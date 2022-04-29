The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, April 29, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

KANSAS CITY 5,

WHITE SOX 2, 10 INN.

Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lopez ss 3 1 0 0 Andersn ss 4 0 0 0
Merrifield 2b 5 1 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0
Benintendi lf 3 1 2 2 Sheets rf 4 0 0 0
Perez dh-c 5 0 0 0 Engel rf 0 0 0 0
Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0
Witt Jr. 3b 5 0 1 0 Grandal dh 3 0 1 0
Isbel rf 4 0 2 2 Harrison dh 1 1 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Burger 3b 4 0 1 0
Gallagher c 3 1 1 0 Pollock cf 3 0 0 1
Olivares ph 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0
Barlow p 0 0 0 0 García 2b 3 1 1 1
Clarke p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 6 4 Totals 32 2 5 2

Kansas City 100 010 000 3—5 Chicago 000 001 010 0—2

DP—Kansas City 2, Chicago 1. LOB—Kansas City 10, Chicago 3. 2B—Benintendi (1). HR—García (1). SB—Witt Jr. (4). SF—Benintendi (1), Pollock (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Keller 7 3 1 1 0 3
Stamnt BS,2-4 1 2 1 1 0 0
Barlow W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Clarke S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago

Kopech 5 3 2 2 4 3
Banks 2 1 0 0 1 0
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 1 2
Bummer L,0-1 1 2/3 1 3 1 2 2
Foster 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP—Bummer (Olivares). WP—Staumont, Banks. Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake. T—3:20. A—11,242 (40,615).

N.Y. YANKEES 10,

BALTIMORE 5

Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins dh 4 1 0 0 LeMheu 2b 5 3 1 0
Santander rf 5 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 2 2 4
Mancini 1b 5 1 2 1 Rizzo 1b 5 0 2 1
Hays lf 5 1 4 1 Stanton dh 4 0 1 1
Odor 2b 5 1 3 1 Dnaldsn 3b 4 0 1 1
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 3 1 0 0
McKenna cf 4 1 2 1 Locastro cf 2 2 1 0
Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez ss 3 1 1 2
Urías ph 0 0 0 0 Higashka c 3 1 1 0
Gutierrez 3b 5 0 2 1
Totals 40 5 14 5 Totals 34 10 10 9

Baltimore 011 000 003—5 New York 000 041 14x—10

E—Gutierrez 2 (3), Mateo 2 (4), Baumann (1). DP—Baltimore 2, New York 0. LOB—Baltimore 13, New York 6. 2B—Hays 3 (7), McKenna (2), Odor 2 (4), Mancini (4), Rizzo (4), Gonzalez (1), LeMahieu (4). HR—Judge (5). SB—Locastro (3). SF—Gonzalez (1). S—Bemboom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Zimrmn L,1-1 4 1/3 5 4 0 1 5
Baker 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Baumann 1 2/3 3 2 1 2 0
Fry 1 1/3 1 4 3 1 4

New York

Taillon 4 2/3 7 2 2 1 4
Castro W,2-0 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
Peralta H,2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Loáisiga H,3 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 3
Green 1 0 0 0 0 2
Marinaccio 2/3 4 3 3 0 2
Luetge 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP—Taillon (Mullins), Fry (Higashioka). WP—Baumann, Fry, Taillon(2), Marinaccio. Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja. T—3:51. A—29,268 (47,309).

MINNESOTA 7,

DETROIT 1

Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hill cf 4 0 1 1 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 0
Meadows rf 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 5 1 3 3
Grossman dh 5 0 3 0 Arraez 1b 5 0 0 0
Báez ss 5 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 3 1
Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 1 0 0
H.Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 Larnach dh 4 1 2 1
W.Castro lf 3 0 1 0 Celestino cf 3 2 2 1
Totals 36 1 11 1 Totals 34 7 11 6

Detroit 000 100 000—1 Minnesota 020 041 00x—7

E—H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). DP—Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB—Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B—Correa (3), Celestino (1). S—Celestino (1), Polanco (1).

