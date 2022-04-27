Wednesday, April 27, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at St. Louis
|-112
|NY Mets
|-107
|LA Dodgers
|-225
|at Arizona
|+188
|Milwaukee
|-172
|at Pittsburgh
|+153
|San Diego
|-175
|at Cincinnati
|+153
|at Philadelphia
|-175
|Colorado
|+175
|Miami
|-137
|at Washington
|+118
|at Atlanta
|-210
|Chicago Cubs
|+178
American League
|at Chicago WS
|-162
|Kansas City
|+143
|at Tampa Bay
|-125
|Seattle
|+105
|at NY Yankees
|-255
|Baltimore
|+210
|at Toronto
|-135
|Boston
|+115
|at Minnesota
|-185
|Detroit
|+160
|Houston
|-122
|at Texas
|+103
|at LA Angels
|-187
|Cleveland
|+163
Interleague
|at San Francisco
|-145
|Oakland
|+125
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Milwaukee
|12
|(217½)
|Chicago
|at Golden State
|9
|(225½)
|Denver
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY Rangers
|-435
|Montreal
|+320
|at Winnipeg
|-192
|Philadelphia
|+155
|Vegas
|-217
|at Chicago
|+173
|at Dallas
|-460
|Arizona
|+365
|Los Angeles
|-200
|at Seattle
|+164
