TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Suspended St. Louis 3B Nolan Arenado for two games and fined him and undisclosed amount for his role in the benches-clearing on-field incident in a game against New York Mets on April 27. Suspended LHP Genesis Cabrera for one game and fined him and undisclosed amount for his role in the benches-clearing on-field incident in a game against New York Mets on April 27. Additionally, New York Mets RHP Yoan López was fined an undisclosed amount for contributing to the incitement of the incident. St. Louis RHP Jack Flaherty and New York Mets RHP Taijuan Walker were fined an undisclosed amount for participating in the incident while being on the Injured List.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Nick Lodolo on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture in a game on April 26 against Atlanta. Fined Miami organization an undisclosed amount for posting the act on social media. Fined Miami F Markieff Morris an undisclosed amount for interfering with live play while on the bench during a game against Atlanta on April 26.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Exercised the fifth-year option on QB Kyler Murray.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Exercised the fifth-year option on OLB Josh Allen.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Christian Wilkins.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DL Carl Davis.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Declined the fifth-year option on QB Daniel Jones. Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Dexter Lawrence.