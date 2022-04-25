NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 79 57 16 6 120 332 232 x-Toronto 80 52 21 7 111 307 251 x-Tampa Bay 79 49 22 8 106 275 223 x-Boston 79 49 25 5 103 244 213 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 Detroit 80 31 39 10 72 225 306 Ottawa 79 31 41 7 69 218 256 Montreal 80 20 49 11 51 207 314

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 80 52 20 8 112 268 196 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 51 22 6 108 245 197 x-Pittsburgh 80 45 24 11 101 266 221 x-Washington 79 44 23 12 100 271 233 N.Y. Islanders 79 35 34 10 80 218 229 Columbus 79 36 36 7 79 253 289 New Jersey 79 27 44 8 62 238 291 Philadelphia 79 25 43 11 61 208 287

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 79 55 18 6 116 302 222 x-Minnesota 79 51 21 7 109 300 245 x-St. Louis 80 49 20 11 109 304 230 Nashville 79 44 29 6 94 253 238 Dallas 79 44 30 5 93 228 238 Winnipeg 79 36 32 11 83 241 253 Chicago 79 26 42 11 63 210 284 Arizona 79 22 50 7 51 193 303

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Calgary 79 49 20 10 108 285 198 x-Edmonton 79 46 27 6 98 277 245 Los Angeles 80 43 27 10 96 232 230 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 Vancouver 79 38 30 11 87 239 229 San Jose 78 31 35 12 74 203 247 Anaheim 80 30 36 14 74 225 265 Seattle 78 26 46 6 58 205 271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday

Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Ottawa 6, Montreal 4

San Jose 4, Chicago 1

Dallas 3, Seattle 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, OT

Calgary 6, Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 2

Sunday

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Columbus 5, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4, Colorado 1

Tampa Bay 8, Florida 4

Toronto 4, Washington 3, SO

Boston 5, Montreal 3

Minnesota 5, Nashville 4, OT

St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3

San Jose at Vegas, late

Today

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

DETROIT 3,

NEW JERSEY 0

Detroit 1 0 2 — 3 New Jersey 0 0 0 — 0

First Period—1, Detroit, Sundqvist 8 (Bertuzzi), 15:48. Penalties—McLeod, NJ (Cross Checking), 9:28.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Vrana, DET (Hooking), 5:53; Vrana, DET (Tripping), 9:00.

Third Period—2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 29 (DeKeyser, Sundqvist), 17:51 (en). 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 14 (Erne), 19:47 (en). Penalties—Zacha, NJ (Tripping), 2:21; Bastian, NJ (Slashing), 9:48.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 7-9-8—24. New Jersey 4-5-8—17.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 20-23-9 (17 shots-17 saves). New Jersey, Hammond 4-4-1 (22-21).

A—11,492 (16,514). T—2:13.

Referees—Eric Furlatt, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Justin Johnson.

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SOUTH DIVISION

Florida 1, Greenville 1

April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3

Wed.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 0

April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2

April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT

Wed.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-Sun.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

NORTH DIVISION

Reading 2, Maine 0

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2

April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0

Thu.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

x-Sat.: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 2, Trois-Rivières 0

April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4

April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2

Tue.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-Sat.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cincinnati 1, Toledo 1

April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

Today: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Thu.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling 2, KOMETS 0

April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0

April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2

Wed.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

Fri.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-Sat.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Utah 1, Tulsa 1

April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3

April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3

Tue.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wed.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Thu.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City 1, Allen 1

April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2

April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT

Tue.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

Fri.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

Sat.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.