Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:00 am
HORSE RACING
Kentucky Derby
When:6:57 p.m. Saturday
Where: Churchill Downs,Louisville
Post position, horse, jockey, and odds
1.Mo Donegal (Irad Ortiz Jr.), 10-1;
2.Happy Jack (Rafael Bejarano), 30-1;
3.Epicenter (Joel Rosario), 7-2;
4.Summer Is Tomorrw (Barzalona), 30-1;
5.Smile Happy (Corey Lanerie), 20-1;
6.Messier (John Velazquez), 8-1;
7.Crown Pride (Chr. Lemaire), 20-1;
8.Charge It (Luis Saez), 20-1;
9.Tiz The Bomb (Brian Hrnndz Jr.), 30-1;
10.Zandon (Flavien Prat), 3-1;
11.Pioneer of Medina (Joe Bravo), 30-1;
12.Taiba (Mike Smith), 12-1;
13.Simplification (Jose Ortiz), 20-1;
14.Barber Road (Rey Gutierrez), 30-1;
15.White Abarrio (Tyler Gaffalione), 10-1;
16.Cyberknife (Florent Geroux), 20-1;
17.Classic Causeway (J. Leparoux), 30-1;
18.Tawny Port (R. Santana Jr.), 30-1;
19.Zozos (Manny Franco), 20-1.
Also eligible:
20.Rich Strike (Sonny Leon), 30-1;
21.Rattle N Roll (James Graham), 30-1.
Kentucky Oaks
When: 5:51 p.m. Friday
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville
Post position, horse, jockey, and odds
1.Secret Oath (Luis Saez), 6-1;
2. Nostalgic (Jose Ortiz), 15-1;
3. Hidden Connection (R Gutierrez), 20-1;
4. Nest (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 5-2;
5. Goddess of Fire (J. Velazquez), 15-1;
6. Yuugiri (Florent Geroux), 30-1;
7. Echo Zulu (Joel Rosario), 4-1;
8. Venti Valentine (Tyler Gaffalione), 20-1;
9. Desert Dawn (Umberto Rispoli), 20-1;
10. Kathleen O. (Javier Castellano), 7-2;
11. Cocktail Moments (C. Lanerie), 30-1;
12. Candy Raid (Rafael Bejarano), 30-1;
13. Shahama (Flavien Prat), 15-1;
14. Turnerloose (Manny Franco), 20-1.
Also eligible: Beguine (Ricardo Santana Jr.), 30-1.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story