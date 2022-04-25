Monday, April 25, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Rich Hill from the bereavement/family medical emergency list.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Jason Foley and Angel De Jesus to Toledo (IL). Reinstated INF Javier Baez from the 10-day IL.
HOCKEY
NHL
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry level contract.
