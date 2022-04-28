Thursday, April 28, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|80
|57
|17
|6
|120
|334
|236
|x-Toronto
|81
|53
|21
|7
|113
|310
|251
|x-Tampa Bay
|80
|50
|22
|8
|108
|279
|224
|x-Boston
|80
|50
|25
|5
|105
|248
|215
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|38
|11
|73
|229
|283
|Detroit
|81
|31
|40
|10
|72
|225
|309
|Ottawa
|80
|32
|41
|7
|71
|223
|260
|Montreal
|81
|21
|49
|11
|53
|211
|317
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|81
|53
|20
|8
|114
|272
|199
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|81
|51
|24
|6
|108
|251
|205
|x-Pittsburgh
|81
|45
|25
|11
|101
|267
|226
|x-Washington
|80
|44
|24
|12
|100
|272
|237
|N.Y. Islanders
|80
|36
|34
|10
|82
|222
|230
|Columbus
|80
|36
|37
|7
|79
|254
|293
|New Jersey
|80
|27
|44
|9
|63
|242
|296
|Philadelphia
|81
|25
|45
|11
|61
|209
|294
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|80
|56
|18
|6
|118
|307
|225
|x-Minnesota
|80
|51
|22
|7
|109
|303
|250
|x-St. Louis
|81
|49
|21
|11
|109
|307
|235
|x-Dallas
|81
|45
|30
|6
|96
|234
|244
|x-Nashville
|80
|44
|29
|7
|95
|257
|243
|Winnipeg
|80
|37
|32
|11
|85
|245
|253
|Chicago
|81
|28
|42
|11
|67
|217
|288
|Arizona
|81
|24
|50
|7
|55
|202
|309
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|80
|50
|20
|10
|110
|290
|202
|x-Edmonton
|80
|47
|27
|6
|100
|282
|246
|x-Los Angeles
|80
|43
|27
|10
|96
|232
|230
|Vegas
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|259
|244
|Vancouver
|80
|39
|30
|11
|89
|244
|231
|San Jose
|80
|32
|36
|12
|76
|210
|256
|Anaheim
|81
|31
|36
|14
|76
|230
|267
|Seattle
|79
|26
|47
|6
|58
|207
|276
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday
Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT
Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO
Los Angeles at Seattle, late
Today
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday*
Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
*end of regular season
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
SOUTH DIVISION
Florida 2, Greenville 1
April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3
April 27: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
Fri.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 4: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 0
April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2
April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT
April 27: Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1
Today.: Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
x-Sun.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
x-Mon.: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
NORTH DIVISION
Reading 2, Maine 0
April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2
April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0
Today.: Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
x-Sat.: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
x-Mon.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-May 4: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland 2, Trois-Rivières 1
April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4
April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2
April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfoundland 2
Today.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cincinnati 2, Toledo 2
April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5
April 27: Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1
Today.: Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling 2, KOMETS 1
April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0
April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2
April 27: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1
Fri.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
Sat.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 3: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Utah 2, Tulsa 2
April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3
April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3
April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1
April 27: Tulsa 4, Utah 3
Today.: Utah at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
x-May 2: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City 2, Allen 1
April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2
April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT
April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1
Fri.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
Sat.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-Mon.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-May 4: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
KOMETS 4, NAILERS 1
|Fort Wayne
|3
|1
|0
|—
|4
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
1st Period—1, Wheeling, Hausinger 2 (Houde, Watling), 4:24. 2, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 1 (Siebenaler, McCallum), 14:33. 3, Fort Wayne, Corrin 1 (Alvaro, Pochiro), 17:47 (PP). 4, Fort Wayne, Cooper 1 (Szydlowski, Graber), 19:09 (PP). Penalties—Boomhower Whl (roughing), 12:26; Josling Whl (high-sticking), 16:26; Boomhower Whl (misconduct), 18:27; Watling Whl (elbowing), 18:27; Watling Whl (misconduct), 19:09.
2nd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Rassell 1 14:53 (SH). Penalties—Graber Fw (elbowing), 2:06; Jones Fw (holding the stick), 3:29; Ortiz Whl (tripping), 5:26; Quercia Whl (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:30; Cooper Fw (holding the stick), 12:54.
3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties—Boudens Fw (roughing), 0:41; Maniscalco Whl (slashing), 6:34; Watling Whl (tripping), 9:01; Petruzzelli Fw (interference), 10:41; Quercia Whl (cross-checking), 14:44; Brubacher Fw (high-sticking), 16:59; Cooper Fw (misconduct - continuing altercation), 17:47; Hausinger Whl (misconduct - continuing altercation), 17:47.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 28-10-12-50. Wheeling 6-6-11-23.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 2 / 8; Wheeling 0 / 6.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey (23 shots-22 saves). Wheeling, Guindon (50 shots-46 saves).
A—1,441. Referees—Trevor Wohlford, Jacob Rekucki. Linesmen—Austin March, Chadd Colin.
