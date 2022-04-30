NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 82 58 18 6 122 340 246 x-Toronto 82 54 21 7 115 315 253 x-Tampa Bay 82 51 23 8 110 287 233 x-Boston 82 51 26 5 107 255 220 Buffalo 82 32 39 11 75 232 290 Detroit 82 32 40 10 74 230 312 Ottawa 82 33 42 7 73 227 266 Montreal 82 22 49 11 55 221 319

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 82 54 20 8 116 278 202 x-N.Y. Rangers 82 52 24 6 110 254 207 x-Pittsburgh 82 46 25 11 103 272 229 x-Washington 82 44 26 12 100 275 245 N.Y. Islanders 82 37 35 10 84 231 237 Columbus 82 37 38 7 81 262 300 New Jersey 82 27 46 9 63 248 307 Philadelphia 82 25 46 11 61 211 298

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 82 56 19 7 119 312 234 x-Minnesota 82 53 22 7 113 310 253 x-St. Louis 82 49 22 11 109 311 242 x-Nashville 81 45 29 7 97 262 247 x-Dallas 81 45 30 6 96 234 244 Winnipeg 81 38 32 11 87 248 254 Chicago 82 28 42 12 68 219 291 Arizona 81 24 50 7 55 202 309

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Calgary 82 50 21 11 111 293 208 x-Edmonton 81 48 27 6 102 287 250 x-Los Angeles 82 44 27 11 99 239 236 Vegas 82 43 31 8 94 266 248 Vancouver 81 40 30 11 91 247 233 San Jose 81 32 36 13 77 214 261 Anaheim 81 31 36 14 76 230 267 Seattle 80 26 48 6 58 210 281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday

Florida 4, Ottawa 0

Carolina 6, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 1

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 3, Calgary 2, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 4, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Friday

Detroit 5, New Jersey 3

Buffalo 3, Chicago 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Washington 2

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 3

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 10, Florida 2

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 1

Vegas 7, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 4, Colorado 1

Anaheim at Dallas, late

Vancouver at Edmonton, late

San Jose at Seattle, late

Nashville at Arizona, late

Today

No games scheduled

Sunday*

Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

*End of regular season

DETROIT 5,

NEW JERSEY 3

Detroit 1 1 3 — 5 New Jersey 1 1 1 — 3

First Period—1, Detroit, Rasmussen 15 (Walman, Sundqvist), 1:08. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 17 (Zetterlund), 17:14. Penalties—None.

Second Period—3, Detroit, Seider 7 (Rasmussen, Gagner), 6:30. 4, New Jersey, Foote 3 (Boqvist, Hamilton), 15:38. Penalties—Juolevi, DET (Interference), 12:05.

Third Period—5, Detroit, Veleno 8 (Raymond, Bertuzzi), 0:54. 6, New Jersey, Zetterlund 3 (Bratt, Hischier), 6:57. 7, Detroit, Suter 15 (Hronek, Vrana), 10:33. 8, Detroit, Bertuzzi 30 (Gagner), 19:50 (en). Penalties—Subban, NJ (Interference), 2:38; Mercer, NJ (High Sticking), 14:31.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 9-15-11—35. New Jersey 9-6-8—23.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 1.

Goalies—Detroit, Hellberg 1-0-0 (23 shots-20 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 9-10-4 (34-30).

A—14,597 (16,514). T—2:17.

Referees—Beaudry Halkidis, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, Ryan Daisy.

BUFFALO 3,

CHICAGO 2, OT

Chicago 0 1 1 0 — 2 Buffalo 0 0 2 1 — 3

First Period—None. Penalties—Lafferty, CHI (Hooking), 5:54; Dahlin, BUF (Tripping), 9:58.

Second Period—1, Chicago, Kubalik 15 (Vlasic, T.Johnson), 8:47. Penalties—McCabe, CHI (Tripping), 18:13.

Third Period—2, Buffalo, Thompson 38 (Skinner), 4:16. 3, Chicago, Strome 22 (DeBrincat, C.Jones), 9:33. 4, Buffalo, Power 2, 14:22. Penalties—Vlasic, CHI (Delay of Game), 9:59.

Overtime—5, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 6 (Jokiharju, Cozens), 2:07. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-8-4-0—21. Buffalo 10-7-14-5—36.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Delia 1-4-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Buffalo, Tokarski 10-12-5 (21-19).

A—16,505 (19,070). T—2:23.

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SOUTH DIVISION

Florida 3, Greenville 1

April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3

April 27: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 29: Florida 2, Greenville 1

Today: Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-Wed.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 0

April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2

April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT

April 27: Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1

April 28: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 0

NORTH DIVISION

Reading 2, Maine 2

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2

April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0

April 28: Maine 5, Reading 4

April 29: Maine 4, Reading 0

Today: Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

Mon.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-Wed.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivières 1

April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4

April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2

April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2

April 28: Newfndland 5, Trois-Rivières 2

Today: Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, 7 p.m.

x-Mon.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-Tue.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5

April 27: Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1

April 28: Cincinnati 2, Toledo 0

Today: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

x-Tue.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling 2, KOMETS 2

April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0

April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2

April 27: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1

April 29: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Today: KOMETS at Wheeling, 7 p.m.

Mon.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-Tue.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3

April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3

April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1

April 27: Tulsa 4, Utah 3

April 28: Utah 5, Tulsa 1

Mon.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-Wed.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City 3, Allen 1

April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2

April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT

April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1

April 29: Rapid City 4, Allen 1

Today: Rapid City at Allen, 8 p.m.

x-Mon.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

x-Wed.: Allen at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

KOMETS 4,

NAILERS 3, OT

Fort Wayne 2 0 1 1 — 4 Wheeling 1 0 2 0 — 3

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Rassell 2 (Petruzzelli, Corrin), 5:39 (PP). 2, Wheeling, Hausinger 3 (Maniscalco, Houde), 12:03. 3, Fort Wayne, Cooper 2 (Rassell), 15:47. Penalties-McIvor Fw (roughing), 2:27; Desruisseaux Whl (roughing), 3:35; Almeida Whl (tripping), 4:07; Alvaro Fw (interference), 6:10; Hausinger Whl (high-sticking), 16:32.

2nd Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Corrin Fw (tripping), 6:57; Cooper Fw (tripping), 7:48; Houde Whl (interference), 15:25; Boomhower Whl (interference), 19:06; Boomhower Whl (misconduct - inciting), 20:00.

3rd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Graber 2 (Jones, Jones), 0:56 (PP). 5, Wheeling, Hausinger 4 (Maniscalco, Watling), 4:01. 6, Wheeling, Maniscalco 1 (Almeida, Hausinger), 9:12 (PP). Penalties-Watling Whl (slashing), 1:25; Siebenaler Fw (high-sticking), 8:47; Jones Fw (tripping), 9:08; Brubacher Fw (cross-checking), 10:50; Desruisseaux Whl (hooking), 13:17.

1st OT Period—7, Fort Wayne, Rassell 3 (Jones, Jones), 5:17. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 8-6-9-4-27. Wheeling 13-11-14-1-39.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 2 / 7; Wheeling 1 / 7.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Harvey (39 shots-36 saves). Wheeling, Guindon (27 shots-23 saves).

A—1,865.

Referees—Brett Roeland, Logan Gruhl.

Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Dan Kovachik.