Friday, April 29, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
KANSAS CITY 5,
WHITE SOX 2, 10 INN.
|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Andersn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez dh-c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Engel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Harrison dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallagher c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Olivares ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|4
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
Kansas City
DP—Kansas City 2, Chicago 1. LOB—Kansas City 10, Chicago 3. 2B—Benintendi (1). HR—García (1). SB—Witt Jr. (4). SF—Benintendi (1), Pollock (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Kansas City
|Keller
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Stamnt BS,2-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barlow W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Clarke S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Chicago
|Kopech
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Banks
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bummer L,0-1
|1 2/3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Foster
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Bummer (Olivares). WP—Staumont, Banks. Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake. T—3:20. A—11,242 (40,615).
N.Y. YANKEES 10,
BALTIMORE 5
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|LeMheu 2b
|5
|3
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Dnaldsn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Locastro cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Urías ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Higashka c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|40
|5
|14
|5
|Totals
|34
|10
|10
|9
Baltimore
E—Gutierrez 2 (3), Mateo 2 (4), Baumann (1). DP—Baltimore 2, New York 0. LOB—Baltimore 13, New York 6. 2B—Hays 3 (7), McKenna (2), Odor 2 (4), Mancini (4), Rizzo (4), Gonzalez (1), LeMahieu (4). HR—Judge (5). SB—Locastro (3). SF—Gonzalez (1). S—Bemboom (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Baltimore
|Zimrmn L,1-1
|4 1/3
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
|Baker
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baumann
|1 2/3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Fry
|1 1/3
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
New York
|Taillon
|4 2/3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Castro W,2-0
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta H,2
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loáisiga H,3
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Marinaccio
|2/3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Luetge
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP—Taillon (Mullins), Fry (Higashioka). WP—Baumann, Fry, Taillon(2), Marinaccio. Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja. T—3:51. A—29,268 (47,309).
MINNESOTA 7,
DETROIT 1
|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Grossman dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Larnach dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|W.Castro lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Celestino cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Totals
|36
|1
|11
|1
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
Detroit
E—H.Castro 2 (3), Barnhart (1), W.Castro (1). DP—Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB—Detroit 12, Minnesota 8. 2B—Correa (3), Celestino (1). S—Celestino (1), Polanco (1).
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-6
|10-3
|3-3
|Toronto
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|7-3
|6-4
|Tampa Bay
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|8-5
|3-3
|Boston
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|3-4
|5-8
|Baltimore
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|5
|3-7
|L-4
|3-3
|3-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-7
|8-4
|3-4
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|5-5
|2-5
|Chicago
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|3½
|1-9
|L-1
|5-4
|2-7
|Cleveland
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|4
|3-7
|L-7
|3-3
|4-9
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
|4½
|2-8
|L-5
|4-8
|2-4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-5
|8-5
|5-2
|Seattle
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|7-2
|4-6
|Houston
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-3
|2-4
|8-5
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|4-3
|6-6
|Texas
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
|5
|4-6
|L-3
|2-8
|4-5
Today
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday
Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1
Houston 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5
Kansas City 5, White Sox 2, 10 inn.
Toronto 1, Boston 0
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
Saturday
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at White Sox, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|5-2
|9-4
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|2
|7-3
|W-5
|4-3
|6-5
|Philadelphia
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|3
|6-4
|W-4
|8-5
|2-5
|Atlanta
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|6-7
|3-4
|Washington
|6
|15
|.286
|8½
|7½
|2-8
|L-8
|3-11
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|5-3
|8-4
|St. Louis
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|5-3
|6-4
|Chicago
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-6
|4-5
|Pittsburgh
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|4-5
|4-6
|Cincinnati
|3
|16
|.158
|9½
|9½
|1-9
|L-3
|1-7
|2-9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|5-3
|8-3
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|6-1
|6-5
|San Diego
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|6-4
|7-3
|Colorado
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|2½
|4-6
|L-4
|6-4
|4-5
|Arizona
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|5-7
|3-5
Today
San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 10:15 p.m.
Thursday
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 8, Arizona 3
Saturday
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at San Fran., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Skubal L,1-2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|2
|4
|Barnes
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Minnesota
|Ober
|3 2/3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Stshak W,1-0
|1 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jax S,1-1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP—Jax (Meadows). Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:09. A—19,365 (38,544).
L.A. ANGELS 4,
CLEVELAND 1
|Cleveland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Palacios ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wade 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Vlazquez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Clement 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|3
Cleveland
E—Quantrill (1), Miller (2). DP—Cleveland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Cleveland 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Straw (3), Wade (3). HR—Hedges (2). SB—Marsh (3). S—Velazquez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Quantrill L,1-1
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Shaw
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Los Angeles
|Detmrs W,1-1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|A.Bradley H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loup H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tepera H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias S,5-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight. T—2:35. A—18,826 (45,517).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA 5,
CHICAGO CUBS 1
|Chicago
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Schwindel dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|W.Cntreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rivas 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Heyward cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Demeritte lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swansn ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hoerner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
Chicago
E—Wills.Contreras (1). DP—Chicago 0, Atlanta 2. LOB—Chicago 4, Atlanta 8. 2B—d’Arnaud (3). HR—Riley (5), Swanson (1), Duvall (1). SB—Acuña Jr. 2 (2), Swanson (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Smyly L,1-2
|4 2/3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Effross
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Roberts
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
Atlanta
|Wright W,3-0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Minter H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Wright (Hoerner). Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T—2:49. A—34,183 (41,084).
