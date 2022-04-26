Tuesday, April 26, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|79
|57
|16
|6
|120
|332
|232
|x-Toronto
|80
|52
|21
|7
|111
|307
|251
|x-Tampa Bay
|79
|49
|22
|8
|106
|275
|223
|x-Boston
|79
|49
|25
|5
|103
|244
|213
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|Detroit
|80
|31
|39
|10
|72
|225
|306
|Ottawa
|79
|31
|41
|7
|69
|218
|256
|Montreal
|80
|20
|49
|11
|51
|207
|314
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|80
|52
|20
|8
|112
|268
|196
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|79
|51
|22
|6
|108
|245
|197
|x-Pittsburgh
|80
|45
|24
|11
|101
|266
|221
|x-Washington
|79
|44
|23
|12
|100
|271
|233
|N.Y. Islanders
|79
|35
|34
|10
|80
|218
|229
|Columbus
|79
|36
|36
|7
|79
|253
|289
|New Jersey
|79
|27
|44
|8
|62
|238
|291
|Philadelphia
|80
|25
|44
|11
|61
|209
|290
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|79
|55
|18
|6
|116
|302
|222
|x-Minnesota
|79
|51
|21
|7
|109
|300
|245
|x-St. Louis
|80
|49
|20
|11
|109
|304
|230
|Nashville
|79
|44
|29
|6
|94
|253
|238
|Dallas
|79
|44
|30
|5
|93
|228
|238
|Winnipeg
|79
|36
|32
|11
|83
|241
|253
|Chicago
|80
|27
|42
|11
|65
|213
|285
|Arizona
|79
|22
|50
|7
|51
|193
|303
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|79
|49
|20
|10
|108
|285
|198
|x-Edmonton
|79
|46
|27
|6
|98
|277
|245
|Los Angeles
|80
|43
|27
|10
|96
|232
|230
|Vegas
|79
|42
|31
|6
|90
|254
|237
|Vancouver
|79
|38
|30
|11
|87
|239
|229
|San Jose
|79
|32
|35
|12
|76
|208
|251
|Anaheim
|80
|30
|36
|14
|74
|225
|265
|Seattle
|78
|26
|46
|6
|58
|205
|271
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday
Detroit 3, New Jersey 0
Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Columbus 5, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 4, Colorado 1
Tampa Bay 8, Florida 4
Toronto 4, Washington 3, SO
Boston 5, Montreal 3
Minnesota 5, Nashville 4, OT
St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3
San Jose 5, Vegas 4, SO
Monday
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 1
Today
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
CHICAGO 3,
PHILADELPHIA 1
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period—1, Chicago, Gustafsson 3 (Toews, Kubalik), 1:44. 2, Chicago, Toews 12 (Lafferty), 6:15. 3, Philadelphia, Hayes 10 (Konecny, Laughton), 8:03.
Second Period—None.
Third Period—4, Chicago, DeBrincat 41 (McCabe, Kane), 7:45.
Shots on Goal—Philadelphia 14-7-13—34. Chicago 13-9-11—33.
Power-play opportunities—Philadelphia 0 of 4; Chicago 0 of 5.
Goalies—Philadelphia, Sandstrom 0-3-1 (33 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 7-15-6 (34-33).
A—18,642 (19,717). T—2:27.
Referees—Brandon Schrader, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Dan Kelly, Mark Shewchyk.
SCORING LEADERS
Through April 24
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|78
|43
|75
|118
|Jon. Huberdeau, FLA
|79
|30
|85
|115
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|79
|39
|72
|111
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|78
|55
|53
|108
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|72
|58
|46
|104
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|78
|45
|58
|103
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|79
|40
|61
|101
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|71
|35
|62
|97
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|78
|37
|60
|97
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|74
|22
|74
|96
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|77
|30
|66
|96
|Roman Josi, NSH
|77
|21
|70
|91
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|75
|26
|65
|91
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
SOUTH DIVISION
Florida 1, Greenville 1
April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3
Wed.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 0
April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2
April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT
Wed.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-Sun.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
x-May 2: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
NORTH DIVISION
Reading 2, Maine 0
April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2
April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0
Thu.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
x-Sat.: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
x-May 2: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland 2, Trois-Rivières 0
April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4
April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2
Today.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-Sat.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cincinnati 2, Toledo 1
April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5
Wed.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Thu.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling 2, KOMETS 0
April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0
April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2
Wed.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
Fri.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-Sat.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-May 2: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Utah 1, Tulsa 1
April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3
April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3
Today.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Wed.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Thu.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City 1, Allen 1
April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2
April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT
Today.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
Fri.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
Sat.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story