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 13 6 .684 8-2 W-6 10-3 3-3
Toronto 13 7 .650 ½ 7-3 W-1 7-3 6-4
Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 2 7-3 W-2 8-5 3-3
Boston 8 12 .400 3-7 L-1 3-4 5-8
Baltimore 6 13 .316 7 5 3-7 L-4 3-3 3-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 11 8 .579 8-2 W-7 8-4 3-4
Kansas City 7 10 .412 3 3 5-5 W-1 5-5 2-5
Chicago 7 11 .389 1-9 L-1 5-4 2-7
Cleveland 7 12 .368 4 4 3-7 L-7 3-3 4-9
Detroit 6 12 .333 2-8 L-5 4-8 2-4

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 7-3 W-5 8-5 5-2
Seattle 11 8 .579 7-3 L-2 7-2 4-6
Houston 10 9 .526 1 5-5 W-3 2-4 8-5
Oakland 10 9 .526 1 5-5 W-1 4-3 6-6
Texas 6 13 .316 5 4-6 L-3 2-8 4-5

Today

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Houston 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

Kansas City 5, White Sox 2, 10 inn.

Toronto 1, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Saturday

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 14 6 .700 7-3 L-1 5-2 9-4
Miami 10 8 .556 3 2 7-3 W-5 4-3 6-5
Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4 3 6-4 W-4 8-5 2-5
Atlanta 9 11 .450 5 4 4-6 W-1 6-7 3-4
Washington 6 15 .286 2-8 L-8 3-11 3-4

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 13 7 .650 8-2 W-3 5-3 8-4
St. Louis 11 7 .611 1 1 6-4 W-2 5-3 6-4
Chicago 8 11 .421 3-7 L-1 4-6 4-5
Pittsburgh 8 11 .421 3-7 L-3 4-5 4-6
Cincinnati 3 16 .158 1-9 L-3 1-7 2-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 13 6 .684 6-4 L-1 5-3 8-3
Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½ 6-4 L-2 6-1 6-5
San Diego 13 7 .650 ½ 8-2 W-3 6-4 7-3
Colorado 10 9 .526 3 4-6 L-4 6-4 4-5
Arizona 8 12 .400 5 5-5 L-1 5-7 3-5

Today

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 10:15 p.m.

Thursday

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 8, Arizona 3

Saturday

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at San Fran., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Skubal L,1-2 5 6 6 3 2 4
Barnes 1 2 1 1 1 1
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jiménez 1 2 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

Ober 3 2/3 6 1 1 2 3
Stshak W,1-0 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jax S,1-1 3 2 0 0 1 2

HBP—Jax (Meadows). Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:09. A—19,365 (38,544).

L.A. ANGELS 4,

CLEVELAND 1

Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Straw cf 2 0 1 0 Ward rf 4 0 1 2
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Marsh cf 4 0 3 1
Ramírez dh 4 0 1 0 Trout dh 2 0 0 0
Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0
Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0
Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Adell lf 4 0 1 0
Mercado lf 2 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 1 0 0
Palacios ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Wade 2b 3 2 1 0
Hedges c 3 1 2 1 Vlazquez ss 2 1 0 0
Clement 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 29 4 6 3

Cleveland 000 010 000—1 Los Angeles 003 000 10x—4

E—Quantrill (1), Miller (2). DP—Cleveland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Cleveland 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Straw (3), Wade (3). HR—Hedges (2). SB—Marsh (3). S—Velazquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Quantrill L,1-1 6 4 3 1 3 4
Shaw 1 2 1 1 1 0
Sandlin 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles

Detmrs W,1-1 5 2 1 1 1 4
A.Bradley H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Loup H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tepera H,5 1 1 0 0 1 0
Iglesias S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight. T—2:35. A—18,826 (45,517).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA 5,

CHICAGO CUBS 1

Chicago Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortega dh 3 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0
Schwindel dh 1 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1
Happ lf 4 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 1 2 0
W.Cntreras c 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 1
Rivas 1b 1 1 0 0 Duvall cf 4 1 1 2
Heyward cf 2 0 1 0 Demeritte lf 4 0 2 0
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Swansn ss 3 1 2 1
Hoerner ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 27 1 3 0 Totals 35 5 11 5

Chicago 010 000 000—1 Atlanta 101 000 03x—5

E—Wills.Contreras (1). DP—Chicago 0, Atlanta 2. LOB—Chicago 4, Atlanta 8. 2B—d’Arnaud (3). HR—Riley (5), Swanson (1), Duvall (1). SB—Acuña Jr. 2 (2), Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Smyly L,1-2 4 2/3 5 2 2 1 4
Effross 2 2 0 0 0 2
Martin 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Roberts 1 4 3 3 0 2

Atlanta

Wright W,3-0 7 3 1 1 4 8
Minter H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP—Wright (Hoerner). Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T—2:49. A—34,183 (41,084).

