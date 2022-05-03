Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina 1, Boston 0
May 2.: Carolina 5, Boston 1
Wed.: Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fri.: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
May 8: Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
x-May 10: Boston at Carolina, TBA
x-May 12: Carolina at Boston, TBA
x-May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA
N.Y. Rangers vs. Pittsburgh
Today: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Thu.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Sat.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
May 9: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
x-May 11: Pittsburgh at Rangers, TBA
x-May 13: Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-May 15: Pittsburgh at Rangers, TBA
Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0
May 2.: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0
Wed.: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Fri.: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
May 8: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
x-May 10: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
x-May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
Florida vs. Washington
Today: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Thu.: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.: Florida at Washington, 1 p.m.
May 9: Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
x-May 11: Washington at Florida, TBA
x-May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA
x-May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Calgary vs. Dallas
Today: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thu.: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Sat.: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
May 9: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
x-May 11: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
x-May 13: Calgary at Dallas, TBA
x-May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
May 2.: Los Angeles at Edmonton, late
Wed.: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Fri.: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
May 8: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
x-May 10: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
x-May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA
x-May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Colorado vs. Nashville
Today: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Thu.: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Sat.: Colorado at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.
May 9: Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
x-May 11: Nashville at Colorado, TBA
x-May 13: Colorado at Nashville, TBA
x-May 15: Nashville at Colorado, TBA
Minnesota vs. St. Louis
May 2.: St. Louis at Minnesota, late
Wed.: St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Fri.: Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
May 8: Minnesota at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.
x-May 10: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
x-May 12: Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA
x-May 14: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
ECHL
PLAYOFFS
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
SOUTH DIVISION
Florida 4, Greenville 2
April 22: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 23: Greenville 5, Florida 3
April 27: Florida 4, Greenville 3, OT
April 29: Florida 2, Greenville 1
April 30: Greenville 4, Florida 3, 2OT
May 2: Florida 5, Greenville 1
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 0
April 21: Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2
April 22: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 4, OT
April 27: Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 1
April 28: Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 0
NORTH DIVISION
Reading 4, Maine 2
April 20: Reading 3, Maine 2
April 22: Reading 3, Maine 0
April 28: Maine 5, Reading 4
April 29: Maine 4, Reading 0
April 30: Reading 3, Maine 2
May 2.: Reading 2, Maine 1
Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivières 3
April 22: Newfndland 7, Trois-Rivières 4
April 23: Newfndland 6, Trois-Rivières 2
April 26: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2
April 28: Newfndland 5, Trois-Rivières 2
April 30: Trois-Rivières 3, Newfndland 2
May 2.: Trois-Rivières 7, Newfoundland 4
Today: Trs-Rivires at Nwfndlnd, 5:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cincinnati 3, Toledo 3
April 22: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT
April 23: Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
April 25: Cincinnati 6, Toledo 5
April 27: Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1
April 28: Cincinnati 2, Toledo 0
April 30: Toledo 3, Cincinnati 0
Today: Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling 3, KOMETS 3
April 22: Wheeling 1, KOMETS 0
April 23: Wheeling 4, KOMETS 2
April 27: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 1
April 29: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3, OT
April 30: Wheeling 3, KOMETS 2
May 2.: KOMETS 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Today: Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Utah 3, Tulsa 2
April 22: Utah 6, Tulsa 3
April 23: Tulsa 5, Utah 3
April 26: Utah 2, Tulsa 1
April 27: Tulsa 4, Utah 3
April 28: Utah 5, Tulsa 1
May 2.: Tulsa at Utah, late
x-Wed.: Tulsa at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City 4, Allen 1
April 22: Rapid City 3, Allen 2
April 23: Allen 4, Rapid City 3, OT
April 26: Rapid City 5, Allen 1
April 29: Rapid City 4, Allen 1
April 30: Rapid City 6, Allen 3
KOMETS 4,
NAILERS 3, OT
|Wheeling
|1
|2
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|0
|1
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Wheeling, Hausinger 5 (Ortiz, Doherty), 14:22. 2, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 2 (McCallum, Alvaro), 17:59. 3, Fort Wayne, Pochiro 1 18:19. Penalties—served by Pochiro Fw (bench - too many men), 1:31; Watling Whl (tripping), 2:17; Busch Fw (high-sticking), 5:00.
2nd Period—4, Wheeling, Hausinger 6 (Houde, Ortiz), 0:43 (PP). 5, Fort Wayne, McCallum 1 (Petruzzelli, Alvaro), 9:06. 6, Wheeling, Hausinger 7 (Houde, Watling), 9:59. Penalties—Corrin Fw (tripping), 0:11.
3rd Period— No Scoring.Penalties—Smith Whl (tripping), 3:11; Graber Fw (holding), 7:18.
1st OT Period—7, Fort Wayne, Boudens 2 (Graber, Pochiro), 12:10. Penalties—No Penalties.
Shots on Goal—Wheeling 9-10-8-6-33. Fort Wayne 17-11-12-8-48.
Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 1 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 2.
Goalies—Wheeling, Guindon (48 shots-44 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey (33 shots-30 saves). A-5,150. Referees—Nolan Bloyer, Logan Gruhl. Linesmen-Christopher Williams, Bryan Gorcoff.
