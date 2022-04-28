Thursday, April 28, 2022 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Humberto Castellanos from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the COVID-19 IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP Patrick Murphy outright to Rochester (IL) after he cleared waivers.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Antonio Hamilton.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LS Liam McCullough.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract. Signed CB Blessuan Austin.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant. Exercised the fifth-year option on TE T.J. Hockinsen.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with LT Cam Robinson.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Gordon.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Carl Davis.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Bilal Powell on the reserve/retired list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on LB Devin White.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Jeffery Simmons.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Exercised the fift-year option on DE Montez Sweat.
HOCKEY
NHL
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL) from Cleveland (AHL). Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Milwaukee (AHL) from Florida (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).
ECHL
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nathan Perkovich from reserve. Placed D Stephen Desrocher and F Dylan Vander Esch on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Mark Rassel from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Busch and Jordan Martel and D Joe Masonius on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Gabriel Chicoine on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan on reserve.
