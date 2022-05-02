Monday, May 02, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Florida
|82
|58
|18
|6
|122
|340
|246
|x-Toronto
|82
|54
|21
|7
|115
|315
|253
|x-Tampa Bay
|82
|51
|23
|8
|110
|287
|233
|x-Boston
|82
|51
|26
|5
|107
|255
|220
|Buffalo
|82
|32
|39
|11
|75
|232
|290
|Detroit
|82
|32
|40
|10
|74
|230
|312
|Ottawa
|82
|33
|42
|7
|73
|227
|266
|Montreal
|82
|22
|49
|11
|55
|221
|319
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|82
|54
|20
|8
|116
|278
|202
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|82
|52
|24
|6
|110
|254
|207
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|46
|25
|11
|103
|272
|229
|x-Washington
|82
|44
|26
|12
|100
|275
|245
|N.Y. Islanders
|82
|37
|35
|10
|84
|231
|237
|Columbus
|82
|37
|38
|7
|81
|262
|300
|New Jersey
|82
|27
|46
|9
|63
|248
|307
|Philadelphia
|82
|25
|46
|11
|61
|211
|298
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|82
|56
|19
|7
|119
|312
|234
|x-Minnesota
|82
|53
|22
|7
|113
|310
|253
|x-St. Louis
|82
|49
|22
|11
|109
|311
|242
|x-Dallas
|82
|46
|30
|6
|98
|238
|246
|x-Nashville
|82
|45
|30
|7
|97
|266
|252
|Winnipeg
|82
|39
|32
|11
|89
|252
|257
|Chicago
|82
|28
|42
|12
|68
|219
|291
|Arizona
|82
|25
|50
|7
|57
|207
|313
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Calgary
|82
|50
|21
|11
|111
|293
|208
|x-Edmonton
|82
|49
|27
|6
|104
|290
|252
|x-Los Angeles
|82
|44
|27
|11
|99
|239
|236
|Vegas
|82
|43
|31
|8
|94
|266
|248
|Vancouver
|82
|40
|30
|12
|92
|249
|236
|San Jose
|82
|32
|37
|13
|77
|214
|264
|Anaheim
|82
|31
|37
|14
|76
|232
|271
|Seattle
|82
|27
|49
|6
|60
|216
|285
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday*
Winnipeg 4, Seattle 3
*End of regular season
SCORING LEADERS
Through May 1
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|80
|44
|79
|123
|Jnthn Huberdeau, FLA
|80
|30
|85
|115
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|82
|40
|75
|115
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|80
|55
|55
|110
|Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
|81
|47
|61
|108
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|81
|42
|64
|106
|Austn Matthews, TOR
|73
|60
|46
|106
|Mathw Tkachuk, CGY
|82
|42
|62
|104
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|80
|32
|67
|99
|Mitch Marner, TOR
|72
|35
|62
|97
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|75
|22
|74
|96
|Roman Josi, NSH
|80
|23
|73
|96
PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina vs. Boston
Today: Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Wed.: Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
May 8: Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
x-May 10: Boston at Carolina, TBA
x-May 12: Carolina at Boston, TBA
x-May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA
N.Y. Rangers vs. Pittsburgh
Tue.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Sat.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
May 9: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
x-May 11: Pittsburgh at Rangers, TBA
x-May 13: Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-May 15: Pittsburgh at Rangers, TBA
Toronto vs. Tampa Bay
Today: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Wed.: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Fri.: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
May 8: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
x-May 10: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
x-May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
Florida vs. Washington
Tue.: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Thu.: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Florida at Washington, 1 p.m.
May 9: Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
x-May 11: Washington at Florida, TBA
x-May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA
x-May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Calgary vs. Dallas
Tue.: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thu.: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Sat.: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
May 9: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
x-May 11: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
x-May 13: Calgary at Dallas, TBA
x-May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
Today: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Wed.: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Fri.: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
May 8: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
x-May 10: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
x-May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA
x-May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Colorado vs. Nashville
Tue.: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Thu.: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Sat.: Colorado at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.
May 9: Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
x-May 11: Nashville at Colorado, TBA
x-May 13: Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-May 15: Nashville at Colorado, TBA
Minnesota vs. St. Louis
Today: St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Wed.: St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Fri.: Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
May 8: Minnesota at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.
x-May 10: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
x-May 12: Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA
x-May 14: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
SOUTH DIVISION
Florida 3, Greenville 2
April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3
April 27: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 29: Florida 2, Greenville 1
April 30: Greenville 4, Florida 3, 2OT
Today: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-Wed.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 0
April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2
April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT
April 27: Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1
April 28: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 0
NORTH DIVISION
Reading 3, Maine 2
April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2
April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0
April 28: Maine 5, Reading 4
April 29: Maine 4, Reading 0
April 30: Reading 3, Maine 2
Today: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
x-Wed.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivières 2
April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4
April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2
April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2
April 28: Newfndland 5, Trois-Rivières 2
April 30: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2
Today: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-Tue.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cincinnati 3, Toledo 3
April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5
April 27: Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1
April 28: Cincinnati 2, Toledo 0
April 30: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 0
Tue.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling 3, KOMETS 2
April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0
April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2
April 27: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1
April 29: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3, OT
April 30: Wheeling 3, KOMETS 2
Today: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
x-Tue.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Utah 3, Tulsa 2
April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3
April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3
April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1
April 27: Tulsa 4, Utah 3
April 28: Utah 5, Tulsa 1
Today: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
x-Wed.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City 4, Allen 1
April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2
April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT
April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1
April 29: Rapid City 4, Allen 1
April 30: Rapid City 6, Allen 3
