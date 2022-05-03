TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Suspended New York Mets RHP Yoan Lopez for three games and fined him an undisclosed amoutn for throwing pitces at Kyle Schwarber of Philadelphia in a game on Sunday, May 1. New York Mets manager Buck Showalter received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount as a result of Lopez’s intentional throwing.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned INF Danny Mendick and LHP Anderson Severino to Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed C Cam Gallagher on the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Emmanuel Rivera and RHP Matt Peackock to Omaha (IL). Recalled C MJ Melendez from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned C Jose Godoy and RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL). Recalled INF Jose Miranda and LHP Jovani Moran from St. Paul. Placed INF Miguel Sano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1. Placed OF Kylee Garlick on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar and RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Ethan Roberts on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 30. Optioned LHP Locke St. John to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Reiver Sanmartin and 2B Alejo Lopez to Louisville (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Columbus (IL). Designated LHP Logan Allen and 1B Bobby Bradley for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned C Alex Jackson and 3B Mike Brosseau to Nashville (IL). Designated RHP Jose Urena for assignment. Reinstated INF Luis Urias and C Victor Caratini from the IL. Placed RHP Jake Cousins on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Memphis (IL). Designated RHP Aaron Brooks for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Luis Campusano and RHP Pedro Avila to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LF Jason Krizan and RHP Yunior Marte to Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Named Joe Dumars head of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Released QB Nick Foles.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed P Kevin Huber to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived Ks Chris Blewitt and Chase McLaughlin. Released OL Brandon Murphy and LB Elijah Sullivan. Signed TE Marcus Santon-Silva.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Agreed to terms with RBs B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson, LBs Caliph Brice and Ellis Brooks, DL Akial Byers, WR Danny Davis, Ts Jahmir Johnson and Caleb Jones, G George Moore, DL Hauati Pututau, C Cole Schneider, S Tre Sterling and CB Raleigh Texada.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Rashem Green. Exercised the fifth-year option on OT Tytus Howard. Waived RB Scottie Phillips with an injury designation.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Marcel Dabo.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Cam Robinson to a contract extension. Agreed to terms with DT Israel Antwine, WRs Kevin Austin, Lujuan Winningham, CBs Shabari Davis, Josh Thompson, TEs Grayson Gunter, Gerrit Prince, S Sean Mahone, K Andrew Mevis, LB Grant Morgan, OLB De’Shaan Dixon and OLs Nick Ford, Denzel Okafor and Marcus Tatum. Waived OT Brandon Murphy and LB Elijah Sullivan.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived RB Devine Ozigbo.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed S Tyrann Mathieu and WR Dai’Jean Dixon.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CBs DeVante Cross, Josh Drayden and Devin Taylor, WRs Jequez Ezzard and Kyric McGowan, S Ferrod Gardner, TEs Curtis Hodges and Armani Rogers, QB Cole Kelley, DE Jacub Panasiuk, G Devin Taylor, OLB Trai Turner and LBs Tre Walker and Drew White.

HOCKEY

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Josh Burnside and F Gianluca Esteves from reserve. Placed Ds Graeme Brown, Xac Hermann and F Josh Passolt on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed D Butrus Ghafari and F Josh Dickinson on reserve.