TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Trevor Bauer 324 championship season games (representing two full seasons) without pay for violating the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Kyle Bradish from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk. Placed LHP Alexander Wells on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHPs Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck from the restricted list. Recalled OF Jaylin Davis from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester. Returned RHPs Tyler Danish, John Schreiber and OF Rob Refsnyder to Worcester. Designated INF Travis Shaw for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Kyle Crick to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Ryan Burr from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF Jed Lowrie from the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated INF Kevin Smith from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Mickey McDonald to Las Vegas (PCL). Returned RHP Ryan Castellani to Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Mitch Haniger from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Matt Koch for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of INF Vinny Capra from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Caleb Smith from Reno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Keynan Middleton from Reno. Placed RHP Mark Melancon on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Tyler Holton to Reno and will remain with team on the taxi squad.

CINCINNATI REDS — Added RHP Connor Overton to the taxi squad. Transferred RHP Luis Castillo from Dayton (ML) to Louisville (IL) on rehab assignment. Assigned RGP Ryan Hendrix outright to Louisville after clearing waivers.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Elehuris Montero from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed OF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Max Kranick from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Sent RHP Duane Underwood Jr. to Bradenton (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Exercised the fifth-year option on OT Jonah Williams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on OLB Rashan Gary.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Declined fifth-year options on RB Josh Jacobs, DE Clelin Ferrell and S Johnathan Abram.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Announced WR Deonte Harty re-signed his one-year contract tender.

HOCKEY

NHL

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Michael Houser from Rochester (AHL). Reassigned D Casey Fitzgerald and G Aaron Dell to Rochester.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract extension.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Charlotte (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted C Viktor Lodin from Belleville (AHL). Returned RW Scott Sabourin to Belleville on loan.

ECHL

ECHL — Fined Wheeling C Patrick Watling an undisclosed amount for an unpenalized high-sticking infraction in a game on April 29 against Fort Wayne. Fined Wheeling F Matthew Quercia an undisclosed amount for a cross-checking infraction in a game on April 29 against Fort Wayne.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Nick Albano and F Corey Durocher from reserve. Placed D Nolan Kneen and F J.D. Dudek on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Matt Calas as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

READING ROYALS — Activated F Jackson Cressey from reserve. Placed F Kevin Conley on reserve.

SOCCER

MLS

NASHVILLE SC — Extended the contracts of M Hany Mukhtar and C Walker Zimmerman.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Placed M Gadi Kinda on the season-ending injury list.