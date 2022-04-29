AMERICAN LEAGUE

KANSAS CITY 5,

WHITE SOX 2, 10 INN.

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Lopez ss 3 1 0 0 Andersn ss 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 5 1 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 3 1 2 2 Sheets rf 4 0 0 0 Perez dh-c 5 0 0 0 Engel rf 0 0 0 0 Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Witt Jr. 3b 5 0 1 0 Grandal dh 3 0 1 0 Isbel rf 4 0 2 2 Harrison dh 1 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Burger 3b 4 0 1 0 Gallagher c 3 1 1 0 Pollock cf 3 0 0 1 Olivares ph 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 García 2b 3 1 1 1 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 5 6 4 Totals 32 2 5 2 Kansas City 100 010 000 3—5 Chicago 000 001 010 0—2

DP—Kansas City 2, Chicago 1. LOB—Kansas City 10, Chicago 3. 2B—Benintendi (1). HR—García (1). SB—Witt Jr. (4). SF—Benintendi (1), Pollock (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Keller 7 3 1 1 0 3 Stamnt BS,2-4 1 2 1 1 0 0 Barlow W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Clarke S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago

Kopech 5 3 2 2 4 3 Banks 2 1 0 0 1 0 Ruiz 1 1 0 0 1 2 Bummer L,0-1 1 2/3 1 3 1 2 2 Foster 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP—Bummer (Olivares). WP—Staumont, Banks. Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake. T—3:20. A—11,242 (40,615).

N.Y. YANKEES 10,

BALTIMORE 5

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins dh 4 1 0 0 LeMheu 2b 5 3 1 0 Santander rf 5 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 2 2 4 Mancini 1b 5 1 2 1 Rizzo 1b 5 0 2 1 Hays lf 5 1 4 1 Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 Odor 2b 5 1 3 1 Dnaldsn 3b 4 0 1 1 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 3 1 0 0 McKenna cf 4 1 2 1 Locastro cf 2 2 1 0 Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez ss 3 1 1 2 Urías ph 0 0 0 0 Higashka c 3 1 1 0 Gutierrez 3b 5 0 2 1 Totals 40 5 14 5 Totals 34 10 10 9 Baltimore 011 000 003—5 New York 000 041 14x—10

E—Gutierrez 2 (3), Mateo 2 (4), Baumann (1). DP—Baltimore 2, New York 0. LOB—Baltimore 13, New York 6. 2B—Hays 3 (7), McKenna (2), Odor 2 (4), Mancini (4), Rizzo (4), Gonzalez (1), LeMahieu (4). HR—Judge (5). SB—Locastro (3). SF—Gonzalez (1). S—Bemboom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Zimrmn L,1-1 4 1/3 5 4 0 1 5 Baker 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Baumann 1 2/3 3 2 1 2 0 Fry 1 1/3 1 4 3 1 4

New York

Taillon 4 2/3 7 2 2 1 4 Castro W,2-0 1/3 1 0 0 1 1 Peralta H,2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Loáisiga H,3 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 3 Green 1 0 0 0 0 2 Marinaccio 2/3 4 3 3 0 2 Luetge 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP—Taillon (Mullins), Fry (Higashioka). WP—Baumann, Fry, Taillon(2), Marinaccio. Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja. T—3:51. A—29,268 (47,309).

MINNESOTA 7,

DETROIT 1

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Hill cf 4 0 1 1 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 0 Meadows rf 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 5 1 3 3 Grossman dh 5 0 3 0 Arraez 1b 5 0 0 0 Báez ss 5 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 3 1 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 1 0 0 H.Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 Larnach dh 4 1 2 1 W.Castro lf 3 0 1 0 Celestino cf 3 2 2 1 Totals 36 1 11 1 Totals 34 7 11 6 Detroit 000 100 000—1 Minnesota 020 041 00x—7

E—H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). DP—Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB—Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B—Correa (3), Celestino (1). S—Celestino (1), Polanco (1).

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 13 6 .684 — — 8-2 W-6 10-3 3-3 Toronto 13 7 .650 ½ — 7-3 W-1 7-3 6-4 Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 2 — 7-3 W-2 8-5 3-3 Boston 8 12 .400 5½ 3½ 3-7 L-1 3-4 5-8 Baltimore 6 13 .316 7 5 3-7 L-4 3-3 3-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 11 8 .579 — — 8-2 W-7 8-4 3-4 Kansas City 7 10 .412 3 3 5-5 W-1 5-5 2-5 Chicago 7 11 .389 3½ 3½ 1-9 L-1 5-4 2-7 Cleveland 7 12 .368 4 4 3-7 L-7 3-3 4-9 Detroit 6 12 .333 4½ 4½ 2-8 L-5 4-8 2-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 13 7 .650 — — 7-3 W-5 8-5 5-2 Seattle 11 8 .579 1½ — 7-3 L-2 7-2 4-6 Houston 10 9 .526 2½ 1 5-5 W-3 2-4 8-5 Oakland 10 9 .526 2½ 1 5-5 W-1 4-3 6-6 Texas 6 13 .316 6½ 5 4-6 L-3 2-8 4-5

Today

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Houston 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

Kansas City 5, White Sox 2, 10 inn.

