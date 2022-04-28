TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Humberto Castellanos from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the COVID-19 IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP Patrick Murphy outright to Rochester (IL) after he cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Antonio Hamilton.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LS Liam McCullough.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract. Signed CB Blessuan Austin.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant. Exercised the fifth-year option on TE T.J. Hockinsen.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with LT Cam Robinson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Gordon.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Carl Davis.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Bilal Powell on the reserve/retired list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on LB Devin White.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Jeffery Simmons.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Exercised the fift-year option on DE Montez Sweat.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL) from Cleveland (AHL). Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Milwaukee (AHL) from Florida (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nathan Perkovich from reserve. Placed D Stephen Desrocher and F Dylan Vander Esch on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Mark Rassel from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Busch and Jordan Martel and D Joe Masonius on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Gabriel Chicoine on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan on reserve.