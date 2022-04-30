Saturday, April 30, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|2
|17
|12
|5
|New York
|4
|2
|2
|14
|13
|6
|Orlando City
|4
|3
|2
|14
|10
|10
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|2
|11
|10
|11
|Toronto FC
|3
|3
|2
|11
|15
|17
|CF Montréal
|3
|3
|2
|11
|14
|17
|N.Y. City FC
|3
|3
|1
|10
|16
|10
|Charlotte FC
|3
|5
|1
|10
|8
|11
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|4
|1
|10
|9
|16
|Chicago
|2
|2
|4
|10
|5
|5
|D.C. United
|3
|4
|0
|9
|10
|10
|Columbus
|2
|3
|3
|9
|10
|9
|New England
|2
|5
|1
|7
|12
|16
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|1
|7
|9
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|1
|1
|19
|19
|8
|Austin FC
|5
|1
|2
|17
|20
|7
|LA Galaxy
|5
|2
|1
|16
|10
|6
|FC Dallas
|4
|1
|3
|15
|12
|5
|Minn. United
|4
|2
|2
|14
|11
|6
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|2
|4
|13
|9
|13
|Houston
|3
|2
|3
|12
|11
|9
|Nashville
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|9
|Portland
|2
|2
|5
|11
|10
|13
|Colorado
|2
|3
|3
|9
|9
|11
|Seattle
|2
|4
|1
|7
|9
|11
|Sporting K.C.
|2
|6
|1
|7
|6
|14
|San Jose
|1
|4
|3
|6
|15
|20
|Vancouver
|1
|6
|1
|4
|6
|17
Today
Austin FC at Houston, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.
Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kan. City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
