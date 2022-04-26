Tuesday, April 26, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-183
|at Pittsburgh
|+162
|San Diego
|-160
|at Cincinnati
|+140
|at Philadelphia
|-145
|Colorado
|+125
|Miami
|-131
|at Washington
|+112
|at Atlanta
|-181
|Chicago Cubs
|+158
|NY Mets
|OFF
|at St Louis
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-180
|at Arizona
|+158
American League
|at Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at NY Yankees
|-268
|Baltimore
|+222
|at Toronto
|-157
|Boston
|+138
|at Chicago WS
|-147
|KansasCity
|+127
|at Minnesota
|-140
|Detroit
|+120
|Houston
|-115
|at Texas
|-105
|at LA Angels
|-150
|Cleveland
|+130
Interleague
|at San Francsco
|-224
|Oakland
|+187
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Miami
|7½
|(217)
|Atlanta
|at Memphis
|6½
|(232)
|Minnesota
|at Phoenix
|7
|(215)
|New Orleans
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Ottawa
|-126
|New Jersey
|+105
|at Pittsburgh
|-152
|Edmonton
|+126
|at Tampa Bay
|-385
|Columbus
|+300
|at NY Rangers
|-118
|Carolina
|-102
|at Toronto
|-490
|Detroit
|+365
|Florida
|OFF
|at Boston
|OFF
|at Washington
|-172
|NY Islanders
|+142
|Calgary
|-140
|at Nashville
|+116
|at Minnesota
|-650
|Arizona
|+460
|at Dallas
|-120
|Vegas
|+100
|at Colorado
|-170
|St. Louis
|+140
|at Vancouver
|-230
|Seattle
|+188
|at San Jose
|-142
|Anaheim
|+118
