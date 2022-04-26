The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TORONTO 6,

BOSTON 2

Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernández cf 4 0 1 1 Springer cf 4 1 2 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 1 Bichette ss 4 1 1 4
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 GrreroJr 1b 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 GurrielJr dh 4 1 2 1
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Katoh pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Chapmn 3b 4 1 1 1
Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 0 Kirk c 3 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 0 Tapia lf 3 0 1 0
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0
Zimmer rf 3 1 1 0
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 32 6 10 6
Boston 000 000 020—2
Toronto 000 010 14x—6

DP—Boston 2, Toronto 1. LOB—Boston 5, Toronto 2. 2B—Martinez (6), Devers (5), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR—Gurriel Jr. (2), Chapman (3), Bichette (2). SF—Verdugo (3). S—Plawecki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Eovaldi 7 5 2 2 0 5
Strahm L,1-1 1 /3 2 2 2 0 0
Danish 2/3 3 2 2 0 1

Toronto

Berríos 7 5 2 2 1 4
Cimber W,4-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Merryweather 1 1 0 0 0 1

Berríos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover. T—2:16. A—20,981 (53,506).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

SAN FRANCISCO 4, MILWAUKEE 2

San Francisco Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pederson rf 3 1 1 2 McCtchn dh 4 0 0 0
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 1
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0
Ruf lf 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Slater rf 0 0 0 0 Hiura 1b 2 1 1 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
Flores dh 3 1 0 0 Cain cf 4 0 0 0
González cf-rf 4 1 2 2 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 4 0 1 0 Brsseau 3b 3 0 2 1
Vosler 3b 3 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0
Casali c 4 1 1 0

Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 32 2 5 2 San Francisco 000 000 022—4 Milwaukee 010 000 010—2

E—Leone (1). DP—San Francisco 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB—San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B—Casali (2), Estrada (3). HR—Pederson (6), González (1), Adames (2). SB—González (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco

Long 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leone 1 2 1 0 0 1
Brebbia 2 0 0 0 1 2
Littell 1 1 0 0 0 3
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 0
McGee W,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Doval S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Milwaukee

Burnes 6 2/3 2 0 0 2 11
Gott 1 1/3 2 2 2 0 1
Cousins L,2-1 1 2 2 2 2 2

HBP—Burnes (Belt). Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T—3:01. A—21,186 (41,900).

PHILADELPHIA 8,

COLORADO 2

Colorado Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Joe dh 4 1 1 1 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 2 3 0
Bryant lf 3 0 1 0 Harper dh 3 2 1 2
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Castllns rf 3 1 1 0
Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 Realmuto c 4 2 2 1
McMahon 3b 3 0 2 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 1 2
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 1
Rodgers 2b 2 0 0 0 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Vierling cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 34 8 9 6
Colorado 110 000 000—2
Philadelphia 003 010 40x—8

E—McMahon 2 (2), Iglesias (3). DP—Colorado 1, Philadelphia 3. LOB—Colorado 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B—McMahon (6), Realmuto (4), Schwarber (3). HR—Joe (4), Grichuk (2), Harper (3). SF—Harper (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado

Freeland L,0-3 5 6 4 1 1 7
Goudeau 1 1/3 3 4 3 1 1
Gilbreath 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Blach 1 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia

Gibson W,2-1 5 2/3 3 2 2 2 4
Domínguez 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Norwood 1 0 0 0 0 1
Falter 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP—Domínguez (Grichuk). WP—Freeland, Goudeau. Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T—3:09. A—20,130 (42,792).

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 11 6 .647 7-3 W-1 5-2 6-4
New York 10 6 .625 ½ 7-3 W-3 7-3 3-3
Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 5-5 W-2 6-4 3-3
Boston 7 10 .412 4 4-6 L-3 3-4 4-6
Baltimore 6 10 .375 3 5-5 L-1 3-3 3-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 8 8 .500 6-4 W-4 5-4 3-4
Cleveland 7 8 .467 ½ 4-6 L-3 3-3 4-5
Chicago 6 9 .400 2-8 L-7 4-2 2-7
Detroit 6 9 .400 4-6 L-2 4-8 2-1
Kansas City 5 9 .357 2 3 3-7 L-4 5-5 0-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 10 6 .625 8-2 W-3 7-2 3-4
Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1 6-4 W-1 4-5 5-2
Oakland 9 8 .529 ½ 5-5 W-1 4-3 5-5
Houston 7 8 .467 3-7 W-1 2-4 5-4
Texas 5 10 .333 4-6 L-1 1-5 4-5

Today

Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Monday

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Houston at Texas, late

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late

Wednesday

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago WS, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 13 5 .722 7-3 W-2 5-2 8-3
Miami 7 8 .467 6-4 W-2 4-3 3-5
Atlanta 7 10 .412 4-6 L-2 4-6 3-4
Philadelphia 7 10 .412 4-6 W-1 5-5 2-5
Washington 6 12 .333 7 5 3-7 L-5 3-8 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 9 6 .600 6-4 L-2 3-2 6-4
Milwaukee 10 7 .588 ½ 6-4 L-1 5-3 5-4
Pittsburgh 8 8 .500 2 5-5 W-1 4-2 4-6
Chicago 7 9 .438 3 3-7 L-1 4-6 3-3
Cincinnati 3 13 .188 7 1-9 W-1 1-4 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 11 4 .733 8-2 W-1 6-1 5-3
San Francisco 12 5 .706 7-3 W-4 4-2 8-3
Colorado 10 6 .625 6-4 L-1 6-4 4-2
San Diego 10 7 .588 2 ½ 6-4 L-1 6-4 4-3
Arizona 6 10 .375 4 4-6 L-1 3-6 3-4

Today

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Monday

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

Wednesday

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 11 4 .733
TINCAPS (San Diego) 10 5 .667 1
Lake County (Cleve.) 7 8 .467 4
West Michigan (Detroit) 7 8 .467 4
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 5 10 .333 6
Lansing (Oakland) 4 11 .267 7

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 12 3 .800
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 11 4 .733 1
Peoria (St. Louis) 7 8 .467 5
South Bend (Cubs) 7 8 .467 5
Quad Cities (Kan. City) 5 10 .333 7
Beloit (Miami) 4 11 .267 8

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 12:05 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.

Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Friday

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

This Date in Baseball

Today

1952 — Detroit’s Art Houtteman’s had his no-hit bid broken up on a two-out ninth-inning hit by Harry Simpson but the Tigers routed the Indians 13-0.

1961 — Roger Maris of the New York Yankees began his successful run at Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record with the first of his 61 homers, connecting in the fifth inning against Detroit right-hander Paul Foytack.

1980 — Steve Carlton of Philadelphia pitched the sixth one-hitter of his career against St. Louis for a National League record. The Phillies beat the Cardinals 7-0. Ted Simmons singled to lead off the second inning. Carlton walked one batter and struck out five.

1990 — Nolan Ryan tied Bob Feller’s major league record of 12 one-hitters as the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0. Ryan struck out 16 as he allowed only Ron Kittle’s check-swing single in the second inning.

1994 — Baltimore’s Brady Anderson has four extra-base hits in the Orioles’ 10-4 win over Oakland. Anderson’s two doubles and two homers came while leading off an inning.

