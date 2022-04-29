Friday, April 29, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|81
|58
|17
|6
|122
|338
|236
|x-Toronto
|81
|53
|21
|7
|113
|310
|251
|x-Tampa Bay
|81
|50
|23
|8
|108
|281
|229
|x-Boston
|81
|51
|25
|5
|107
|253
|215
|Buffalo
|81
|31
|39
|11
|73
|229
|288
|Detroit
|81
|31
|40
|10
|72
|225
|309
|Ottawa
|81
|32
|42
|7
|71
|223
|264
|Montreal
|81
|21
|49
|11
|53
|211
|317
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|82
|54
|20
|8
|116
|278
|202
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|81
|51
|24
|6
|108
|251
|205
|x-Pittsburgh
|81
|45
|25
|11
|101
|267
|226
|x-Washington
|81
|44
|25
|12
|100
|273
|242
|N.Y. Islanders
|81
|37
|34
|10
|84
|227
|231
|Columbus
|81
|37
|37
|7
|81
|259
|295
|New Jersey
|81
|27
|45
|9
|63
|245
|302
|Philadelphia
|81
|25
|45
|11
|61
|209
|294
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|80
|56
|18
|6
|118
|307
|225
|x-Minnesota
|81
|52
|22
|7
|111
|306
|252
|x-St. Louis
|81
|49
|21
|11
|109
|307
|235
|x-Dallas
|81
|45
|30
|6
|96
|234
|244
|x-Nashville
|80
|44
|29
|7
|95
|257
|243
|Winnipeg
|80
|37
|32
|11
|85
|245
|253
|Chicago
|81
|28
|42
|11
|67
|217
|288
|Arizona
|81
|24
|50
|7
|55
|202
|309
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|81
|50
|20
|11
|111
|292
|205
|x-Edmonton
|80
|47
|27
|6
|100
|282
|246
|x-Los Angeles
|81
|44
|27
|10
|98
|237
|233
|Vegas
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|259
|244
|Vancouver
|80
|39
|30
|11
|89
|244
|231
|San Jose
|80
|32
|36
|12
|76
|210
|256
|Anaheim
|81
|31
|36
|14
|76
|230
|267
|Seattle
|80
|26
|48
|6
|58
|210
|281
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday
Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Chicago 4, Vegas 3, SO
Arizona 4, Dallas 3, OT
Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3
Thursday
Florida 4, Ottawa 0
Carolina 6, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 5, Buffalo 0
Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT
Nashville at Colorado, late
San Jose at Edmonton, late
Los Angeles at Vancouver, late
Today
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday*
Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
*End of regular season
LATE WEDNESDAY
CHICAGO 4,
VEGAS 3, SO
|Vegas
|1
|2
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Chicago
|2
|1
|0
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, Chicago, Raddysh 10 (Lafferty), 16:01. 2, Vegas, Amadio 11 (Theodore, Stephenson), 17:39. 3, Chicago, Raddysh 11 (Lafferty, Kurashev), 19:57. Penalties—None.
Second Period—4, Vegas, Martinez 3 (Stephenson), 3:57. 5, Chicago, C.Jones 5, 5:03. 6, Vegas, Pacioretty 18 (McNabb, Stephenson), 17:12. Penalties—C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 5:14; McNabb, LV (Tripping), 9:36.
Third Period—None. Penalties—Amadio, LV (High Sticking), 15:35.
Overtime—None. Penalties—None.
Shootout—Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane NG, DeBrincat NG, Kurashev NG, Strome NG, Raddysh NG, T.Johnson G), Vegas 0 (Stone NG, Eichel NG, Theodore NG, Stephenson NG, Pacioretty NG, Marchessault NG, Amadio NG).
Shots on Goal—Vegas 15-9-14-2—40. Chicago 16-11-8-5—40.
Power-play opportunities—Vegas 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 2.
Goalies—Vegas, Thompson 9-5-3 (40 shots-37 saves). Chicago, Lankinen 8-15-6 (40-37).
A—19,660 (19,717). T—2:35.
Referees—TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen—Devin Berg, Brad Kovachik.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING LEADERS
Through April 27
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|79
|44
|78
|122
|Jon. Huberdeau, FLA
|80
|30
|85
|115
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|80
|39
|74
|113
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|79
|55
|54
|109
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|73
|60
|46
|106
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|79
|45
|60
|105
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|80
|41
|61
|102
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|79
|39
|62
|101
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|78
|31
|66
|97
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|72
|35
|62
|97
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
SOUTH DIVISION
Florida 2, Greenville 1
April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3
April 27: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
Today: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Sat.: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-Wed.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 0
April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2
April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT
April 27: Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1
April 28: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 0
NORTH DIVISION
Reading 2, Maine 1
April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2
April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0
April 28: Maine 5, Reading 4
Today: Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Sat.: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
x-Mon.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-Wed.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivières 1
April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4
April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2
April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2
April 28: Newfndland 5, Trois-Rivières 2
Sat.: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-Tue.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5
April 27: Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1
April 28: Cincinnati 2, Toledo 0
Sat.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-Tue.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling 2, KOMETS 1
April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0
April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2
April 27: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1
Today: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
Sat.: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-Tue.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Utah 3, Tulsa 2
April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3
April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3
April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1
April 27: Tulsa 4, Utah 3
April 28: Utah 5, Tulsa 1
Mon.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-Wed.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City 2, Allen 1
April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2
April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT
April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1
Today: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
Sat.: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-Mon.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-Wed.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
