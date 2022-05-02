The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, May 02, 2022 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

AREA SECTIONALS

May 25-30

Dates and game times TBD

CLASS 4A

Penn

Goshen vs. Warsaw

Penn vs. Elkhart

G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Northridge vs. Concord

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

DeKalb

East Noble vs. DeKalb

Snider vs. Northrop

Carroll vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Huntington North

Columbia City vs. North Side

Huntington North vs. Homestead

G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Wayne vs. South Side

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

CLASS 3A

Jimtown

Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wawasee

Lakeland vs. West Noble

G1 winner vs. G2 winner

NorthWood vs. Jimtown

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Angola

Bishop Dwenger vs. New Haven

Concordia vs. Bishop Luers

Angola vs. Leo

Garrett vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G4 winner vs. G5 winner

Bellmont

Oak Hill vs. Marion

Norwell vs. Mississinewa

G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Bellmont vs. Heritage

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

CLASS 2A

Westview

Fairfield vs. Prairie Heights

LaVille vs. Central Noble

G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Bremen vs. Westview

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Eastside

Eastside vs. Churubusco

South Adams vs. Adams Central

G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Woodlan vs. Bluffton

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Wabash

Wabash vs. Rochester

Carroll (Flora) vs. Lewis Cass

G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Whitko vs. Manchester

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

CLASS A

Fremont

Fremont vs. Blackhawk Christian

Elkhart Christian vs. Canterbury

Lakewood Park vs. Bethany Christian

Hamilton vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G4 winner vs. G5 winner

Anderson Prep

Daleville vs. Southern Wells

Tri-Central vs. Anderson Prep

Liberty Christian vs. Cowan

Wes-Del vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G4 winner vs. G5 winner

Softball

AREA SECTIONALS

May 23-28

Dates and game times TBD

CLASS 4A

Warsaw

Goshen vs. Northridge

Concord vs. Warsaw

Elkhart vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Carroll

Snider vs. Northrop

DeKalb vs. Carroll

East Noble vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Columbia City

South Side vs. Columbia City

North Side vs. Homestead

Wayne vs. G1 winner

Huntington North vs. G2 winner

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

CLASS 3A

Wawasee

West Noble vs. NorthWood

Jimtown vs. Lakeland

Wawasee vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Garrett

New Haven vs. Angola

Leo vs. Concordia

Garrett vs. G1 winner

Bishop Dwenger vs. G2 winner

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Bellmont

Heritage vs. Bellmont

Norwell vs. Marion

Mississinewa vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

CLASS 2A

Westview

LaVille vs. Westview

Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights

Fairfield vs. G1 winner

Bremen vs. G2 winner

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Eastside

Eastside vs. South Adams

Bishop Luers vs. Bluffton

Woodlan vs. Churubusco

Adams Central vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G4 winner vs. G5 winner

Wabash

Rochester vs. Tippecanoe Valley

Manchester vs. Lewis Cass

Whitko vs. G1 winner

Wabash vs. G2 winner

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

CLASS A

Fremont

Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton

Canterbury vs. Fremont

Lakewood Park vs. G1 winner

G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Daleville

Liberty Christian vs. Cowan

Southern Wells vs. Daleville

Wes-Del vs. G1 winner

Tri-Central vs. G2 winner

G3 winner vs. G4 winner