SAN DIEGO 7,
CINCINNATI 5
|San Diego
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crnenwrth 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|India ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Machado dh
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Aqino pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Senzel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|K.Farmr ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Drry 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kim 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Mstakas dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rnds ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kolozsvry c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|San Diego
|100
|004
|110—7
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|210—5
E—Abrams 2 (2), Hill (1), Mahle (1). DP—San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2. LOB—San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B—Machado (7), Kim 2 (2), Drury (3), Kolozsvary (1). SF—Alfaro (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Diego
|Mrtinez W,1-2
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Crismatt H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hill
|1/3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|García H,3
|1 2/3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers S,7-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cincinnati
|Mahle L,1-3
|5 1/3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Sntilln BS,1-2
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Strickland
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Moreta
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Warren
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Santillan 2 (Beaty,Abrams). WP—Martinez, García(3), Santillan. Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson. T—3:35. A—10,449 (42,319).
LATE WEDNESDAY
CHICAGO CUBS 6, ATLANTA 3, 10 INN.
|Chicago
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Dckersn dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duvall cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Gomes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dmeritte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swnson ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|3
Chicago
DP—Chicago 0, Atlanta 1. LOB—Chicago 10, Atlanta 11. 2B—Ortega (4), Suzuki (5), Madrigal (3), Contreras (6), Olson (9). HR—Wisdom (3). SF—Happ (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Leiter Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Effross H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens BS,1-2
|2/3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Rbrtsn W,1-0
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wick S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Atlanta
|Morton
|2 1/3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Chavez
|1 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McHugh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek L,0-1
|2/3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Thornburg
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Leiter Jr. (d’Arnaud). WP—Morton, McHugh, Matzek. Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Lance Barrett. T—4:04. A—30,362 (41,084).
L.A. ANGELS 9,
CLEVELAND 5
|Cleveland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ward rf
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Ohtni p-dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Clement 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Walsh 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|B.Bradley 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marsh lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mayfield 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wade ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Maile c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
Cleveland
E—Rosario (2). DP—Cleveland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Cleveland 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Miller (8), Mercado (3), Maile (1), Ward (2), Trout 2 (6), Ohtani (4). 3B—Ward (1). HR—Ramírez 2 (6), Ward (4). SB—Marsh (2). SF—Straw (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Plesac L,1-2
|3 2/3
|7
|7
|6
|2
|2
|Hentges
|1 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Allen
|2 1/3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Clase
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Los Angeles
|Ohtani W,2-2
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Ortega
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wantz
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Mayers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Bill Miller. T—3:12. A—28,557 (45,517).
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Lansing (Oakland)
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|15
|3
|.833
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|12
|6
|.667
|3
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|9
|9
|.500
|6
|South Bend (Cubs)
|8
|10
|.444
|7
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|Beloit (Miami)
|4
|14
|.222
|11
Wednesday
Cedar Rapids 2, Beloit 1
Great Lakes 5, West Michigan 1
Peoria 5, Wisconsin 2
Dayton 2, TINCAPS 0
Quad Cities 7, South Bend 5
Lansing at Lake County, ppd.
Thursday
Great Lakes 4, West Michigan 1
Lansing 4, Lake County 1
TINCAPS 4, Dayton 0
Quad Cities 5, South Bend 3
Wisconsin 6, Peoria 2
Cedar Rapids 3, Beloit 0
Today
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Lansing at Lake County, 6:35 p.m.
Dayton at TINCAPS, 7:05 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
Lansing at Lake County, gm1, 1 p.m.
Lansing at Lake County, gm2, to follow
Dayton at TINCAPS, 1:05 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS 4, DRAGONS 0
|Dayton
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rosier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hinds rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hassll III cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|DeLaCruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mears rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cerda cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Valnzuela c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McGarry 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dale ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Nelson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Martinez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strnach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolforth c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Quintana 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
Dayton
2B—Solarte, Valenzuela. LOB—Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 9. SB—Thompson 2, De La Cruz, Rosier. CS—Cerda. E—Wolforth, Dale 2, Reyes.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Dayton
|Proctor L,1-1
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Farr
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Hanson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fort Wayne
|Snell
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wolf W,1-1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
WP—Proctor, Farr. HBP—Wolforth (by Snell), Hassell III (by Proctor). Umpires—HP: Mitch Trzeciak; 1B: Cliburn Rondon. T—2:12. A—3,193.
