Sunday, May 01, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-191
|at Pittsburgh
|+165
|at Milwaukee
|-204
|Chicago Cubs
|+173
|at St. Louis
|-192
|Arizona
|+168
|at Colorado
|-144
|Cincinnati
|+122
|at San Francisco
|-172
|Washington
|+153
|at NY Mets
|-172
|Philadelphia
|+153
American League
|Boston
|-157
|at Baltimore
|+138
|at Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at Toronto
|-147
|Houston
|+128
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at Chicago WS
|OFF
|NY Yankees
|-182
|at Kansas City
|+160
|Cleveland
|-112
|at Oakland
|-107
Interleague
|at Miami
|-120
|Seattle
|+100
|at Texas
|-112
|Atlanta
|-108
|at LA Dodgers
|-350
|Detroit
|+280
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Boston
|4½
|(217)
|Milwaukee
|Golden State
|2
|(220½)
|at Memphis
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Winnipeg
|-210
|Seattle
|+172
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story