Thursday, April 28, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -122 at Cincinnati +103
Milwaukee -174 at Pittsburgh +146
at Philadelphia OFF Colorado OFF
Miami -155 at Washington +135
at Atlanta -165 Chicago Cubs +145
at St. Louis -177 Arizona +155

American League

at NY Yankees -227 Baltimore +190
at Tampa Bay -122 Seattle +103
at Minnesota -152 Detroit +133
Houston -110 at Texas -106
at Chicago WS -170 Kansas City +150
at Toronto -162 Boston +143
at LA Angels -215 Cleveland +180

BASKETBALL

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia (210½) at Toronto
Phoenix 2 (213) at New Orleans
Dallas 1 (209½) at Utah

HOCKEY

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -285 at Columbus +230
Florida -285 at Ottawa +230
at Carolina -345 New Jersey +270
Washington -134 at NY Islanders +112
at Boston -320 Buffalo +255
at Colorado -235 Nashville +190
at Edmonton -345 San Jose +270
at Vancouver -125 Los Angeles +104

