Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at NY Mets OFF Atlanta OFF
at NY Mets OFF Atlanta OFF
at Miami OFF Arizona OFF
at Milwaukee -253 Cincinnati +210
at Colorado -158 Washington +138
at LA Dodgers -148 San Francisco +128

American League

Minnesota -180 at Baltimore +158
at Toronto -135 NY Yankees +115
LA Angels -125 at Boston +105
at Houston -142 Seattle +123
at Oakland OFF Tampa Bay OFF

Interleague

San Diego -135 at Cleveland +115
at Philadelphia -172 Texas +153
at Detroit -150 Pittsburgh +130
at Cubs OFF White Sox OFF
St. Louis -130 at Kansas City +110

NBA

Today

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Boston (215) Milwaukee
Golden State 2 (228) at Memphis

NHL

Today

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at NY Rangers -130 Pittsburgh +108
at Florida -220 Washington +180
at Colorado -315 Nashville +250
at Calgary -225 Dallas +184

