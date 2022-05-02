Monday, May 02, 2022 1:00 am
AUTO RACING
IndyCar
HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA
At Barber Motorsports Park
At Leeds, Ala.
Lap length: 2.38 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 90 laps
2. (3) Alex Palou, Honda, 90
3. (1) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 90
4. (19) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90
5. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90
6. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 90
7. (8) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 90
8. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90
9. (5) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 90
10. (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 90
11. (24) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 90
12. (12) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90
13. (17) Takuma Sato, Honda, 90
14. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90
15. (14) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 90
16. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 90
17. (20) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 90
18. (15) Jack Harvey, Honda, 90
19. (22) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 90
20. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 90
21. (16) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 90
22. (21) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 89
23. (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 89
24. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 89
25. (11) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 88
26. (25) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 88
Race Statistics
Avg Speed of Winner: 114.304 mph.
Time of Race: 01:48:39.4368.
Margin of Victory: 0.9800 seconds.
Cautions: 1 for 3 laps.
Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: VeeKay 1-29, Palou 30, Newgarden 31-32, VeeKay 33-60, Palou 61-63, O’Ward 64.
Points: Palou 144, McLaughlin 141, Newgarden 135, Power 134, O’Ward 114, Dixon 113, VeeKay 106, Grosjean 101, Ericsson 84, Rahal 84.
NHRA
CIRCLE K FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS
At zMax Dragway
At Concord, N.C.
Final finish order
Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas; 2. Cameron Ferre; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Spencer Massey; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Leah Pruett; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Steve Torrence; 12. Austin Prock; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Shawn Langdon; 15. Doug Foley; 16. Antron Brown.
Funny Car
1. John Force; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Mike McIntire; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Matt Hagan; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. J.R. Todd; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Dale Creasy Jr.; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Chad Green; 15. Paul Lee.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Joey Gladstone; 5. Angelle Sampey; 6. Jim Underdahl; 7. Jerry Savoie; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Matt Smith; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Marc Ingwersen; 13. Michael Ray; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. Chris Bostick.
Final Results
Top Fuel
Mike Salinas, 3.708 seconds, 330.47 mph def. Cameron Ferre, 3.986 seconds, 272.56 mph and Josh Hart, 9.949 seconds, 84.21 mph and Spencer Massey, 13.713 seconds, 74.83 mph.
Funny Car
John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.914, 328.86 def. Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.038, 267.85 and Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.253, 225.11 and Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 9.391, 82.53.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.740, 200.65 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.824, 198.88 and Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.859, 198.23 and Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.909, 199.32;
Top Alcohol Dragster
Corey Michalek, 5.353, 265.64 def. Jasmine Salinas, 5.320, 275.39 and Megan Smith, 5.492, 259.16 and Taylor Vetter, 6.092, 197.08.
Top Alcohol Funny Car
Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.475, 268.92 def. DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.528, 266.11 and Matt Gill, Camaro, 5.507, 268.87 and Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.568, 263.62.
Factory Stock Showdown
Bill Skillman, Ford Mustang, 7.818, 178.97 def. David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 8.072, 175.98 and Stephen Bell, Camaro, 8.093, 174.44 and Scott Libersher, Camaro, 14.480, 72.55.
Pro Modified
Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.795, 252.14 def. Lyle Barnett, Camaro, 5.998, 247.52 and Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, broke and Stan Shelton, Mustang, broke.
Top Fuel Harley
Randal Andras, Weekend, 6.244, 224.81 def. Tii Tharpe, Weekend, 6.281, 224.40.
Competition Eliminator
Tom Ratliff, Dragster, 8.311, 158.06 def. Bill Skillman, Ford Mustang, 7.940, 176.30.
Super Stock
Joe Lisa, Chevy Camaro, 9.971, 132.95 def. Jeff Longhany, Pontiac Firebird, 9.867, 136.07.
Stock Eliminator
Daren Poole-Adams, Chevy Camaro, 9.749, 134.63 def. Jack Zimmerman, Dodge Challenger, 10.706, 117.78.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force, 478; 2. Mike Salinas, 461; 3. Justin Ashley, 432; 4. Steve Torrence, 427; 5. Clay Millican, 328; 6. Josh Hart, 294; 7. Austin Prock, 288; 8. Doug Kalitta, 263; 9. Tony Schumacher, 243; 10. Antron Brown, 230.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 567; 2. Robert Hight, 545; 3. Ron Capps, 501; 4. John Force, 375; 5. Cruz Pedregon, 340; 6. J.R. Todd, 295; 7. Bob Tasca III, 283; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 273; 9. Chad Green, 269; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 244.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson, 295; 2. Karen Stoffer, 289; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 206; 4. Joey Gladstone, 197; 5. Angie Smith, 181; 6. Jerry Savoie, 158; 7. Matt Smith, 156; 8. Angelle Sampey, 150; 9. Jim Underdahl, 139; 10. (tie) Chris Bostick, 113.
Xfinity Series
LATE SATURDAY
A-GAME 200
At Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1 mile
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 55 points.
2. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 54.
3. (5) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 45.
4. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 40.
5. (2) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 200, 42.
6. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chev., 200, 43.
7. (1) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 46.
8. (11) Sheldon Creed, Chev., 200, 32.
9. (6) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 35.
10. (38) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 200, 27.
11. (17) Daniel Hemric, Chev., 200, 29.
12. (18) Landon Cassill, Chev., 200, 25.
13. (16) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 24.
14. (20) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 24.
15. (10) Anthony Alfredo, Chev., 200, 22.
16. (13) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 21.
17. (23) Parker Retzlaff, Ford, 200, 20.
18. (22) Brandon Brown, Chev., 199, 19.
19. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199, 18.
20. (28) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 199, 17.
21. (12) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 199, 0.
22. (25) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 199, 15.
23. (31) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 198, 14.
24. (21) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 198, 0.
25. (33) Josh Williams, Chev., 197, 12.
26. (26) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 197, 11.
27. (29) Kyle Weatherman, Chv., 197, 10.
28. (32) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 196, 9.
29. (24) Jeremy Clements, Chev., 195, 8.
30. (30) Stefan Parsons, Chev., 195, 7.
31. (37) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 195, 6.
32. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 194, 5.
33. (36) Patrick Emerling, Chev., 192, 4.
34. (34) Mason Massey, Chev., 191, 3.
35. (27) David Starr, Ford, 189, 2.
36. (14) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 154, 1.
37. (9) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 83, 0.
38. (15) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 58, 1.
Race Statistics
Avg. Speed of Winner: 104.086 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hr, 55 min., 17 sec.
Margin of Victory: 0.604 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 36 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: B.Jones 0-30; S.Mayer 31-48; J.Allgaier 49; B.Jones 50-53; T.Gibbs 54; B.Jones 55-79; J.Allgaier 80-145; J.Berry 146-200.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story