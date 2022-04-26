The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -183 at Pittsburgh +162
San Diego -160 at Cincinnati +140
at Philadelphia -145 Colorado +125
Miami -131 at Washington +112
at Atlanta -181 Chicago Cubs +158
NY Mets OFF at St Louis OFF
LA Dodgers -180 at Arizona +158

American League

at Tampa Bay OFF Seattle OFF
at NY Yankees -268 Baltimore +222
at Toronto -157 Boston +138
at Chicago WS -147 KansasCity +127
at Minnesota -140 Detroit +120
Houston -115 at Texas -105
at LA Angels -150 Cleveland +130

Interleague

at San Francsco -224 Oakland +187

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Miami (217) Atlanta
at Memphis (232) Minnesota
at Phoenix 7 (215) New Orleans

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Ottawa -126 New Jersey +105
at Pittsburgh -152 Edmonton +126
at Tampa Bay -385 Columbus +300
at NY Rangers -118 Carolina -102
at Toronto -490 Detroit +365
Florida OFF at Boston OFF
at Washington -172 NY Islanders +142
Calgary -140 at Nashville +116
at Minnesota -650 Arizona +460
at Dallas -120 Vegas +100
at Colorado -170 St. Louis +140
at Vancouver -230 Seattle +188
at San Jose -142 Anaheim +118

