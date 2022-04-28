NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 80 57 17 6 120 334 236 x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 x-Tampa Bay 80 50 22 8 108 279 224 x-Boston 80 50 25 5 105 248 215 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 Ottawa 80 32 41 7 71 223 260 Montreal 81 21 49 11 53 211 317

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 81 53 20 8 114 272 199 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 51 24 6 108 251 205 x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 x-Washington 80 44 24 12 100 272 237 N.Y. Islanders 80 36 34 10 82 222 230 Columbus 80 36 37 7 79 254 293 New Jersey 80 27 44 9 63 242 296 Philadelphia 81 25 45 11 61 209 294

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 80 56 18 6 118 307 225 x-Minnesota 80 51 22 7 109 303 250 x-St. Louis 81 49 21 11 109 307 235 x-Dallas 81 45 30 6 96 234 244 x-Nashville 80 44 29 7 95 257 243 Winnipeg 80 37 32 11 85 245 253 Chicago 81 28 42 11 67 217 288 Arizona 81 24 50 7 55 202 309

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Calgary 80 50 20 10 110 290 202 x-Edmonton 80 47 27 6 100 282 246 x-Los Angeles 80 43 27 10 96 232 230 Vegas 81 42 31 8 92 259 244 Vancouver 80 39 30 11 89 244 231 San Jose 80 32 36 12 76 210 256 Anaheim 81 31 36 14 76 230 267 Seattle 79 26 47 6 58 207 276

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT

Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO

Los Angeles at Seattle, late

Today

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday*

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

*end of regular season

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SOUTH DIVISION

Florida 2, Greenville 1

April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3

April 27: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

Fri.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 0

April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2

April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT

April 27: Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1

Today.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-Sun.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

x-Mon.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

NORTH DIVISION

Reading 2, Maine 0

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2

April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0

Today.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

x-Sat.: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-Mon.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 2, Trois-Rivières 1

April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4

April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2

April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfoundland 2

Today.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cincinnati 2, Toledo 2

April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5

April 27: Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1

Today.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling 2, KOMETS 1

April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0

April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2

April 27: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1

Fri.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

Sat.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Utah 2, Tulsa 2

April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3

April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3

April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1

April 27: Tulsa 4, Utah 3

Today.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City 2, Allen 1

April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2

April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT

April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1

Fri.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

Sat.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-Mon.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

KOMETS 4, NAILERS 1

Fort Wayne 3 1 0 — 4 Wheeling 1 0 0 — 1

1st Period—1, Wheeling, Hausinger 2 (Houde, Watling), 4:24. 2, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 1 (Siebenaler, McCallum), 14:33. 3, Fort Wayne, Corrin 1 (Alvaro, Pochiro), 17:47 (PP). 4, Fort Wayne, Cooper 1 (Szydlowski, Graber), 19:09 (PP). Penalties—Boomhower Whl (roughing), 12:26; Josling Whl (high-sticking), 16:26; Boomhower Whl (misconduct), 18:27; Watling Whl (elbowing), 18:27; Watling Whl (misconduct), 19:09.

2nd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Rassell 1 14:53 (SH). Penalties—Graber Fw (elbowing), 2:06; Jones Fw (holding the stick), 3:29; Ortiz Whl (tripping), 5:26; Quercia Whl (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:30; Cooper Fw (holding the stick), 12:54.

3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Boudens Fw (roughing), 0:41; Maniscalco Whl (slashing), 6:34; Watling Whl (tripping), 9:01; Petruzzelli Fw (interference), 10:41; Quercia Whl (cross-checking), 14:44; Brubacher Fw (high-sticking), 16:59; Cooper Fw (misconduct - continuing altercation), 17:47; Hausinger Whl (misconduct - continuing altercation), 17:47.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 28-10-12-50. Wheeling 6-6-11-23.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 2 / 8; Wheeling 0 / 6.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey (23 shots-22 saves). Wheeling, Guindon (50 shots-46 saves).

A—1,441. Referees—Trevor Wohlford, Jacob Rekucki. Linesmen—Austin March, Chadd Colin.