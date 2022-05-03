Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|—
|10-0
|W-10
|10-3
|7-3
|Toronto
|15
|9
|.625
|2½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|9-5
|6-4
|Tampa Bay
|12
|10
|.545
|4½
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|9-7
|3-3
|Boston
|9
|14
|.391
|8
|3½
|3-7
|L-2
|3-4
|6-10
|Baltimore
|8
|15
|.348
|9
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|5-5
|3-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|—
|9-1
|W-3
|8-4
|6-5
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|.455
|3½
|2
|3-7
|W-3
|3-3
|7-9
|Chicago
|9
|13
|.409
|4½
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|7-6
|2-7
|Detroit
|7
|14
|.333
|6
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-8
|3-6
|Kansas City
|7
|14
|.333
|6
|4½
|2-8
|L-4
|5-8
|2-6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|8-5
|7-4
|Houston
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|3-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|7-2
|5-9
|Oakland
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|2
|3-7
|L-3
|4-6
|6-6
|Texas
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|4-9
|4-5
Today
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Monday
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2
Seattle at Houston, late
Tampa Bay at Oakland, late
Wednesday
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
White Sox at Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|7-4
|9-4
|Miami
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|2
|7-3
|L-2
|6-5
|6-5
|Philadelphia
|11
|12
|.478
|4½
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|8-5
|3-7
|Atlanta
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|6-7
|5-6
|Washington
|8
|16
|.333
|8
|7
|2-8
|W-1
|3-11
|5-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|7-4
|8-4
|St. Louis
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|7-5
|6-4
|Chicago
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|4-6
|5-7
|Pittsburgh
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|5-7
|4-6
|Cincinnati
|3
|19
|.136
|11½
|11
|1-9
|L-6
|1-7
|2-12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|8-2
|6-5
|San Diego
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|6-4
|9-4
|San Francisco
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|6-5
|8-3
|Colorado
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|1
|5-5
|W-3
|9-4
|4-5
|Arizona
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|5-7
|6-6
Today
Atlanta (Morton 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0
Arizona 5, Miami 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Wednesday
Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
White Sox at Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Fran. at LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3,
L.A. ANGELS 0
|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andersn ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Trout dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Burger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wade 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|Chicago
|200
|001
|00x—3
E—Adell (3). DP—Los Angeles 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Los Angeles 3, Chicago 6. 2B—Ward (4), Engel (3), Harrison (4). SB—Wade (3). SF—Burger (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Los Angeles
|Sandval L,1-1
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Mayers
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Chicago
|Cease W,3-1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Gravemn H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP—Cease (Wade). Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino. T—2:39. A—13,112 (40,615).
N.Y. YANKEES 3,
TORONTO 2
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Locstro pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chapmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Donldsn dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kinr-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heinemn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|New York
|000
|200
|001—3
|Toronto
|000
|200
|000—2
E—Guerrero Jr. (1). DP—New York 3, Toronto 0. LOB—New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B—Kiner-Falefa (6), Bichette (3), Heineman (2). HR—Torres (3). SB—Judge (2), LeMahieu (1), Locastro (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Montgomery
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Holms W,2-0
|1 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green S,1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Toronto
|Stripling
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Phelps
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García L,0-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy. T—2:54. A—18,577 (53,506).
MINNESOTA 2,
BALTIMORE 1
|Minnesota
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Santndr rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mntcstle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nevin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Larnach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bembm pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|000—2
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000—1
DP—Minnesota 1, Baltimore 1. LOB—Minnesota 4, Baltimore 4. 2B—Larnach (8). 3B—Odor (1). SF—Urías (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Paddck W,1-2
|5 1/3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Smith H,3
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jax H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagán H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Duran S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Baltimore
|Wells
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Baker L,1-1
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bautista
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP—Pérez. Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T—2:56. A—7,427 (45,971).
HOUSTON 3, SEATTLE 0
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maldndo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|Houston
|000
|102
|00x—3
E—Frazier (3). DP—Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB—Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B—Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR—Alvarez (7), Peña (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Seattle
|Gonzales L,1-3
|6
|8
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Houston
|Odorzi W,2-2
|6 2/3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Stanek H,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson. T—2:48. A—27,321 (41,168).
INTERLEAGUE
ST. LOUIS 1,
KANSAS CITY 0
|Kansas City
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gldshmt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dickersn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|27
|1
|4
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|00x—1
DP—Kansas City 1, St. Louis 0. LOB—Kansas City 6, St. Louis 3. 2B—Olivares (2), Santana (3), Carlson (4). HR—Goldschmidt (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Kansas City
|Greinke L,0-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Snider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clarke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
St. Louis
|Matz W,3-1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Whitley H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wittgren H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallegos S,5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Matz (Benintendi). Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson. T—2:40. A—33,963 (45,494).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA 5,
N.Y. METS 2
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Escobar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Demeritte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smth ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|102
|020—5
|New York
|011
|000
|000—2
E—Albies (2). DP—Atlanta 0, New York 1. LOB—Atlanta 5, New York 7. 2B—d’Arnaud 2 (5), Marte (3). HR—Riley (7), Canha (1). SF—Duvall (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Fried W,3-2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Matzek H,6
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|McHugh H,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen S,7-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
New York
|Bassitt L,3-2
|7
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|May
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP—Bassitt (Acuña Jr.), Matzek (McCann). WP—Fried. Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T—3:18. A—23,413 (41,922).
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Lansing (Oakland)
|7
|14
|.333
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Quad Cities (K.C.)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|South Bend (Cubs)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Beloit (Miami)
|7
|14
|.333
|8
Sunday
Lake County 4, Lansing 3
Dayton 8, TINCAPS 0
Great Lakes 3, W. Michigan 1, gm1
W. Michigan 8, Gr. Lakes 2, gm2
Quad Cities 11, South Bend 7
Beloit 13, Cedar Rapids 6
Peoria 6, Wisconsin 4
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
West Michigan at Lansing, 11:05 a.m.
Beloit at Great Lakes, 11:05 a.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
Wednesday
Peoria at South Bend, 11:05 a.m.
Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday
Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
