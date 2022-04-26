Colorado Philadelphia

ab r h bi ab r h bi Joe dh 4 1 1 1 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 2 3 0 Bryant lf 3 0 1 0 Harper dh 3 2 1 2 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Castllns rf 3 1 1 0 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 Realmuto c 4 2 2 1 McMahon 3b 3 0 2 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 1 2 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 1 Rodgers 2b 2 0 0 0 Camargo ss 4 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 34 8 9 6 Colorado 110 000 000—2 Philadelphia 003 010 40x—8

E—McMahon 2 (2), Iglesias (3). DP—Colorado 1, Philadelphia 3. LOB—Colorado 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B—McMahon (6), Realmuto (4), Schwarber (3). HR—Joe (4), Grichuk (2), Harper (3). SF—Harper (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado

Freeland L,0-3 5 6 4 1 1 7 Goudeau 1 1/3 3 4 3 1 1 Gilbreath 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 Blach 1 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia

Gibson W,2-1 5 2/3 3 2 2 2 4 Domínguez 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0 Norwood 1 0 0 0 0 1 Falter 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP—Domínguez (Grichuk). WP—Freeland, Goudeau. Umpires—Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T—3:09. A—20,130 (42,792).

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Toronto 11 6 .647 — — 7-3 W-1 5-2 6-4 New York 10 6 .625 ½ — 7-3 W-3 7-3 3-3 Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 1½ — 5-5 W-2 6-4 3-3 Boston 7 10 .412 4 2½ 4-6 L-3 3-4 4-6 Baltimore 6 10 .375 4½ 3 5-5 L-1 3-3 3-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 8 8 .500 — — 6-4 W-4 5-4 3-4 Cleveland 7 8 .467 ½ 1½ 4-6 L-3 3-3 4-5 Chicago 6 9 .400 1½ 2½ 2-8 L-7 4-2 2-7 Detroit 6 9 .400 1½ 2½ 4-6 L-2 4-8 2-1 Kansas City 5 9 .357 2 3 3-7 L-4 5-5 0-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Seattle 10 6 .625 — — 8-2 W-3 7-2 3-4 Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1 — 6-4 W-1 4-5 5-2 Oakland 9 8 .529 1½ ½ 5-5 W-1 4-3 5-5 Houston 7 8 .467 2½ 1½ 3-7 W-1 2-4 5-4 Texas 5 10 .333 4½ 3½ 4-6 L-1 1-5 4-5

Today

Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Monday

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Houston at Texas, late

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late

Wednesday

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago WS, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 13 5 .722 — — 7-3 W-2 5-2 8-3 Miami 7 8 .467 4½ 2½ 6-4 W-2 4-3 3-5 Atlanta 7 10 .412 5½ 3½ 4-6 L-2 4-6 3-4 Philadelphia 7 10 .412 5½ 3½ 4-6 W-1 5-5 2-5 Washington 6 12 .333 7 5 3-7 L-5 3-8 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away St. Louis 9 6 .600 — — 6-4 L-2 3-2 6-4 Milwaukee 10 7 .588 — ½ 6-4 L-1 5-3 5-4 Pittsburgh 8 8 .500 1½ 2 5-5 W-1 4-2 4-6 Chicago 7 9 .438 2½ 3 3-7 L-1 4-6 3-3 Cincinnati 3 13 .188 6½ 7 1-9 W-1 1-4 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 11 4 .733 — — 8-2 W-1 6-1 5-3 San Francisco 12 5 .706 — — 7-3 W-4 4-2 8-3 Colorado 10 6 .625 1½ — 6-4 L-1 6-4 4-2 San Diego 10 7 .588 2 ½ 6-4 L-1 6-4 4-3 Arizona 6 10 .375 5½ 4 4-6 L-1 3-6 3-4

Today

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Monday

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

Wednesday

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 11 4 .733 — TINCAPS (San Diego) 10 5 .667 1 Lake County (Cleve.) 7 8 .467 4 West Michigan (Detroit) 7 8 .467 4 Great Lakes (Dodgers) 5 10 .333 6 Lansing (Oakland) 4 11 .267 7

West Division

W L Pct. GB Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 12 3 .800 — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 11 4 .733 1 Peoria (St. Louis) 7 8 .467 5 South Bend (Cubs) 7 8 .467 5 Quad Cities (Kan. City) 5 10 .333 7 Beloit (Miami) 4 11 .267 8

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 12:05 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 12:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 12:05 p.m.

Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at TINCAPS, 6:35 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Friday

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

This Date in Baseball

Today

1952 — Detroit’s Art Houtteman’s had his no-hit bid broken up on a two-out ninth-inning hit by Harry Simpson but the Tigers routed the Indians 13-0.

1961 — Roger Maris of the New York Yankees began his successful run at Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record with the first of his 61 homers, connecting in the fifth inning against Detroit right-hander Paul Foytack.

1980 — Steve Carlton of Philadelphia pitched the sixth one-hitter of his career against St. Louis for a National League record. The Phillies beat the Cardinals 7-0. Ted Simmons singled to lead off the second inning. Carlton walked one batter and struck out five.

1990 — Nolan Ryan tied Bob Feller’s major league record of 12 one-hitters as the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0. Ryan struck out 16 as he allowed only Ron Kittle’s check-swing single in the second inning.

1994 — Baltimore’s Brady Anderson has four extra-base hits in the Orioles’ 10-4 win over Oakland. Anderson’s two doubles and two homers came while leading off an inning.

Share this article Share Email story