NFL

DRAFT

Second Round

33. Tampa Bay (from JAC), Logan Hall, de, Houston.

34. Green Bay (from DET thru MIN), Christian Watson, wr, North Dakota State.

35. Tennessee (from NYJ), Roger McCreary, cb, Auburn.

36. N.Y. Jets (from NYG), Breece Hall, rb, Iowa State.

37. Houston, Jalen Pitre, s, Baylor.

38. Atlanta (from CAR through NYJ and NYG), Arnold Ebiketie, de, Penn te.

39. Chicago, Kyler Gordon, cb, Wash.

40. Seattle (from DEN), Boye Mafe, lb, Minnesota.

41. Seattle, Kenneth Walker III, rb, Michigan State.

42. Minnesota (from WAS through IND), Andrew Booth, cb, Clemson.

43. N.Y. Giants (from ATL), Wan’Dale Robinson, wr, Kentucky.

44. Houston (from CLE), John Metchie III, wr, Alabama.

45. Baltimore, David Ojabo, lb, Mich.

46. Detroit (from MIN), Joshua Paschal, de, Kentucky.

47. Washington (from IND), Phidarian Mathis, dt, Alabama.

48. Chicago (from LAC), Jaquan Brisker, s, Penn State.

49. New Orleans, Alontae Taylor, cb, Tennessee.

50. New England (from MIA through KC), Tyquan Thornton, wr, Baylor.

51. Philadelphia, Cam Jurgens, c, Nebraska.

52. Pittsburgh, George Pickens, wr, Georgia.

53. Indianapolis (from LV through GB and MIN), Alec Pierce, wr, Cincinnati.

54. Kansas City (from NE), Skyy Moore, wr, Western Michigan.

55. Arizona, Trey McBride, te, Colorado State.

56. Dallas, Sam Williams, de, Miss.

57. Tampa Bay (from BUF), Luke Goedeke, g, Central Michigan.

58. Atlanta (from TEN), Troy Andersen, lb, Montana State.

59. Minnesota, Ed Ingram, g, LSU.

60. Cincinnati (from TB through BUF), Cam Taylor-Britt, cb, Nebraska.

61. San Fran., Drake Jackson, lb, USC

62. Kansas City, Bryan Cook, s, Cincinnati.

63. Buffalo (from CIN), James Cook, rb, Georgia.

64. Denver (from LAR), Nik Bonitto, lb, Oklahoma.

Third Round

65. Jacksonville, Luke Fortner, c, Kentucky.

66. Minnesota, Brian Asamoah, lb, Oklahoma.

67. N.Y. Giants, Joshua Ezeudu, g, North Carolina.

68. Cleveland, Martin Emerson, cb, Mississippi St.

69. Tennessee, Nicholas Petit-Frere, ot, Ohio St.

70. Jacksonville, Chad Muma, lb, Wyoming.

71. Chicago, Velus Jones, wr, Tennessee.

72. Seattle, Abraham Lucas, ot, Washington St.

73. Indianapolis, Jelani Woods, te, Virginia.

74. Atlanta, Desmond Ridder, qb, Cincinnati.

75. Houston, Christian Harris, lb, Alabama.

76. Baltimore, Travis Jones, dt, Connecticut.

77. Indianapolis, Bernhard Raimann, ot, Cent. Michigan.

78. Cleveland, Alex Wright, de, UAB.

79. L.A. Chargers, JT Woods, s, Baylor.

80. Denver, Greg Dulcich, te, UCLA.

81. N.Y. Giants, Cordale Flott, cb, LSU.

82. Atlanta, DeAngelo Malone, edge, W. Kentucky.

83. Philadelphia, Nakobe Dean, lb, Georgia.

84. Pittsburgh, DeMarvin Leal, dt, Texas A&M.

85. New England, Marcus Jones, cb, Houston.

86. Tennessee, Malik Willis, qb, Liberty.

87. Arizona, Cameron Thomas, de, San Diego St.

88. Dallas, Jalen Tolbert, wr, South Alabama.

89. Buffalo, Terrel Bernard, lb, Baylor.

90. Las Vegas, Dylan Parham, g, Memphis.

91. Tampa Bay, Rachaad White, rb, Arizona St.

92. Green Bay, Sean Rhyan, g, UCLA.

93. San Francisco, Ty Davis-Price, rb, LSU.

94. Carolina, Matt Corral, qb, Miss.

95. Cincinnati, Zachary Carter, de, Fla.

96. Indianapolis, Nick Cross, s, Maryland.

97. Detroit, Kerby Joseph, s, Illinois.

98. Washington, Brian Robinson, rb, Alabama.

99. Cleveland, David Bell, wr, Purdue.

100. Arizona, Myjai Sanders, edge, Cincinnati.

101. N.Y. Jets, Jeremy Ruckert, te, Ohio St.

102. Miami, Channing Tindall, lb, Georgia.

103. Kan. City, Leo Chenal, lb, Wisc.

104. L.A. Rams, Logan Bruss, g, Wisconsin.

105. San Fran, Danny Gray, wr, SMU.