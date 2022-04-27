Wednesday, April 27, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|80
|57
|17
|6
|120
|334
|236
|x-Toronto
|81
|53
|21
|7
|113
|310
|251
|x-Tampa Bay
|80
|50
|22
|8
|108
|279
|224
|x-Boston
|80
|50
|25
|5
|105
|248
|215
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|Detroit
|81
|31
|40
|10
|72
|225
|309
|Ottawa
|80
|32
|41
|7
|71
|223
|260
|Montreal
|80
|20
|49
|11
|51
|207
|314
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|81
|53
|20
|8
|114
|272
|199
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|80
|51
|23
|6
|108
|248
|201
|x-Pittsburgh
|81
|45
|25
|11
|101
|267
|226
|x-Washington
|80
|44
|24
|12
|100
|272
|237
|N.Y. Islanders
|80
|36
|34
|10
|82
|222
|230
|Columbus
|80
|36
|37
|7
|79
|254
|293
|New Jersey
|80
|27
|44
|9
|63
|242
|296
|Philadelphia
|80
|25
|44
|11
|61
|209
|290
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|79
|55
|18
|6
|116
|302
|222
|x-St. Louis
|80
|49
|20
|11
|109
|304
|230
|x-Minnesota
|80
|51
|22
|7
|109
|303
|250
|Nashville
|80
|44
|29
|7
|95
|257
|243
|Dallas
|79
|44
|30
|5
|93
|228
|238
|Winnipeg
|79
|36
|32
|11
|83
|241
|253
|Chicago
|80
|27
|42
|11
|65
|213
|285
|Arizona
|80
|23
|50
|7
|53
|198
|306
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|80
|50
|20
|10
|110
|290
|202
|x-Edmonton
|80
|47
|27
|6
|100
|282
|246
|Los Angeles
|80
|43
|27
|10
|96
|232
|230
|Vegas
|79
|42
|31
|6
|90
|254
|237
|Vancouver
|79
|38
|30
|11
|87
|239
|229
|San Jose
|79
|32
|35
|12
|76
|208
|251
|Anaheim
|80
|30
|36
|14
|74
|225
|265
|Seattle
|78
|26
|46
|6
|58
|205
|271
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday
Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1
Toronto 3, Detroit 0
Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 4, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 1
Ottawa 5, New Jersey 4, OT
Arizona 5, Minnesota 3
Calgary 5, Nashville 4, OT
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, late
Seattle at Vancouver, late
Anaheim at San Jose, late
Today
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
TORONTO 3, DETROIT 0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Toronto
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Period—None. Penalties—Suter, DET (Tripping), 17:56.
Second Period—1, Toronto, Matthews 59 (Spezza, Blackwell), 15:48. Penalties—Robertson, TOR (High Sticking), 6:12; Engvall, TOR (Interference), 18:33.
Third Period—2, Toronto, Tavares 27 (Nylander, Lyubushkin), 4:03. 3, Toronto, Matthews 60 (Rielly, Nylander), 5:49 (pp). Penalties—Stephens, DET (Tripping), 4:27; Mikheyev, TOR (Boarding), 11:21.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 7-8-5—20. Toronto 14-10-12—36.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 3; Toronto 1 of 2.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 20-24-9 (36 shots-33 saves). Toronto, Campbell 31-9-6 (20-20).
A—0 (18,819). T—2:20.
Referees—Peter MacDougall, Furman South. Linesmen—Derek Nansen, Ben O’Quinn.
SCORING LEADERS
Through April 25
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|78
|43
|75
|118
|Jon. Huberdeau, FLA
|79
|30
|85
|115
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|79
|39
|72
|111
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|78
|55
|53
|108
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|72
|58
|46
|104
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|78
|45
|58
|103
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
SOUTH DIVISION
Florida 1, Greenville 1
April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3
Today: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 0
April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2
April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT
Today: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-Sun.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
x-Mon.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
NORTH DIVISION
Reading 2, Maine 0
April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2
April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0
Thu.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
x-Sat.: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
x-Mon.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland 2, Trois-Rivières 1
April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4
April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2
April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfoundland 2
Thu.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cincinnati 2, Toledo 1
April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5
Today: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Thu.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling 2, KOMETS 0
April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0
April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2
Today: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
Fri.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-Sat.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Utah 2, Tulsa 1
April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3
April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3
April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1
Today: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Thu.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City 2, Allen 1
April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2
April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT
April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1
Fri.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
Sat.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-Mon.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story