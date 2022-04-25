Monday, April 25, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|79
|57
|16
|6
|120
|332
|232
|x-Toronto
|80
|52
|21
|7
|111
|307
|251
|x-Tampa Bay
|79
|49
|22
|8
|106
|275
|223
|x-Boston
|79
|49
|25
|5
|103
|244
|213
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|Detroit
|80
|31
|39
|10
|72
|225
|306
|Ottawa
|79
|31
|41
|7
|69
|218
|256
|Montreal
|80
|20
|49
|11
|51
|207
|314
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|80
|52
|20
|8
|112
|268
|196
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|79
|51
|22
|6
|108
|245
|197
|x-Pittsburgh
|80
|45
|24
|11
|101
|266
|221
|x-Washington
|79
|44
|23
|12
|100
|271
|233
|N.Y. Islanders
|79
|35
|34
|10
|80
|218
|229
|Columbus
|79
|36
|36
|7
|79
|253
|289
|New Jersey
|79
|27
|44
|8
|62
|238
|291
|Philadelphia
|79
|25
|43
|11
|61
|208
|287
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|79
|55
|18
|6
|116
|302
|222
|x-Minnesota
|79
|51
|21
|7
|109
|300
|245
|x-St. Louis
|80
|49
|20
|11
|109
|304
|230
|Nashville
|79
|44
|29
|6
|94
|253
|238
|Dallas
|79
|44
|30
|5
|93
|228
|238
|Winnipeg
|79
|36
|32
|11
|83
|241
|253
|Chicago
|79
|26
|42
|11
|63
|210
|284
|Arizona
|79
|22
|50
|7
|51
|193
|303
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|79
|49
|20
|10
|108
|285
|198
|x-Edmonton
|79
|46
|27
|6
|98
|277
|245
|Los Angeles
|80
|43
|27
|10
|96
|232
|230
|Vegas
|78
|42
|31
|5
|89
|250
|232
|Vancouver
|79
|38
|30
|11
|87
|239
|229
|San Jose
|78
|31
|35
|12
|74
|203
|247
|Anaheim
|80
|30
|36
|14
|74
|225
|265
|Seattle
|78
|26
|46
|6
|58
|205
|271
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday
Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 6, Nashville 2
Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT
Ottawa 6, Montreal 4
San Jose 4, Chicago 1
Dallas 3, Seattle 2
St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, OT
Calgary 6, Vancouver 3
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 2
Sunday
Detroit 3, New Jersey 0
Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Columbus 5, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 4, Colorado 1
Tampa Bay 8, Florida 4
Toronto 4, Washington 3, SO
Boston 5, Montreal 3
Minnesota 5, Nashville 4, OT
St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3
San Jose at Vegas, late
Today
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
DETROIT 3,
NEW JERSEY 0
|Detroit
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period—1, Detroit, Sundqvist 8 (Bertuzzi), 15:48. Penalties—McLeod, NJ (Cross Checking), 9:28.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Vrana, DET (Hooking), 5:53; Vrana, DET (Tripping), 9:00.
Third Period—2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 29 (DeKeyser, Sundqvist), 17:51 (en). 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 14 (Erne), 19:47 (en). Penalties—Zacha, NJ (Tripping), 2:21; Bastian, NJ (Slashing), 9:48.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 7-9-8—24. New Jersey 4-5-8—17.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 2.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 20-23-9 (17 shots-17 saves). New Jersey, Hammond 4-4-1 (22-21).
A—11,492 (16,514). T—2:13.
Referees—Eric Furlatt, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Justin Johnson.
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
SOUTH DIVISION
Florida 1, Greenville 1
April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3
Wed.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 0
April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2
April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT
Wed.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-Sun.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
NORTH DIVISION
Reading 2, Maine 0
April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2
April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0
Thu.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
x-Sat.: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland 2, Trois-Rivières 0
April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4
April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2
Tue.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-Sat.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cincinnati 1, Toledo 1
April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
Today: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Wed.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Thu.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling 2, KOMETS 0
April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0
April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2
Wed.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
Fri.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-Sat.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Utah 1, Tulsa 1
April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3
April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3
Tue.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wed.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Thu.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City 1, Allen 1
April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2
April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT
Tue.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
Fri.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
Sat.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
