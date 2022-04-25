The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, April 25, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Milwaukee OFF San Francisco OFF
at Philadelphia -178 Colorado +155
NY Mets -147 at St. Louis +126
LA Dodgers -177 at Arizona +153

American League

at Toronto -143 Boston +123
Houston -137 at Texas +117
Cleveland -117 at LA Angels -103

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Brooklyn (220) Boston
at Philadelphia (210) Toronto
at Dallas 3 (213) Utah

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Chicago -137 Philadelphia +114

