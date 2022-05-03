The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:00 am

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Derby

When:6:57 p.m. Saturday

Where: Churchill Downs,Louisville

Post position, horse, jockey, and odds

1.Mo Donegal (Irad Ortiz Jr.), 10-1;

2.Happy Jack (Rafael Bejarano), 30-1;

3.Epicenter (Joel Rosario), 7-2;

4.Summer Is Tomorrw (Barzalona), 30-1;

5.Smile Happy (Corey Lanerie), 20-1;

6.Messier (John Velazquez), 8-1;

7.Crown Pride (Chr. Lemaire), 20-1;

8.Charge It (Luis Saez), 20-1;

9.Tiz The Bomb (Brian Hrnndz Jr.), 30-1;

10.Zandon (Flavien Prat), 3-1;

11.Pioneer of Medina (Joe Bravo), 30-1;

12.Taiba (Mike Smith), 12-1;

13.Simplification (Jose Ortiz), 20-1;

14.Barber Road (Rey Gutierrez), 30-1;

15.White Abarrio (Tyler Gaffalione), 10-1;

16.Cyberknife (Florent Geroux), 20-1;

17.Classic Causeway (J. Leparoux), 30-1;

18.Tawny Port (R. Santana Jr.), 30-1;

19.Zozos (Manny Franco), 20-1.

Also eligible:

20.Rich Strike (Sonny Leon), 30-1;

21.Rattle N Roll (James Graham), 30-1.

Kentucky Oaks

When: 5:51 p.m. Friday

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville

Post position, horse, jockey, and odds

1.Secret Oath (Luis Saez), 6-1;

2. Nostalgic (Jose Ortiz), 15-1;

3. Hidden Connection (R Gutierrez), 20-1;

4. Nest (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 5-2;

5. Goddess of Fire (J. Velazquez), 15-1;

6. Yuugiri (Florent Geroux), 30-1;

7. Echo Zulu (Joel Rosario), 4-1;

8. Venti Valentine (Tyler Gaffalione), 20-1;

9. Desert Dawn (Umberto Rispoli), 20-1;

10. Kathleen O. (Javier Castellano), 7-2;

11. Cocktail Moments (C. Lanerie), 30-1;

12. Candy Raid (Rafael Bejarano), 30-1;

13. Shahama (Flavien Prat), 15-1;

14. Turnerloose (Manny Franco), 20-1.

Also eligible: Beguine (Ricardo Santana Jr.), 30-1.

