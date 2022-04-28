Thursday, April 28, 2022 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
Draft Order
First Round
Today
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina Panthers
7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
11. Washington Commanders
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. New England Patriots
22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Tennessee Titans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Green Bay Packers
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
31. Cincinnati Bengals
32. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story