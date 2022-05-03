Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|3
|18
|13
|6
|New York
|5
|2
|2
|17
|15
|7
|Orlando City
|5
|3
|2
|17
|12
|11
|CF Montréal
|4
|3
|2
|14
|16
|18
|N.Y. City FC
|4
|3
|1
|13
|19
|10
|Columbus
|3
|3
|3
|12
|13
|9
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|2
|11
|11
|13
|Toronto FC
|3
|4
|2
|11
|16
|19
|New England
|3
|5
|1
|10
|14
|16
|Charlotte FC
|3
|6
|1
|10
|9
|13
|Cincinnati
|3
|5
|1
|10
|11
|17
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|5
|1
|10
|9
|18
|Chicago
|2
|3
|4
|10
|6
|7
|D.C. United
|3
|5
|0
|9
|10
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|1
|1
|22
|21
|8
|Austin FC
|6
|1
|2
|20
|22
|8
|LA Galaxy
|5
|3
|1
|16
|10
|7
|FC Dallas
|4
|1
|4
|16
|14
|7
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|2
|4
|16
|10
|13
|Minn. United
|4
|3
|2
|14
|11
|8
|Houston
|3
|3
|3
|12
|12
|11
|Colorado
|3
|3
|3
|12
|11
|11
|Nashville
|3
|3
|3
|12
|9
|10
|Portland
|2
|3
|5
|11
|10
|15
|Sporting K.C.
|2
|6
|2
|8
|8
|16
|Seattle
|2
|4
|1
|7
|9
|11
|San Jose
|1
|5
|3
|6
|15
|23
|Vancouver
|1
|6
|1
|4
|6
|17
May 1
New York City FC 3, San Jose 0
Philadelphia 1, Nashville 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota 0
Wednesday
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Miami at Charlotte FC, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7 p.m.
Sporting K.C. at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
Sunday
Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Nashville, 5 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 7 p.m.
