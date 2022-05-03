NHL

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Carolina 1, Boston 0

May 2.: Carolina 5, Boston 1

Wed.: Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fri.: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

May 8: Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

x-May 10: Boston at Carolina, TBA

x-May 12: Carolina at Boston, TBA

x-May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA

N.Y. Rangers vs. Pittsburgh

Today: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thu.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Sat.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

May 9: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

x-May 11: Pittsburgh at Rangers, TBA

x-May 13: Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-May 15: Pittsburgh at Rangers, TBA

Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0

May 2.: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0

Wed.: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Fri.: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

May 8: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

x-May 10: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA

x-May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA

Florida vs. Washington

Today: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thu.: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: Florida at Washington, 1 p.m.

May 9: Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

x-May 11: Washington at Florida, TBA

x-May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA

x-May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Calgary vs. Dallas

Today: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thu.: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sat.: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

May 9: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

x-May 11: Dallas at Calgary, TBA

x-May 13: Calgary at Dallas, TBA

x-May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA

Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

May 2.: Los Angeles at Edmonton, late

Wed.: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Fri.: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

May 8: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

x-May 10: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA

x-May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA

x-May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA

Colorado vs. Nashville

Today: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thu.: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sat.: Colorado at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.

May 9: Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

x-May 11: Nashville at Colorado, TBA

x-May 13: Colorado at Nashville, TBA

x-May 15: Nashville at Colorado, TBA

Minnesota vs. St. Louis

May 2.: St. Louis at Minnesota, late

Wed.: St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Fri.: Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

May 8: Minnesota at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.

x-May 10: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

x-May 12: Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA

x-May 14: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

ECHL

PLAYOFFS

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SOUTH DIVISION

Florida 4, Greenville 2

April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3

April 27: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT

April 29: Florida 2, Greenville 1

April 30: Greenville 4, Florida 3, 2OT

May 2: Florida 5, Greenville 1

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 0

April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2

April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT

April 27: Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1

April 28: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 0

NORTH DIVISION

Reading 4, Maine 2

April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2

April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0

April 28: Maine 5, Reading 4

April 29: Maine 4, Reading 0

April 30: Reading 3, Maine 2

May 2.: Reading 2, Maine 1

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivières 3

April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4

April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2

April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2

April 28: Newfndland 5, Trois-Rivières 2

April 30: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2

May 2.: Trois-Rivières 7, Newfoundland 4

Today: Trs-Rivires at Nwfndlnd, 5:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cincinnati 3, Toledo 3

April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5

April 27: Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1

April 28: Cincinnati 2, Toledo 0

April 30: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 0

Today: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling 3, KOMETS 3

April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0

April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2

April 27: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1

April 29: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3, OT

April 30: Wheeling 3, KOMETS 2

May 2.: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Today: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3

April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3

April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1

April 27: Tulsa 4, Utah 3

April 28: Utah 5, Tulsa 1

May 2.: Tulsa at Utah, late

x-Wed.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City 4, Allen 1

April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2

April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT

April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1

April 29: Rapid City 4, Allen 1

April 30: Rapid City 6, Allen 3

KOMETS 4,

NAILERS 3, OT

Wheeling 1 2 0 0 — 3 Fort Wayne 2 1 0 1 — 4

1st Period—1, Wheeling, Hausinger 5 (Ortiz, Doherty), 14:22. 2, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 2 (McCallum, Alvaro), 17:59. 3, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 1 18:19. Penalties—served by Pochiro Fw (bench - too many men), 1:31; Watling Whl (tripping), 2:17; Busch Fw (high-sticking), 5:00.

2nd Period—4, Wheeling, Hausinger 6 (Houde, Ortiz), 0:43 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, McCallum 1 (Petruzzelli, Alvaro), 9:06. 6, Wheeling, Hausinger 7 (Houde, Watling), 9:59. Penalties—Corrin Fw (tripping), 0:11.

3rd Period— No Scoring.Penalties—Smith Whl (tripping), 3:11; Graber Fw (holding), 7:18.

1st OT Period—7, Fort Wayne, Boudens 2 (Graber, Pochiro), 12:10. Penalties—No Penalties.

Shots on Goal—Wheeling 9-10-8-6-33. Fort Wayne 17-11-12-8-48.

Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 1 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 2.

Goalies—Wheeling, Guindon (48 shots-44 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey (33 shots-30 saves). A-5,150. Referees—Nolan Bloyer, Logan Gruhl. Linesmen-Christopher Williams, Bryan Gorcoff.