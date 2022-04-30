The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, April 30, 2022 1:00 am

SOCCER

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 2 17 12 5
New York 4 2 2 14 13 6
Orlando City 4 3 2 14 10 10
Atlanta 3 3 2 11 10 11
Toronto FC 3 3 2 11 15 17
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 14 17
N.Y. City FC 3 3 1 10 16 10
Charlotte FC 3 5 1 10 8 11
Inter Miami CF 3 4 1 10 9 16
Chicago 2 2 4 10 5 5
D.C. United 3 4 0 9 10 10
Columbus 2 3 3 9 10 9
New England 2 5 1 7 12 16
Cincinnati 2 5 1 7 9 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 6 1 1 19 19 8
Austin FC 5 1 2 17 20 7
LA Galaxy 5 2 1 16 10 6
FC Dallas 4 1 3 15 12 5
Minn. United 4 2 2 14 11 6
Real Salt Lake 3 2 4 13 9 13
Houston 3 2 3 12 11 9
Nashville 3 3 2 11 8 9
Portland 2 2 5 11 10 13
Colorado 2 3 3 9 9 11
Seattle 2 4 1 7 9 11
Sporting K.C. 2 6 1 7 6 14
San Jose 1 4 3 6 15 20
Vancouver 1 6 1 4 6 17

Today

Austin FC at Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kan. City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