SAN DIEGO 7,

CINCINNATI 5

San Diego Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Fraley cf 3 0 0 0
Crnenwrth 2b 4 1 0 0 India ph 1 0 1 1
Machado dh 5 2 4 1 Aqino pr-cf 1 0 0 0
Profar lf 5 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 0 0 1
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 Senzel ph 1 0 0 0
Beaty rf 2 1 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Azocar pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0
Alfaro c 3 0 1 2 K.Farmr ss 4 1 1 0
Abrams ss 3 1 1 0 Drry 2b-3b 4 1 1 1
Kim 3b 4 1 3 3 Mstakas dh 3 2 2 1
Moran 3b 2 0 0 0
Rnds ph-2b 2 1 1 0
Kolozsvry c 3 0 1 1
Garcia ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 35 7 11 7 Totals 34 5 8 5
San Diego 100 004 110—7
Cincinnati 000 020 210—5

E—Abrams 2 (2), Hill (1), Mahle (1). DP—San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2. LOB—San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B—Machado (7), Kim 2 (2), Drury (3), Kolozsvary (1). SF—Alfaro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego

Mrtinez W,1-2 5 5 2 2 2 5
Crismatt H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hill 1/3 1 2 1 1 0
García H,3 1 2/3 1 1 0 0 1
Rogers S,7-8 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Mahle L,1-3 5 1/3 6 3 3 2 5
Sntilln BS,1-2 2/3 1 2 2 1 0
Strickland 1 2 1 1 2 0
Moreta 2/3 1 1 1 0 1
Warren 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP—Santillan 2 (Beaty,Abrams). WP—Martinez, García(3), Santillan. Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson. T—3:35. A—10,449 (42,319).

LATE WEDNESDAY

CHICAGO CUBS 6, ATLANTA 3, 10 INN.

Chicago Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortega dh 4 1 1 0 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 5 1 2 1 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0
Happ lf 2 1 1 1 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0
Contreras c 4 1 1 1 Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0
Schwindel 1b 5 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 1
Wisdom 3b 4 2 1 2 Dckersn dh 5 1 2 0
Heyward cf 3 0 1 0 Duvall cf 5 1 2 0
Gomes ph 1 0 0 0 Dmeritte rf 3 0 0 0
Hermosillo cf 0 0 0 0 Swnson ss 3 0 1 2
Madrigal 2b 5 0 2 1
Hoerner ss 5 0 1 0
Totals 38 6 11 6 Totals 38 3 8 3

Chicago 012 000 000 3—6 Atlanta 000 010 020 0—3

DP—Chicago 0, Atlanta 1. LOB—Chicago 10, Atlanta 11. 2B—Ortega (4), Suzuki (5), Madrigal (3), Contreras (6), Olson (9). HR—Wisdom (3). SF—Happ (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Leiter Jr. 2 2 0 0 1 0
Thompson 3 3 1 1 2 3
Effross H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Givens BS,1-2 2/3 3 2 2 1 2
Rbrtsn W,1-0 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
Wick S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta

Morton 2 1/3 4 3 3 4 1
Chavez 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 3
McHugh 2 2 0 0 0 1
Minter 1 0 0 0 1 1
Woods 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Matzek L,0-1 2/3 3 3 2 0 2
Thornburg 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP—Leiter Jr. (d’Arnaud). WP—Morton, McHugh, Matzek. Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Lance Barrett. T—4:04. A—30,362 (41,084).

