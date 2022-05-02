Monday, May 02, 2022 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
AREA SECTIONALS
May 25-30
Dates and game times TBD
CLASS 4A
Penn
Goshen vs. Warsaw
Penn vs. Elkhart
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Northridge vs. Concord
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
DeKalb
East Noble vs. DeKalb
Snider vs. Northrop
Carroll vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Huntington North
Columbia City vs. North Side
Huntington North vs. Homestead
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Wayne vs. South Side
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
CLASS 3A
Jimtown
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wawasee
Lakeland vs. West Noble
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
NorthWood vs. Jimtown
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Angola
Bishop Dwenger vs. New Haven
Concordia vs. Bishop Luers
Angola vs. Leo
Garrett vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Bellmont
Oak Hill vs. Marion
Norwell vs. Mississinewa
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Bellmont vs. Heritage
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
CLASS 2A
Westview
Fairfield vs. Prairie Heights
LaVille vs. Central Noble
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Bremen vs. Westview
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Eastside
Eastside vs. Churubusco
South Adams vs. Adams Central
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Woodlan vs. Bluffton
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Wabash
Wabash vs. Rochester
Carroll (Flora) vs. Lewis Cass
G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Whitko vs. Manchester
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
CLASS A
Fremont
Fremont vs. Blackhawk Christian
Elkhart Christian vs. Canterbury
Lakewood Park vs. Bethany Christian
Hamilton vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Anderson Prep
Daleville vs. Southern Wells
Tri-Central vs. Anderson Prep
Liberty Christian vs. Cowan
Wes-Del vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Softball
AREA SECTIONALS
May 23-28
Dates and game times TBD
CLASS 4A
Warsaw
Goshen vs. Northridge
Concord vs. Warsaw
Elkhart vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Carroll
Snider vs. Northrop
DeKalb vs. Carroll
East Noble vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Columbia City
South Side vs. Columbia City
North Side vs. Homestead
Wayne vs. G1 winner
Huntington North vs. G2 winner
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
CLASS 3A
Wawasee
West Noble vs. NorthWood
Jimtown vs. Lakeland
Wawasee vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Garrett
New Haven vs. Angola
Leo vs. Concordia
Garrett vs. G1 winner
Bishop Dwenger vs. G2 winner
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Bellmont
Heritage vs. Bellmont
Norwell vs. Marion
Mississinewa vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
CLASS 2A
Westview
LaVille vs. Westview
Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights
Fairfield vs. G1 winner
Bremen vs. G2 winner
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Eastside
Eastside vs. South Adams
Bishop Luers vs. Bluffton
Woodlan vs. Churubusco
Adams Central vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Wabash
Rochester vs. Tippecanoe Valley
Manchester vs. Lewis Cass
Whitko vs. G1 winner
Wabash vs. G2 winner
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
CLASS A
Fremont
Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton
Canterbury vs. Fremont
Lakewood Park vs. G1 winner
G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Daleville
Liberty Christian vs. Cowan
Southern Wells vs. Daleville
Wes-Del vs. G1 winner
Tri-Central vs. G2 winner
G3 winner vs. G4 winner
