Cleveland
|+180
|at Minnesota
|OFF
|Chicago WS
|OFF
|at Houston
|-134
|Toronto
|+114
|Texas
|-116
|at Oakland
|-104
|at La Angels
|-290
|Baltimore
|+235
|at Seattle
|-166
|Kansas City
|+140
Interleague
|at Detroit
|-132
|Colorado
|+112
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(219)
|at Chicago
|Gldn State
|4½
|(224½)
|at Denver
|Miami
|2
|(221)
|at Atlanta
|Phoenix
|2½
|(215)
|at New Orlns
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story