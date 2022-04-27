The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at St. Louis -112 NY Mets -107
LA Dodgers -225 at Arizona +188
Milwaukee -172 at Pittsburgh +153
San Diego -175 at Cincinnati +153
at Philadelphia -175 Colorado +175
Miami -137 at Washington +118
at Atlanta -210 Chicago Cubs +178

American League

at Chicago WS -162 Kansas City +143
at Tampa Bay -125 Seattle +105
at NY Yankees -255 Baltimore +210
at Toronto -135 Boston +115
at Minnesota -185 Detroit +160
Houston -122 at Texas +103
at LA Angels -187 Cleveland +163

Interleague

at San Francisco -145 Oakland +125

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Milwaukee 12 (217½) Chicago
at Golden State 9 (225½) Denver

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY Rangers -435 Montreal +320
at Winnipeg -192 Philadelphia +155
Vegas -217 at Chicago +173
at Dallas -460 Arizona +365
Los Angeles -200 at Seattle +164

