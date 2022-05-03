The Journal Gazette
 
BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 17 6 .739 10-0 W-10 10-3 7-3
Toronto 15 9 .625 6-4 L-1 9-5 6-4
Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 6-4 L-2 9-7 3-3
Boston 9 14 .391 8 3-7 L-2 3-4 6-10
Baltimore 8 15 .348 9 4-6 L-1 5-5 3-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 14 9 .609 9-1 W-3 8-4 6-5
Cleveland 10 12 .455 2 3-7 W-3 3-3 7-9
Chicago 9 13 .409 3 3-7 W-1 7-6 2-7
Detroit 7 14 .333 6 3-7 L-1 4-8 3-6
Kansas City 7 14 .333 6 2-8 L-4 5-8 2-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 15 9 .625 7-3 L-1 8-5 7-4
Houston 12 11 .522 ½ 6-4 W-1 3-4 9-7
Seattle 12 11 .522 ½ 5-5 L-1 7-2 5-9
Oakland 10 12 .455 4 2 3-7 L-3 4-6 6-6
Texas 8 14 .364 6 4 5-5 W-2 4-9 4-5

Today

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Monday

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Seattle at Houston, late

Tampa Bay at Oakland, late

Wednesday

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 8 .667 6-4 L-1 7-4 9-4
Miami 12 10 .545 3 2 7-3 L-2 6-5 6-5
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 6-4 L-1 8-5 3-7
Atlanta 11 13 .458 5 4 5-5 W-1 6-7 5-6
Washington 8 16 .333 8 7 2-8 W-1 3-11 5-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 7-3 L-1 7-4 8-4
St. Louis 13 9 .591 1 5-5 W-2 7-5 6-4
Chicago 9 13 .409 5 3-7 W-1 4-6 5-7
Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 5 4-6 L-1 5-7 4-6
Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½ 11 1-9 L-6 1-7 2-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 6-4 W-1 8-2 6-5
San Diego 15 8 .652 7-3 W-1 6-4 9-4
San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½ 6-4 L-1 6-5 8-3
Colorado 13 9 .591 1 5-5 W-3 9-4 4-5
Arizona 11 13 .458 4 6-4 W-1 5-7 6-6

Today

Atlanta (Morton 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Monday

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Wednesday

Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Fran. at LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3,

L.A. ANGELS 0

Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ward rf 4 0 1 0 Andersn ss 4 1 1 0
Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 3 0
Trout dh 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 0 1
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Abreu dh 3 1 1 0
Mayfield 3b 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 Burger 3b 2 0 0 1
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 Engel rf 3 0 1 1
Wade 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 Sheets 1b 3 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0
Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 29 3 7 3
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0
Chicago 200 001 00x—3

E—Adell (3). DP—Los Angeles 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Los Angeles 3, Chicago 6. 2B—Ward (4), Engel (3), Harrison (4). SB—Wade (3). SF—Burger (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Sandval L,1-1 6 6 3 3 3 2
Mayers 2 1 0 0 0 2

Chicago

Cease W,3-1 7 1 0 0 0 11
Gravemn H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP—Cease (Wade). Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino. T—2:39. A—13,112 (40,615).

N.Y. YANKEES 3,

TORONTO 2

New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 Springer cf 4 1 2 0
Judge cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Grero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0
Stanton rf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0
Locstro pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Chapmn 3b 4 0 1 1
Donldsn dh 4 1 1 0 Kirk dh 3 0 1 0
Hicks lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 1 2 3 Tapia rf 4 0 0 0
Kinr-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Heinemn c 3 0 1 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 7 3 Totals 33 2 9 2
New York 000 200 001—3
Toronto 000 200 000—2

E—Guerrero Jr. (1). DP—New York 3, Toronto 0. LOB—New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B—Kiner-Falefa (6), Bichette (3), Heineman (2). HR—Torres (3). SB—Judge (2), LeMahieu (1), Locastro (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Montgomery 5 6 2 2 0 5
Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 1 1
Castro 2/3 1 0 0 1 0
Holms W,2-0 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1
Green S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Toronto

Stripling 4 5 2 2 0 3
Phelps 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Richards 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1
García L,0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires—Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy. T—2:54. A—18,577 (53,506).

