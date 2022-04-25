The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, April 25, 2022 1:00 am

AUTO RACING

Cup Series

GEICO 500

At Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 188 laps, 42 points.

2. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188, 35.

3. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188, 39.

4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 188, 50.

5. (2) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 188, 45.

6. (16) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 188, 37.

7. (28) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188, 44.

8. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 188, 29.

9. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188, 36.

10. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 188, 27.

11. (22) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 188, 26.

12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 188, 25.

13. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188, 28.

14. (33) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 188, 23.

15. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 188, 39.

16. (6) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 188, 26.

17. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 188, 30.

18. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188, 19.

19. (39) Landon Cassill, Chev., 188, 0.

20. (31) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 188, 0.

21. (18) Austin Cindric, Ford, 188, 16.

22. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 187, 23.

23. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 187, 14.

24. (36) David Ragan, Ford, 186, 13.

25. (38) JJ Yeley, Ford, 185, 0.

26. (37) BJ McLeod, Ford, 172, 11.

27. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 121, 10.

28. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, dvp, 105, 9.

29. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, engine, 98, 8.

30. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chev., 95, 8.

31. (4) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 92, 6.

32. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 89, 5.

33. (20) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 89, 4.

34. (25) Harrison Burton, Ford, 89, 3.

35. (35) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, 79, 2.

36. (3) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 56, 0.

37. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 56, 1.

38. (30) Chris Buescher, Ford, 56, 1.

39. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 31, 1.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 148.637 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hr., 21 min., 52 sec.

Margin of Victory: 0.105 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 41 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-1; D.Suárez 2-3; C.Bell 4-9; D.Suárez 10-35; C.Custer 36; J.Logano 37; K.Larson 38-50; B.Wallace 51; K.Larson 52; B.Wallace 53; K.Larson 54; B.Wallace 55-60; B.McLeod 61; K.Larson 62-64; E.Jones 65; K.Larson 66; E.Jones 67; K.Larson 68-69; E.Jones 70-73; B.Wallace 74; E.Jones 75-82; B.McLeod 83; W.Byron 84-121; J.Yeley 122; E.Jones 123-124; Ky.Busch 125; E.Jones 126; Ky.Busch 127-128; R.Blaney 129-151; B.Wallace 152; E.Jones 153-154; B.Wallace 155-159; C.Lajoie 160; Ku.Busch 161; D.Hamlin 162-170; K.Larson 171-176; E.Jones 177; K.Larson 178-181; E.Jones 182-183; K.Larson 184; E.Jones 185-187; R.Chastain 188

Wins: W.Byron, 2; R.Chastain, 2; Ky.Busch, 1; A.Bowman, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; A.Cindric, 1; D.Hamlin, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 368; 2. R.Blaney, 347; 3. W.Byron, 334; 4. Ky.Busch, 312; 5. A.Bowman, 309; 6. J.Logano, 308; 7. K.Larson, 299; 8. M.Truex, 298; 9. R.Chastain, 292; 10. A.Almirola, 265; 11. K.Harvick, 252; 12. C.Briscoe, 246; 13. A.Dillon, 245; 14. C.Bell, 243; 15. T.Reddick, 242; 16. A.Cindric, 238.

Formula One

EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

At Imola, Italy

Lap length: 4 kilometers

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 63 laps, 1:32:07.986, 26 points.

2. (3) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 63, +16.527 seconds, 18.

3. (5) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 63, +34.834, 15.

4. (11) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 63, +42.506, 12.

5. (7) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 63, +43.181, 10.

6. (2) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 63, +56.072, 8.

7. (12) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 63, +1:01.110, 6.

8. (13) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 63, +1:10.892, 4.

9. (8) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1 Team, 63, +1:15.260, 2.

10. (15) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 62, +1 lap, 1.

11. (18) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 62, +1 lap.

12. (17) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 62, +1 lap.

13. (14) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 62, +1 lap.

14. (16) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 62, +1 lap.

15. (20) Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 62, +1 lap.

16. (19) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 62, +1 lap.

17. (10) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 62, +1 lap.

18. (6) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 62, +1 lap.

19. (9) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, did not finish, 6.

20. (4) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, did not finish, 0.

Driver Standings

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 86 points.

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 59.

3. Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 54.

4. George Russell, Mercedes, 49.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari, 38.

6. Lando Norris, McLaren, 35.

7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 28.

8. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Racing, 24.

9. Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 20.

10. Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, 15.

NHRA

SPRINGNATIONALS

At Baytown, Texas

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Billy Torrence; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Leah Pruett; 11. Antron Brown; 12. Doug Foley; 13. Buddy Hull; 14. Josh Hart; 15. Doug Kalitta; 16. Alex Laughlin

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Bobby Bode; 3. JR Todd; 4. Chad Green; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Jim Campbell; 9. John Force; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Alexis DeJoria DQ; 12. Tim Wilkerson; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Terry Haddock; 15. Bob Tasca III

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Camrie Caruso; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Rodger Brogdon; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Fernando Cuadra; 10. Cristian Cuadra; 11. Aaron Stanfield; 12. Fernando Cuadra Jr; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Dallas Glenn; 16. Mason McGaha

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Karen Stoffer; 5. James Underdahl; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. David Barron; 11. Michael Ray; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Angie Smith; 14. Marc Ingwersen; 15. LE Tonglet; 16. Jerry Savoie

Final Results

Top Fuel—Brittany Force, 3.767 seconds, 321.42 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.763 seconds, 329.58 mph

Funny Car—Matt Hagan, 3.982, 326.63 def. Bobby Bode, 4.046, 282.95

Pro Stock—Erica Enders, 166.91, 5.494 def. Camrie Caruso, 165.64, 5.549

Pro Stock Motorcycle—Steve Johnson, 164.17, 5.602 def. Matt Smith, 163.71, 5.694

Top Alcohol Dragster—Joey Severance, 221.92, 4.424 def. Julie Nataas, 227.65, 4.559

Top Alcohol Funny Car—Doug Gordon, 209.10, 4.688 def. Bob Mccosh, 201.31, 4.868

Competition Eliminator—Greg Kamplain, 161.96, 5.622 def. Mike De Palma, 139.47, 6.490

Super Stock—Harvey Emmons, 110.20, 8.064 def. Brenda Grubbs, 117.42, 7.676

Stock Eliminator—Jerry Emmons, 105.41, 8.453 def. Brandon Bakies, 110.52, 8.395

Super Comp—Michael Holcombe, 141.18, 7.647 def. Christopher Dodd, 140.83, 7.667

Super Gas—Keith Purvis, 122.95, 8.481 def. Austin Williams, 129.12, 8.542

Super Street—Chris Leblanc, 112.30, 9.384 def. Don Snow, 110.86, 9.401

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  