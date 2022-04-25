Monday, April 25, 2022 1:00 am
AUTO RACING
Cup Series
GEICO 500
At Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 188 laps, 42 points.
2. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188, 35.
3. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188, 39.
4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 188, 50.
5. (2) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 188, 45.
6. (16) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 188, 37.
7. (28) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188, 44.
8. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 188, 29.
9. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188, 36.
10. (24) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 188, 27.
11. (22) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 188, 26.
12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 188, 25.
13. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188, 28.
14. (33) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 188, 23.
15. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 188, 39.
16. (6) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 188, 26.
17. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 188, 30.
18. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188, 19.
19. (39) Landon Cassill, Chev., 188, 0.
20. (31) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 188, 0.
21. (18) Austin Cindric, Ford, 188, 16.
22. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 187, 23.
23. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 187, 14.
24. (36) David Ragan, Ford, 186, 13.
25. (38) JJ Yeley, Ford, 185, 0.
26. (37) BJ McLeod, Ford, 172, 11.
27. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 121, 10.
28. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, dvp, 105, 9.
29. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, engine, 98, 8.
30. (26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chev., 95, 8.
31. (4) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 92, 6.
32. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 89, 5.
33. (20) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 89, 4.
34. (25) Harrison Burton, Ford, 89, 3.
35. (35) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, 79, 2.
36. (3) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 56, 0.
37. (17) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 56, 1.
38. (30) Chris Buescher, Ford, 56, 1.
39. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 31, 1.
Race Statistics
Avg. Speed of Winner: 148.637 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hr., 21 min., 52 sec.
Margin of Victory: 0.105 seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps.
Lead Changes: 41 among 16 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-1; D.Suárez 2-3; C.Bell 4-9; D.Suárez 10-35; C.Custer 36; J.Logano 37; K.Larson 38-50; B.Wallace 51; K.Larson 52; B.Wallace 53; K.Larson 54; B.Wallace 55-60; B.McLeod 61; K.Larson 62-64; E.Jones 65; K.Larson 66; E.Jones 67; K.Larson 68-69; E.Jones 70-73; B.Wallace 74; E.Jones 75-82; B.McLeod 83; W.Byron 84-121; J.Yeley 122; E.Jones 123-124; Ky.Busch 125; E.Jones 126; Ky.Busch 127-128; R.Blaney 129-151; B.Wallace 152; E.Jones 153-154; B.Wallace 155-159; C.Lajoie 160; Ku.Busch 161; D.Hamlin 162-170; K.Larson 171-176; E.Jones 177; K.Larson 178-181; E.Jones 182-183; K.Larson 184; E.Jones 185-187; R.Chastain 188
Wins: W.Byron, 2; R.Chastain, 2; Ky.Busch, 1; A.Bowman, 1; K.Larson, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; A.Cindric, 1; D.Hamlin, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 368; 2. R.Blaney, 347; 3. W.Byron, 334; 4. Ky.Busch, 312; 5. A.Bowman, 309; 6. J.Logano, 308; 7. K.Larson, 299; 8. M.Truex, 298; 9. R.Chastain, 292; 10. A.Almirola, 265; 11. K.Harvick, 252; 12. C.Briscoe, 246; 13. A.Dillon, 245; 14. C.Bell, 243; 15. T.Reddick, 242; 16. A.Cindric, 238.
Formula One
EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX
At Imola, Italy
Lap length: 4 kilometers
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 63 laps, 1:32:07.986, 26 points.
2. (3) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 63, +16.527 seconds, 18.
3. (5) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 63, +34.834, 15.
4. (11) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 63, +42.506, 12.
5. (7) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 63, +43.181, 10.
6. (2) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 63, +56.072, 8.
7. (12) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 63, +1:01.110, 6.
8. (13) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 63, +1:10.892, 4.
9. (8) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1 Team, 63, +1:15.260, 2.
10. (15) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 62, +1 lap, 1.
11. (18) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 62, +1 lap.
12. (17) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 62, +1 lap.
13. (14) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 62, +1 lap.
14. (16) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 62, +1 lap.
15. (20) Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 62, +1 lap.
16. (19) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 62, +1 lap.
17. (10) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 62, +1 lap.
18. (6) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 62, +1 lap.
19. (9) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, did not finish, 6.
20. (4) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, did not finish, 0.
Driver Standings
1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 86 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 59.
3. Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 54.
4. George Russell, Mercedes, 49.
5. Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari, 38.
6. Lando Norris, McLaren, 35.
7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 28.
8. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Racing, 24.
9. Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 20.
10. Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, 15.
NHRA
SPRINGNATIONALS
At Baytown, Texas
Final Finish Order
Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Billy Torrence; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Leah Pruett; 11. Antron Brown; 12. Doug Foley; 13. Buddy Hull; 14. Josh Hart; 15. Doug Kalitta; 16. Alex Laughlin
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Bobby Bode; 3. JR Todd; 4. Chad Green; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Jim Campbell; 9. John Force; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Alexis DeJoria DQ; 12. Tim Wilkerson; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Terry Haddock; 15. Bob Tasca III
Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders; 2. Camrie Caruso; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Rodger Brogdon; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Fernando Cuadra; 10. Cristian Cuadra; 11. Aaron Stanfield; 12. Fernando Cuadra Jr; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Kenny Delco; 15. Dallas Glenn; 16. Mason McGaha
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Karen Stoffer; 5. James Underdahl; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. David Barron; 11. Michael Ray; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Angie Smith; 14. Marc Ingwersen; 15. LE Tonglet; 16. Jerry Savoie
Final Results
Top Fuel—Brittany Force, 3.767 seconds, 321.42 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.763 seconds, 329.58 mph
Funny Car—Matt Hagan, 3.982, 326.63 def. Bobby Bode, 4.046, 282.95
Pro Stock—Erica Enders, 166.91, 5.494 def. Camrie Caruso, 165.64, 5.549
Pro Stock Motorcycle—Steve Johnson, 164.17, 5.602 def. Matt Smith, 163.71, 5.694
Top Alcohol Dragster—Joey Severance, 221.92, 4.424 def. Julie Nataas, 227.65, 4.559
Top Alcohol Funny Car—Doug Gordon, 209.10, 4.688 def. Bob Mccosh, 201.31, 4.868
Competition Eliminator—Greg Kamplain, 161.96, 5.622 def. Mike De Palma, 139.47, 6.490
Super Stock—Harvey Emmons, 110.20, 8.064 def. Brenda Grubbs, 117.42, 7.676
Stock Eliminator—Jerry Emmons, 105.41, 8.453 def. Brandon Bakies, 110.52, 8.395
Super Comp—Michael Holcombe, 141.18, 7.647 def. Christopher Dodd, 140.83, 7.667
Super Gas—Keith Purvis, 122.95, 8.481 def. Austin Williams, 129.12, 8.542
Super Street—Chris Leblanc, 112.30, 9.384 def. Don Snow, 110.86, 9.401