MINNESOTA 2,

BALTIMORE 1

Minnesota Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0
Arraez 1b 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 3 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 Santndr rf 4 0 1 0
Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 Mntcstle 1b 4 0 0 0
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Nevin dh 4 0 1 0
Miranda 3b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 1 0
Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 Urías 3b 2 0 0 1
Larnach dh 3 1 1 0 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0
Jeffers c 3 0 1 1 Bembm pr-c 0 0 0 0
Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 29 1 4 1
Minnesota 000 011 000—2
Baltimore 000 010 000—1

DP—Minnesota 1, Baltimore 1. LOB—Minnesota 4, Baltimore 4. 2B—Larnach (8). 3B—Odor (1). SF—Urías (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Paddck W,1-2 5 1/3 4 1 1 1 3
Smith H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Jax H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pagán H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Duran S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore

Wells 5 4 1 1 0 4
Baker L,1-1 1/3 2 1 1 0 0
Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bautista 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP—Pérez. Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T—2:56. A—7,427 (45,971).

HOUSTON 3, SEATTLE 0

Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 2 0 Brantley dh 4 0 2 0
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 Bregmn 3b 4 0 1 0
Suárez dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 1 1 1
Crawford ss 2 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
Rodríguez cf 3 0 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 2 0
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 McCrmck cf 4 0 0 0
Kelenic rf 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 3 1 1 2
Torrens c 3 0 1 0 Maldndo c 3 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 5 0 Totals 32 3 8 3
Seattle 000 000 000—0
Houston 000 102 00x—3

E—Frazier (3). DP—Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB—Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B—Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR—Alvarez (7), Peña (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

Gonzales L,1-3 6 8 3 3 2 2
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mills 1 0 0 0 0 2

Houston

Odorzi W,2-2 6 2/3 4 0 0 1 3
Stanek H,1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Neris H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Montero S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson. T—2:48. A—27,321 (41,168).

INTERLEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 1,

KANSAS CITY 0

Kansas City St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Olivares rf 4 0 1 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Gldshmt 1b 3 1 2 1
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0
Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 Dickersn dh 3 0 0 0
Isbel pr 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0
Dozier dh 4 0 0 0 Carlson rf 3 0 1 0
Witt Jr. 3b 3 0 1 0 Knizner c 3 0 0 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Donovan 2b 3 0 1 0
Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 Sosa 2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 27 1 4 1
Kansas City 000 000 000—0
St. Louis 100 000 00x—1

DP—Kansas City 1, St. Louis 0. LOB—Kansas City 6, St. Louis 3. 2B—Olivares (2), Santana (3), Carlson (4). HR—Goldschmidt (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Greinke L,0-2 6 3 1 1 0 1
Snider 1 0 0 0 1 1
Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 2

St. Louis

Matz W,3-1 6 4 0 0 0 4
Whitley H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wittgren H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos S,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP—Matz (Benintendi). Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson. T—2:40. A—33,963 (45,494).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA 5,

N.Y. METS 2

Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0
Olson 1b 3 1 0 0 Canha lf 4 1 2 1
Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Ozuna dh 4 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 2 2 0 Escobar dh 4 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 3 3 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0
Duvall cf 3 0 0 1 Marte rf 4 1 2 0
Demeritte lf 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 1 0
Heredia lf 1 0 0 0 McCann c 2 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Do.Smth ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 33 2 5 1
Atlanta 000 102 020—5
New York 011 000 000—2

E—Albies (2). DP—Atlanta 0, New York 1. LOB—Atlanta 5, New York 7. 2B—d’Arnaud 2 (5), Marte (3). HR—Riley (7), Canha (1). SF—Duvall (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Fried W,3-2 6 4 2 2 0 6
Matzek H,6 2/3 0 0 0 2 1
McHugh H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Minter H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen S,7-7 1 1 0 0 0 1

New York

Bassitt L,3-2 7 6 3 3 1 8
May 1 2 2 2 1 0
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP—Bassitt (Acuña Jr.), Matzek (McCann). WP—Fried. Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T—3:18. A—23,413 (41,922).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 16 5 .762
TINCAPS (San Diego) 11 10 .524 5
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 10 11 .476 6
Lake County (Cleveland) 10 11 .476 6
West Michigan (Detroit) 8 13 .381 8
Lansing (Oakland) 7 14 .333 9

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 15 6 .714
Peoria (St. Louis) 12 9 .571 3
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 12 9 .571 3
Quad Cities (K.C.) 9 12 .429 6
South Bend (Cubs) 9 12 .429 6
Beloit (Miami) 7 14 .333 8

Sunday

Lake County 4, Lansing 3

Dayton 8, TINCAPS 0

Great Lakes 3, W. Michigan 1, gm1

W. Michigan 8, Gr. Lakes 2, gm2

Quad Cities 11, South Bend 7

Beloit 13, Cedar Rapids 6

Peoria 6, Wisconsin 4

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

West Michigan at Lansing, 11:05 a.m.

Beloit at Great Lakes, 11:05 a.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday

Peoria at South Bend, 11:05 a.m.

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

