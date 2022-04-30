Saturday, April 30, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|82
|58
|18
|6
|122
|340
|246
|x-Toronto
|82
|54
|21
|7
|115
|315
|253
|x-Tampa Bay
|82
|51
|23
|8
|110
|287
|233
|x-Boston
|82
|51
|26
|5
|107
|255
|220
|Buffalo
|82
|32
|39
|11
|75
|232
|290
|Detroit
|82
|32
|40
|10
|74
|230
|312
|Ottawa
|82
|33
|42
|7
|73
|227
|266
|Montreal
|82
|22
|49
|11
|55
|221
|319
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|82
|54
|20
|8
|116
|278
|202
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|82
|52
|24
|6
|110
|254
|207
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|46
|25
|11
|103
|272
|229
|x-Washington
|82
|44
|26
|12
|100
|275
|245
|N.Y. Islanders
|82
|37
|35
|10
|84
|231
|237
|Columbus
|82
|37
|38
|7
|81
|262
|300
|New Jersey
|82
|27
|46
|9
|63
|248
|307
|Philadelphia
|82
|25
|46
|11
|61
|211
|298
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|82
|56
|19
|7
|119
|312
|234
|x-Minnesota
|82
|53
|22
|7
|113
|310
|253
|x-St. Louis
|82
|49
|22
|11
|109
|311
|242
|x-Nashville
|81
|45
|29
|7
|97
|262
|247
|x-Dallas
|81
|45
|30
|6
|96
|234
|244
|Winnipeg
|81
|38
|32
|11
|87
|248
|254
|Chicago
|82
|28
|42
|12
|68
|219
|291
|Arizona
|81
|24
|50
|7
|55
|202
|309
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|82
|50
|21
|11
|111
|293
|208
|x-Edmonton
|81
|48
|27
|6
|102
|287
|250
|x-Los Angeles
|82
|44
|27
|11
|99
|239
|236
|Vegas
|82
|43
|31
|8
|94
|266
|248
|Vancouver
|81
|40
|30
|11
|91
|247
|233
|San Jose
|81
|32
|36
|13
|77
|214
|261
|Anaheim
|81
|31
|36
|14
|76
|230
|267
|Seattle
|80
|26
|48
|6
|58
|210
|281
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday
Florida 4, Ottawa 0
Carolina 6, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 5, Buffalo 0
Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT
Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT
Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Friday
Detroit 5, New Jersey 3
Buffalo 3, Chicago 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Washington 2
Toronto 5, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 3
Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 2
Montreal 10, Florida 2
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 1
Vegas 7, St. Louis 4
Minnesota 4, Colorado 1
Anaheim at Dallas, late
Vancouver at Edmonton, late
San Jose at Seattle, late
Nashville at Arizona, late
Today
No games scheduled
Sunday*
Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
*End of regular season
DETROIT 5,
NEW JERSEY 3
|Detroit
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period—1, Detroit, Rasmussen 15 (Walman, Sundqvist), 1:08. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 17 (Zetterlund), 17:14. Penalties—None.
Second Period—3, Detroit, Seider 7 (Rasmussen, Gagner), 6:30. 4, New Jersey, Foote 3 (Boqvist, Hamilton), 15:38. Penalties—Juolevi, DET (Interference), 12:05.
Third Period—5, Detroit, Veleno 8 (Raymond, Bertuzzi), 0:54. 6, New Jersey, Zetterlund 3 (Bratt, Hischier), 6:57. 7, Detroit, Suter 15 (Hronek, Vrana), 10:33. 8, Detroit, Bertuzzi 30 (Gagner), 19:50 (en). Penalties—Subban, NJ (Interference), 2:38; Mercer, NJ (High Sticking), 14:31.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 9-15-11—35. New Jersey 9-6-8—23.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 1.
Goalies—Detroit, Hellberg 1-0-0 (23 shots-20 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 9-10-4 (34-30).
A—14,597 (16,514). T—2:17.
Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, Ryan Daisy.
BUFFALO 3,
CHICAGO 2, OT
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period—None. Penalties—Lafferty, CHI (Hooking), 5:54; Dahlin, BUF (Tripping), 9:58.
Second Period—1, Chicago, Kubalik 15 (Vlasic, T.Johnson), 8:47. Penalties—McCabe, CHI (Tripping), 18:13.
Third Period—2, Buffalo, Thompson 38 (Skinner), 4:16. 3, Chicago, Strome 22 (DeBrincat, C.Jones), 9:33. 4, Buffalo, Power 2, 14:22. Penalties—Vlasic, CHI (Delay of Game), 9:59.
Overtime—5, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 6 (Jokiharju, Cozens), 2:07. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-8-4-0—21. Buffalo 10-7-14-5—36.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Delia 1-4-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Buffalo, Tokarski 10-12-5 (21-19).
A—16,505 (19,070). T—2:23.
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
SOUTH DIVISION
Florida 3, Greenville 1
April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3
April 27: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 29: Florida 2, Greenville 1
Today: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-Wed.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 0
April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2
April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT
April 27: Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1
April 28: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 0
NORTH DIVISION
Reading 2, Maine 2
April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2
April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0
April 28: Maine 5, Reading 4
April 29: Maine 4, Reading 0
Today: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
Mon.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-Wed.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivières 1
April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4
April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2
April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2
April 28: Newfndland 5, Trois-Rivières 2
Today: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.
x-Mon.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-Tue.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5
April 27: Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1
April 28: Cincinnati 2, Toledo 0
Today: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
x-Tue.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling 2, KOMETS 2
April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0
April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2
April 27: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1
April 29: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Today: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.
Mon.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-Tue.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Utah 3, Tulsa 2
April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3
April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3
April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1
April 27: Tulsa 4, Utah 3
April 28: Utah 5, Tulsa 1
Mon.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-Wed.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City 3, Allen 1
April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2
April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT
April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1
April 29: Rapid City 4, Allen 1
Today: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.
x-Mon.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
x-Wed.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
KOMETS 4,
NAILERS 3, OT
|Fort Wayne
|2
|0
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|3
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Rassell 2 (Petruzzelli, Corrin), 5:39 (PP). 2, Wheeling, Hausinger 3 (Maniscalco, Houde), 12:03. 3, Fort Wayne, Cooper 2 (Rassell), 15:47. Penalties-McIvor Fw (roughing), 2:27; Desruisseaux Whl (roughing), 3:35; Almeida Whl (tripping), 4:07; Alvaro Fw (interference), 6:10; Hausinger Whl (high-sticking), 16:32.
2nd Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Corrin Fw (tripping), 6:57; Cooper Fw (tripping), 7:48; Houde Whl (interference), 15:25; Boomhower Whl (interference), 19:06; Boomhower Whl (misconduct - inciting), 20:00.
3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Graber 2 (Jones, Jones), 0:56 (PP). 5, Wheeling, Hausinger 4 (Maniscalco, Watling), 4:01. 6, Wheeling, Maniscalco 1 (Almeida, Hausinger), 9:12 (PP). Penalties-Watling Whl (slashing), 1:25; Siebenaler Fw (high-sticking), 8:47; Jones Fw (tripping), 9:08; Brubacher Fw (cross-checking), 10:50; Desruisseaux Whl (hooking), 13:17.
1st OT Period—7, Fort Wayne, Rassell 3 (Jones, Jones), 5:17. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 8-6-9-4-27. Wheeling 13-11-14-1-39.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 2 / 7; Wheeling 1 / 7.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey (39 shots-36 saves). Wheeling, Guindon (27 shots-23 saves).
A—1,865.
Referees—Brett Roeland, Logan Gruhl.
Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Dan Kovachik.
