TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Locke St. John from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Mark Leiter to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Connor Overton.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Phoenix Suns $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game on April 28 against New Orleans.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo, LW Taro Hirose and C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joe Masonius from reserve. Placed D Marcus McIvor on reserve. Released G Matt Calas back to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Jesse Mychan from reserve. Placed F Quinn Preston on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Bobby Hampton and Tyler Drevitch from reserve. Placed Fs Shaw Boomhower and Jared Cockrell on reserve.