Toronto 1, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Saturday

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 14 6 .700 — — 7-3 L-1 5-2 9-4 Miami 10 8 .556 3 2 7-3 W-5 4-3 6-5 Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4 3 6-4 W-4 8-5 2-5 Atlanta 9 11 .450 5 4 4-6 W-1 6-7 3-4 Washington 6 15 .286 8½ 7½ 2-8 L-8 3-11 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Milwaukee 13 7 .650 — — 8-2 W-3 5-3 8-4 St. Louis 11 7 .611 1 1 6-4 W-2 5-3 6-4 Chicago 8 11 .421 4½ 4½ 3-7 L-1 4-6 4-5 Pittsburgh 8 11 .421 4½ 4½ 3-7 L-3 4-5 4-6 Cincinnati 3 16 .158 9½ 9½ 1-9 L-3 1-7 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away San Francisco 13 6 .684 — — 6-4 L-1 5-3 8-3 Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½ — 6-4 L-2 6-1 6-5 San Diego 13 7 .650 ½ — 8-2 W-3 6-4 7-3 Colorado 10 9 .526 3 2½ 4-6 L-4 6-4 4-5 Arizona 8 12 .400 5½ 5 5-5 L-1 5-7 3-5

Today

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 10:15 p.m.

Thursday

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 8, Arizona 3

Saturday

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at San Fran., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Skubal L,1-2 5 6 6 3 2 4 Barnes 1 2 1 1 1 1 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 2 Jiménez 1 2 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

Ober 3 2/3 6 1 1 2 3 Stshak W,1-0 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1 Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0 Jax S,1-1 3 2 0 0 1 2

HBP—Jax (Meadows). Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:09. A—19,365 (38,544).

L.A. ANGELS 4,

CLEVELAND 1

Cleveland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Straw cf 2 0 1 0 Ward rf 4 0 1 2 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Marsh cf 4 0 3 1 Ramírez dh 4 0 1 0 Trout dh 2 0 0 0 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Adell lf 4 0 1 0 Mercado lf 2 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 1 0 0 Palacios ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Wade 2b 3 2 1 0 Hedges c 3 1 2 1 Vlazquez ss 2 1 0 0 Clement 3b 3 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 29 4 6 3 Cleveland 000 010 000—1 Los Angeles 003 000 10x—4

E—Quantrill (1), Miller (2). DP—Cleveland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Cleveland 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Straw (3), Wade (3). HR—Hedges (2). SB—Marsh (3). S—Velazquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Quantrill L,1-1 6 4 3 1 3 4 Shaw 1 2 1 1 1 0 Sandlin 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles

Detmrs W,1-1 5 2 1 1 1 4 A.Bradley H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Loup H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tepera H,5 1 1 0 0 1 0 Iglesias S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight. T—2:35. A—18,826 (45,517).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA 5,

CHICAGO CUBS 1

Chicago Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Ortega dh 3 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 Schwindel dh 1 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 1 2 0 W.Cntreras c 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 1 Rivas 1b 1 1 0 0 Duvall cf 4 1 1 2 Heyward cf 2 0 1 0 Demeritte lf 4 0 2 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Swansn ss 3 1 2 1 Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0 Totals 27 1 3 0 Totals 35 5 11 5 Chicago 010 000 000—1 Atlanta 101 000 03x—5

E—Wills.Contreras (1). DP—Chicago 0, Atlanta 2. LOB—Chicago 4, Atlanta 8. 2B—d’Arnaud (3). HR—Riley (5), Swanson (1), Duvall (1). SB—Acuña Jr. 2 (2), Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Smyly L,1-2 4 2/3 5 2 2 1 4 Effross 2 2 0 0 0 2 Martin 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 Roberts 1 4 3 3 0 2

Atlanta

Wright W,3-0 7 3 1 1 4 8 Minter H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP—Wright (Hoerner). Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T—2:49. A—34,183 (41,084).

SAN DIEGO 7,

CINCINNATI 5