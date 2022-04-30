Saturday, April 30, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at St. Louis
|-200
|Arizona
|+168
|at San Francisco
|-235
|Washington
|+194
|San Diego
|-180
|at Pittsburgh
|+158
|at NY Mets
|-122
|Philadelphia
|+103
|at Milwaukee
|-144
|Chicago Cubs
|+122
|at Colorado
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
American League
|at Toronto
|-140
|Houston
|+120
|at Chicago WS
|-120
|LA Angels
|+100
|at Oakland
|-152
|Cleveland
|+128
|at Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at Baltimore
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|NY Yankees
|-205
|at Kansas City
|+172
Interleague
|Seattle
|-125
|at Miami
|+105
|Atlanta
|-146
|at Texas
|+124
|at LA Dodgers
|-310
|Detroit
|+250