L.A. ANGELS 9,

CLEVELAND 5

Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Straw cf 3 0 0 1 Ward rf 4 4 3 4
Rosario ss 5 2 1 0 Ohtni p-dh 5 1 3 1
Ramírez 3b 4 2 2 4 Trout cf 3 1 2 2
Clement 3b 0 0 0 0 Adell lf 1 0 0 0
Miller 1b 3 0 2 0 Walsh 1b 5 0 1 1
B.Bradley 1b 1 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1
Naylor rf 3 0 1 0 Marsh lf-cf 4 0 1 0
Mercado rf 1 0 1 0 Mayfield 2b 4 1 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 1 1 0
Palacios lf 4 0 1 0 Wade ss 4 1 2 0
Maile c 4 1 1 0
Giménez 2b 4 0 2 0
Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 38 9 14 9

Cleveland 200 000 021—5 Los Angeles 240 102 00x—9

E—Rosario (2). DP—Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Cleveland 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Miller (8), Mercado (3), Maile (1), Ward (2), Trout 2 (6), Ohtani (4). 3B—Ward (1). HR—Ramírez 2 (6), Ward (4). SB—Marsh (2). SF—Straw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Plesac L,1-2 3 2/3 7 7 6 2 2
Hentges 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1
Allen 2 1/3 5 2 2 1 3
Clase 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles

Ohtani W,2-2 5 5 2 2 1 4
Ortega 2 1 0 0 0 2
Wantz 1 3 2 2 0 2
Mayers 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Bill Miller. T—3:12. A—28,557 (45,517).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 13 5 .722
TINCAPS (San Diego) 11 7 .611 2
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 8 10 .444 5
Lake County (Cleve.) 7 10 .412
West Michigan (Detroit) 7 11 .389 6
Lansing (Oakland) 6 11 .353

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 15 3 .833
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 12 6 .667 3
Peoria (St. Louis) 9 9 .500 6
South Bend (Cubs) 8 10 .444 7
Quad Cities (Kan. City) 7 11 .389 8
Beloit (Miami) 4 14 .222 11

Wednesday

Cedar Rapids 2, Beloit 1

Great Lakes 5, West Michigan 1

Peoria 5, Wisconsin 2

Dayton 2, TINCAPS 0

Quad Cities 7, South Bend 5

Lansing at Lake County, ppd.

Thursday

Great Lakes 4, West Michigan 1

Lansing 4, Lake County 1

TINCAPS 4, Dayton 0

Quad Cities 5, South Bend 3

Wisconsin 6, Peoria 2

Cedar Rapids 3, Beloit 0

Today

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.

Dayton at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

Lansing at Lake County, gm1, 1 p.m.

Lansing at Lake County, gm2, to follow

Dayton at TINCAPS, 1:05 p.m.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS 4, DRAGONS 0

Dayton Fort Wayne
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Thompson lf 4 0 2 0 Rosier lf 4 0 1 0
Hinds rf 4 0 0 0 Hassll III cf 2 0 1 1
DeLaCruz ss 4 0 0 0 Mears rf 4 1 0 0
Cerda cf 3 0 1 0 Valnzuela c 4 0 1 0
McGarry 1b 4 0 0 0 Dale ss 3 1 1 1
Nelson dh 4 0 0 0 Solarte dh 4 1 1 0
Martinez 3b 4 0 0 0 Strnach 1b 4 0 0 0
Wolforth c 3 0 0 0 Basabe 3b 4 0 1 1
Quintana 2b 2 0 1 0 Reyes 2b 3 1 1 1
Totals 32 0 4 0 Totals 32 4 7 4

Dayton 000 000 000—0 Fort Wayne 001 200 10x—4

2B—Solarte, Valenzuela. LOB—Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 9. SB—Thompson 2, De La Cruz, Rosier. CS—Cerda. E—Wolforth, Dale 2, Reyes.

IP H R ER BB SO

Dayton

Proctor L,1-1 4 5 3 3 2 4
Farr 3 1 1 0 1 3
Hanson 1 1 0 0 0 1

Fort Wayne

Snell 4 2 0 0 0 4
Wolf W,1-1 5 2 0 0 2 7

WP—Proctor, Farr. HBP—Wolforth (by Snell), Hassell III (by Proctor). Umpires—HP: Mitch Trzeciak; 1B: Cliburn Rondon. T—2:12. A—3,193.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  