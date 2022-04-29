Friday, April 29, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-165
|at Pittsburgh
|+142
|at NY Mets
|-116
|Philadelphia
|-104
|at Milwaukee
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at St. Louis
|-163
|Arizona
|+142
|at Colorado
|-114
|Cincinnati
|-106
|at San Francisco
|-206
|Washington
|+174
American League
|at Baltimore
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at Toronto
|-121
|Houston
|+101
|at Chicago WS
|-122
|LA Angels
|+102
|at Tampa Bay
|-128
|Minnesota
|+108
|NY Yankees
|-172
|at Kansas City
|+148
|at Oakland
|-135
|Cleveland
|+115
Interleague
|Seattle
|-127
|at Miami
|+107
|at Texas
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at LA Dodgers
|-234
|Detroit
|+190
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Memphis
|1½
|(229)
|at Minnesota
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Philadelphia
|-125
|Ottawa
|+105
|at Toronto
|-120
|Boston
|+100
|at Pittsburgh
|-320
|Columbus
|+260
|at Buffalo
|-130
|Chicago
|+110
|at New Jersey
|-160
|Detroit
|+135
|Florida
|-330
|at Montreal
|+265
|Tampa Bay
|-200
|at NY Islanders
|+170
|Colorado
|-130
|at Minnesota
|+110
|at St. Louis
|-160
|Vegas
|+135
|Calgary
|-180
|at Winnipeg
|+160
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story