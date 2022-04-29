NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 81 58 17 6 122 338 236 x-Toronto 81 53 21 7 113 310 251 x-Tampa Bay 81 50 23 8 108 281 229 x-Boston 81 51 25 5 107 253 215 Buffalo 81 31 39 11 73 229 288 Detroit 81 31 40 10 72 225 309 Ottawa 81 32 42 7 71 223 264 Montreal 81 21 49 11 53 211 317

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 82 54 20 8 116 278 202 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 51 24 6 108 251 205 x-Pittsburgh 81 45 25 11 101 267 226 x-Washington 81 44 25 12 100 273 242 N.Y. Islanders 81 37 34 10 84 227 231 Columbus 81 37 37 7 81 259 295 New Jersey 81 27 45 9 63 245 302 Philadelphia 81 25 45 11 61 209 294

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 80 56 18 6 118 307 225 x-Minnesota 81 52 22 7 111 306 252 x-St. Louis 81 49 21 11 109 307 235 x-Dallas 81 45 30 6 96 234 244 x-Nashville 80 44 29 7 95 257 243 Winnipeg 80 37 32 11 85 245 253 Chicago 81 28 42 11 67 217 288 Arizona 81 24 50 7 55 202 309

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Calgary 81 50 20 11 111 292 205 x-Edmonton 80 47 27 6 100 282 246 x-Los Angeles 81 44 27 10 98 237 233 Vegas 81 42 31 8 92 259 244 Vancouver 80 39 30 11 89 244 231 San Jose 80 32 36 12 76 210 256 Anaheim 81 31 36 14 76 230 267 Seattle 80 26 48 6 58 210 281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday

Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO

Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT

Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3

Thursday

Florida 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT

Nashville at Colorado, late

San Jose at Edmonton, late

Los Angeles at Vancouver, late

Today

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday*

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

*End of regular season

LATE WEDNESDAY

CHICAGO 4,

VEGAS 3, SO

Vegas 1 2 0 0 — 3 Chicago 2 1 0 1 — 4

First Period—1, Chicago, Raddysh 10 (Lafferty), 16:01. 2, Vegas, Amadio 11 (Theodore, Stephenson), 17:39. 3, Chicago, Raddysh 11 (Lafferty, Kurashev), 19:57. Penalties—None.

Second Period—4, Vegas, Martinez 3 (Stephenson), 3:57. 5, Chicago, C.Jones 5, 5:03. 6, Vegas, Pacioretty 18 (McNabb, Stephenson), 17:12. Penalties—C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 5:14; McNabb, LV (Tripping), 9:36.

Third Period—None. Penalties—Amadio, LV (High Sticking), 15:35.

Overtime—None. Penalties—None.

Shootout—Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane NG, DeBrincat NG, Kurashev NG, Strome NG, Raddysh NG, T.Johnson G), Vegas 0 (Stone NG, Eichel NG, Theodore NG, Stephenson NG, Pacioretty NG, Marchessault NG, Amadio NG).

Shots on Goal—Vegas 15-9-14-2—40. Chicago 16-11-8-5—40.

Power-play opportunities—Vegas 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies—Vegas, Thompson 9-5-3 (40 shots-37 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 8-15-6 (40-37).

A—19,660 (19,717). T—2:35.

Referees—TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen—Devin Berg, Brad Kovachik.

INDIVIDUAL SCORING LEADERS

Through April 27

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 79 44 78 122 Jon. Huberdeau, FLA 80 30 85 115 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 80 39 74 113 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 79 55 54 109 Auston Matthews, TOR 73 60 46 106 Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 79 45 60 105 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 80 41 61 102 Steven Stamkos, TB 79 39 62 101 J.T. Miller, VAN 78 31 66 97 Mitch Marner, TOR 72 35 62 97

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SOUTH DIVISION

Florida 2, Greenville 1

April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3

April 27: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

Today: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Sat.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-Wed.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 0

April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2

April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT

April 27: Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1

April 28: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 0

NORTH DIVISION

Reading 2, Maine 1

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2

April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0

April 28: Maine 5, Reading 4

Today: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Sat.: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

x-Mon.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-Wed.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivières 1

April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4

April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2

April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2

April 28: Newfndland 5, Trois-Rivières 2

Sat.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-Tue.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5

April 27: Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1

April 28: Cincinnati 2, Toledo 0

Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-Tue.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling 2, KOMETS 1

April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0

April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2

April 27: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1

Today: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

Sat.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-Tue.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3

April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3

April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1

April 27: Tulsa 4, Utah 3

April 28: Utah 5, Tulsa 1

Mon.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-Wed.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City 2, Allen 1

April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2

April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT

April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1

Today: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

Sat.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-Mon.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-Wed.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.