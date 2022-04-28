Thursday, April 28, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
BASEBALL
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-122
|at Cincinnati
|+103
|Milwaukee
|-174
|at Pittsburgh
|+146
|at Philadelphia
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|Miami
|-155
|at Washington
|+135
|at Atlanta
|-165
|Chicago Cubs
|+145
|at St. Louis
|-177
|Arizona
|+155
American League
|at NY Yankees
|-227
|Baltimore
|+190
|at Tampa Bay
|-122
|Seattle
|+103
|at Minnesota
|-152
|Detroit
|+133
|Houston
|-110
|at Texas
|-106
|at Chicago WS
|-170
|Kansas City
|+150
|at Toronto
|-162
|Boston
|+143
|at LA Angels
|-215
|Cleveland
|+180
BASKETBALL
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|1½
|(210½)
|at Toronto
|Phoenix
|2
|(213)
|at New Orleans
|Dallas
|1
|(209½)
|at Utah
HOCKEY
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-285
|at Columbus
|+230
|Florida
|-285
|at Ottawa
|+230
|at Carolina
|-345
|New Jersey
|+270
|Washington
|-134
|at NY Islanders
|+112
|at Boston
|-320
|Buffalo
|+255
|at Colorado
|-235
|Nashville
|+190
|at Edmonton
|-345
|San Jose
|+270
|at Vancouver
|-125
|Los Angeles
|+104
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story