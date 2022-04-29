The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, April 29, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -165 at Pittsburgh +142
at NY Mets -116 Philadelphia -104
at Milwaukee OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at St. Louis -163 Arizona +142
at Colorado -114 Cincinnati -106
at San Francisco -206 Washington +174

American League

at Baltimore OFF Boston OFF
at Toronto -121 Houston +101
at Chicago WS -122 LA Angels +102
at Tampa Bay -128 Minnesota +108
NY Yankees -172 at Kansas City +148
at Oakland -135 Cleveland +115

Interleague

Seattle -127 at Miami +107
at Texas OFF Atlanta OFF
at LA Dodgers -234 Detroit +190

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Memphis (229) at Minnesota

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Philadelphia -125 Ottawa +105
at Toronto -120 Boston +100
at Pittsburgh -320 Columbus +260
at Buffalo -130 Chicago +110
at New Jersey -160 Detroit +135
Florida -330 at Montreal +265
Tampa Bay -200 at NY Islanders +170
Colorado -130 at Minnesota +110
at St. Louis -160 Vegas +135
Calgary -180 at Winnipeg +160

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  