Sunday, May 01, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -191 at Pittsburgh +165
at Milwaukee -204 Chicago Cubs +173
at St. Louis -192 Arizona +168
at Colorado -144 Cincinnati +122
at San Francisco -172 Washington +153
at NY Mets -172 Philadelphia +153

American League

Boston -157 at Baltimore +138
at Tampa Bay OFF Minnesota OFF
at Toronto -147 Houston +128
LA Angels OFF at Chicago WS OFF
NY Yankees -182 at Kansas City +160
Cleveland -112 at Oakland -107

Interleague

at Miami -120 Seattle +100
at Texas -112 Atlanta -108
at LA Dodgers -350 Detroit +280

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Boston (217) Milwaukee
Golden State 2 (220½) at Memphis

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Winnipeg -210 Seattle +172

