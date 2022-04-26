Tuesday, April 26, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
TORONTO 6,
BOSTON 2
|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|GrreroJr 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|GurrielJr dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Katoh pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zimmer rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|Boston
|000
|000
|020—2
|Toronto
|000
|010
|14x—6
DP—Boston 2, Toronto 1. LOB—Boston 5, Toronto 2. 2B—Martinez (6), Devers (5), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR—Gurriel Jr. (2), Chapman (3), Bichette (2). SF—Verdugo (3). S—Plawecki (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Eovaldi
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Strahm L,1-1 1
|/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Danish
|2/3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
Toronto
|Berríos
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Cimber W,4-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Berríos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover. T—2:16. A—20,981 (53,506).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
SAN FRANCISCO 4, MILWAUKEE 2
|San Francisco
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|McCtchn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Slater rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|González cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Vosler 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|0
Totals
E—Leone (1). DP—San Francisco 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB—San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B—Casali (2), Estrada (3). HR—Pederson (6), González (1), Adames (2). SB—González (0).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Francisco
|Long
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brebbia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Littell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Álvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee W,1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Doval S,4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Milwaukee
|Burnes
|6 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Gott
|1 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cousins L,2-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
HBP—Burnes (Belt). Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T—3:01. A—21,186 (41,900).
PHILADELPHIA 8,
COLORADO 2
|Colorado
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Joe dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castllns rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|6
|Colorado
|110
|000
|000—2
|Philadelphia
|003
|010
|40x—8
E—McMahon 2 (2), Iglesias (3). DP—Colorado 1, Philadelphia 3. LOB—Colorado 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B—McMahon (6), Realmuto (4), Schwarber (3). HR—Joe (4), Grichuk (2), Harper (3). SF—Harper (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Colorado
|Freeland L,0-3
|5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|Goudeau
|1 1/3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Gilbreath
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Blach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Philadelphia
|Gibson W,2-1
|5 2/3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Domínguez 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Falter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Domínguez (Grichuk). WP—Freeland, Goudeau. Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T—3:09. A—20,130 (42,792).
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Toronto
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|5-2
|6-4
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|7-3
|3-3
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|6-4
|3-3
|Boston
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|2½
|4-6
|L-3
|3-4
|4-6
|Baltimore
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|3-3
|3-7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|.500
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|5-4
|3-4
|Cleveland
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|3-3
|4-5
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|2½
|2-8
|L-7
|4-2
|2-7
|Detroit
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|2½
|4-6
|L-2
|4-8
|2-1
|Kansas City
|5
|9
|.357
|2
|3
|3-7
|L-4
|5-5
|0-4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|7-2
|3-4
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|4-5
|5-2
|Oakland
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-3
|5-5
|Houston
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|1½
|3-7
|W-1
|2-4
|5-4
|Texas
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|1-5
|4-5
Today
Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Monday
Toronto 6, Boston 2
Houston at Texas, late
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late
Wednesday
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago WS, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|5-2
|8-3
|Miami
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|4-3
|3-5
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|4-6
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-5
|2-5
|Washington
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|5
|3-7
|L-5
|3-8
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|3-2
|6-4
|Milwaukee
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|5-3
|5-4
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|4-2
|4-6
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|4-6
|3-3
|Cincinnati
|3
|13
|.188
|6½
|7
|1-9
|W-1
|1-4
|2-9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|6-1
|5-3
|San Francisco
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-4
|4-2
|8-3
|Colorado
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|6-4
|4-2
|San Diego
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|6-4
|4-3
|Arizona
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|3-6
|3-4
Today
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 6:35 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Monday
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Wednesday
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Lansing (Oakland)
|4
|11
|.267
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|11
|4
|.733
|1
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|South Bend (Cubs)
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|Beloit (Miami)
|4
|11
|.267
|8
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 12:05 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.
Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Friday
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
This Date in Baseball
Today
1952 — Detroit’s Art Houtteman’s had his no-hit bid broken up on a two-out ninth-inning hit by Harry Simpson but the Tigers routed the Indians 13-0.
1961 — Roger Maris of the New York Yankees began his successful run at Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record with the first of his 61 homers, connecting in the fifth inning against Detroit right-hander Paul Foytack.
1980 — Steve Carlton of Philadelphia pitched the sixth one-hitter of his career against St. Louis for a National League record. The Phillies beat the Cardinals 7-0. Ted Simmons singled to lead off the second inning. Carlton walked one batter and struck out five.
1990 — Nolan Ryan tied Bob Feller’s major league record of 12 one-hitters as the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0. Ryan struck out 16 as he allowed only Ron Kittle’s check-swing single in the second inning.
1994 — Baltimore’s Brady Anderson has four extra-base hits in the Orioles’ 10-4 win over Oakland. Anderson’s two doubles and two homers came while leading off an inning.
