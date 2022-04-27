NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 80 57 17 6 120 334 236 x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 x-Tampa Bay 80 50 22 8 108 279 224 x-Boston 80 50 25 5 105 248 215 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 Ottawa 80 32 41 7 71 223 260 Montreal 80 20 49 11 51 207 314

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 81 53 20 8 114 272 199 x-N.Y. Rangers 80 51 23 6 108 248 201 x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 x-Washington 80 44 24 12 100 272 237 N.Y. Islanders 80 36 34 10 82 222 230 Columbus 80 36 37 7 79 254 293 New Jersey 80 27 44 9 63 242 296 Philadelphia 80 25 44 11 61 209 290

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 79 55 18 6 116 302 222 x-St. Louis 80 49 20 11 109 304 230 x-Minnesota 80 51 22 7 109 303 250 Nashville 80 44 29 7 95 257 243 Dallas 79 44 30 5 93 228 238 Winnipeg 79 36 32 11 83 241 253 Chicago 80 27 42 11 65 213 285 Arizona 80 23 50 7 53 198 306

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Calgary 80 50 20 10 110 290 202 x-Edmonton 80 47 27 6 100 282 246 Los Angeles 80 43 27 10 96 232 230 Vegas 79 42 31 6 90 254 237 Vancouver 79 38 30 11 87 239 229 San Jose 79 32 35 12 76 208 251 Anaheim 80 30 36 14 74 225 265 Seattle 78 26 46 6 58 205 271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday

Chicago 3, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 1

Ottawa 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Arizona 5, Minnesota 3

Calgary 5, Nashville 4, OT

Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, late

Seattle at Vancouver, late

Anaheim at San Jose, late

Today

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

TORONTO 3, DETROIT 0

Detroit 0 0 0 — 0 Toronto 0 1 2 — 3

First Period—None. Penalties—Suter, DET (Tripping), 17:56.

Second Period—1, Toronto, Matthews 59 (Spezza, Blackwell), 15:48. Penalties—Robertson, TOR (High Sticking), 6:12; Engvall, TOR (Interference), 18:33.

Third Period—2, Toronto, Tavares 27 (Nylander, Lyubushkin), 4:03. 3, Toronto, Matthews 60 (Rielly, Nylander), 5:49 (pp). Penalties—Stephens, DET (Tripping), 4:27; Mikheyev, TOR (Boarding), 11:21.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 7-8-5—20. Toronto 14-10-12—36.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 3; Toronto 1 of 2.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 20-24-9 (36 shots-33 saves). Toronto, Campbell 31-9-6 (20-20).

A—0 (18,819). T—2:20.

Referees—Peter MacDougall, Furman South. Linesmen—Derek Nansen, Ben O’Quinn.

SCORING LEADERS

Through April 25

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 78 43 75 118 Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 79 30 85 115 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 79 39 72 111 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 78 55 53 108 Auston Matthews, TOR 72 58 46 104 Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 78 45 58 103

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SOUTH DIVISION

Florida 1, Greenville 1

April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3

Today: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 0

April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2

April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT

Today: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-Sun.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

x-Mon.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

NORTH DIVISION

Reading 2, Maine 0

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2

April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0

Thu.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

x-Sat.: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-Mon.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 2, Trois-Rivières 1

April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4

April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2

April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfoundland 2

Thu.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cincinnati 2, Toledo 1

April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5

Today: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Thu.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling 2, KOMETS 0

April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0

April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2

Today: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

Fri.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-Sat.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Utah 2, Tulsa 1

April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3

April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3

April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1

Today: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Thu.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City 2, Allen 1

April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2

April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT

April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1

Fri.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

Sat.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-Mon.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.