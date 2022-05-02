NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Florida 82 58 18 6 122 340 246 x-Toronto 82 54 21 7 115 315 253 x-Tampa Bay 82 51 23 8 110 287 233 x-Boston 82 51 26 5 107 255 220 Buffalo 82 32 39 11 75 232 290 Detroit 82 32 40 10 74 230 312 Ottawa 82 33 42 7 73 227 266 Montreal 82 22 49 11 55 221 319

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 82 54 20 8 116 278 202 x-N.Y. Rangers 82 52 24 6 110 254 207 x-Pittsburgh 82 46 25 11 103 272 229 x-Washington 82 44 26 12 100 275 245 N.Y. Islanders 82 37 35 10 84 231 237 Columbus 82 37 38 7 81 262 300 New Jersey 82 27 46 9 63 248 307 Philadelphia 82 25 46 11 61 211 298

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 82 56 19 7 119 312 234 x-Minnesota 82 53 22 7 113 310 253 x-St. Louis 82 49 22 11 109 311 242 x-Dallas 82 46 30 6 98 238 246 x-Nashville 82 45 30 7 97 266 252 Winnipeg 82 39 32 11 89 252 257 Chicago 82 28 42 12 68 219 291 Arizona 82 25 50 7 57 207 313

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Calgary 82 50 21 11 111 293 208 x-Edmonton 82 49 27 6 104 290 252 x-Los Angeles 82 44 27 11 99 239 236 Vegas 82 43 31 8 94 266 248 Vancouver 82 40 30 12 92 249 236 San Jose 82 32 37 13 77 214 264 Anaheim 82 31 37 14 76 232 271 Seattle 82 27 49 6 60 216 285

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday*

Winnipeg 4, Seattle 3

*End of regular season

SCORING LEADERS

Through May 1

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 80 44 79 123 Jnthn Huberdeau, FLA 80 30 85 115 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 82 40 75 115 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 80 55 55 110 Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 81 47 61 108 Steven Stamkos, TB 81 42 64 106 Austn Matthews, TOR 73 60 46 106 Mathw Tkachuk, CGY 82 42 62 104 J.T. Miller, VAN 80 32 67 99 Mitch Marner, TOR 72 35 62 97 Artemi Panarin, NYR 75 22 74 96 Roman Josi, NSH 80 23 73 96

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Carolina vs. Boston

Today: Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wed.: Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

May 8: Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

x-May 10: Boston at Carolina, TBA

x-May 12: Carolina at Boston, TBA

x-May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA

N.Y. Rangers vs. Pittsburgh

Tue.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Sat.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

May 9: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

x-May 11: Pittsburgh at Rangers, TBA

x-May 13: Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-May 15: Pittsburgh at Rangers, TBA

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay

Today: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Fri.: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

May 8: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

x-May 10: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA

x-May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA

Florida vs. Washington

Tue.: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thu.: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Florida at Washington, 1 p.m.

May 9: Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

x-May 11: Washington at Florida, TBA

x-May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA

x-May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Calgary vs. Dallas

Tue.: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thu.: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sat.: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

May 9: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

x-May 11: Dallas at Calgary, TBA

x-May 13: Calgary at Dallas, TBA

x-May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA

Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Today: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Wed.: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Fri.: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

May 8: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

x-May 10: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA

x-May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA

x-May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA

Colorado vs. Nashville

Tue.: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thu.: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sat.: Colorado at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.

May 9: Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

x-May 11: Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-May 13: Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-May 15: Nashville at Colorado, TBA

Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Today: St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Wed.: St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Fri.: Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

May 8: Minnesota at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.

x-May 10: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

x-May 12: Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA

x-May 14: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SOUTH DIVISION

Florida 3, Greenville 2

April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3

April 27: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 29: Florida 2, Greenville 1

April 30: Greenville 4, Florida 3, 2OT

Today: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-Wed.: Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 0

April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2

April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT

April 27: Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1

April 28: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 0

NORTH DIVISION

Reading 3, Maine 2

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2

April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0

April 28: Maine 5, Reading 4

April 29: Maine 4, Reading 0

April 30: Reading 3, Maine 2

Today: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

x-Wed.: Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivières 2

April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4

April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2

April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2

April 28: Newfndland 5, Trois-Rivières 2

April 30: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2

Today: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-Tue.: Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cincinnati 3, Toledo 3

April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5

April 27: Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1

April 28: Cincinnati 2, Toledo 0

April 30: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 0

Tue.: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling 3, KOMETS 2

April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0

April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2

April 27: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1

April 29: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3, OT

April 30: Wheeling 3, KOMETS 2

Today: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

x-Tue.: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3

April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3

April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1

April 27: Tulsa 4, Utah 3

April 28: Utah 5, Tulsa 1

Today: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

x-Wed.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City 4, Allen 1

April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2

April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT

April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1

April 29: Rapid City 4, Allen 1

April 30: Rapid City 6, Allen 3