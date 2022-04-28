NFL

Draft Order

First Round

Today

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)