Saturday, April 30, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at St. Louis -200 Arizona +168
at San Francisco -235 Washington +194
San Diego -180 at Pittsburgh +158
at NY Mets -122 Philadelphia +103
at Milwaukee -144 Chicago Cubs +122
at Colorado OFF Cincinnati OFF

American League

at Toronto -140 Houston +120
at Chicago WS -120 LA Angels +100
at Oakland -152 Cleveland +128
at Tampa Bay OFF Minnesota OFF
at Baltimore OFF Boston OFF
NY Yankees -205 at Kansas City +172

Interleague

Seattle -125 at Miami +105
Atlanta -146 at Texas +124
at LA Dodgers -310 Detroit +250

