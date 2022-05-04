Wednesday, May 04, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3, CHICAGO CUBS 1
|Chicago (A)
|Chicago (N)
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Anderson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Schwndl dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
Chicago (A)
E—Burger (2), Wisdom (2). DP—Chicago (A) 2, Chicago (N) 3. LOB—Chicago (A) 6, Chicago (N) 7. 2B—Engel (4), Hoerner (3). HR—Anderson (4). S—McGuire (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago (A)
|Kopech
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|López W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ruiz H,6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bummer H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foster H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Chicago (N)
|Effross L,0-1
|1 1/3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|3 2/3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rucker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kopech pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP—Thompson 2 (Harrison,Anderson).
Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings. T—3:01. A—34,206 (41,649).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 9,
TORONTO 1
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Locastro rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grrro Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donaldsn 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|MCpmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Capra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Collins dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|9
|10
|9
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
New York
E—Trevino 2 (1), Bichette (6), Tapia (1). LOB—New York 5, Toronto 7. 2B—Donaldson (6), Gonzalez 2 (3), Judge (6), Bichette (4), Guerrero Jr. 2 (4), Kirk (1), Espinal (7). HR—Judge (9), Stanton (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Taillon W,2-1
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Peralta
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Luetge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Toronto
|Manoah
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Cimber L,4-1
|1/3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Merryweather
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Thornton
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Vasquez
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres. T—2:57. A—22,491 (53,506).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
MILWAUKEE 6,
CINCINNATI 3
|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Naquin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Drury 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mstaks 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|McCtchn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Reynlds ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Friedl rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
Cincinnati
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|—
|10-0
|W-11
|10-3
|8-3
|Toronto
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|9-6
|6-4
|Tampa Bay
|13
|10
|.565
|4½
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|9-7
|4-3
|Boston
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|4-4
|6-10
|Baltimore
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|5-6
|3-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|—
|9-1
|W-4
|8-4
|7-5
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|2½
|3-7
|W-3
|3-3
|7-9
|Chicago
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|3
|4-6
|W-2
|7-6
|3-7
|Kansas City
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|6-8
|2-6
|Detroit
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|4-8
|3-6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|8-5
|7-5
|Houston
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|4-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-2
|5-10
|Oakland
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|3
|3-7
|L-4
|4-7
|6-6
|Texas
|9
|14
|.391
|5
|4
|5-5
|W-3
|4-9
|5-5
Today
Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2
White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1
Houston 4, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay at Oakland, late
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Thursday
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|9-4
|9-4
|Miami
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|2½
|7-3
|L-3
|6-6
|6-5
|Philadelphia
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|8-6
|3-7
|Atlanta
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|6-7
|5-8
|Washington
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
|6½
|3-7
|W-2
|3-11
|6-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|8-4
|8-4
|St. Louis
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-5
|6-5
|Pittsburgh
|9
|13
|.409
|6
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|5-7
|4-6
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-7
|5-7
|Cincinnati
|3
|20
|.130
|12½
|11½
|1-9
|L-7
|1-7
|2-13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|8-2
|6-5
|San Diego
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|6-4
|9-4
|San Francisco
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|6-5
|8-3
|Colorado
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-5
|4-5
|Arizona
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|3½
|6-4
|W-2
|5-7
|7-6
Today
Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, gm1
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, gm2
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
Arizona 5, Miami 4
White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1
Washington 10, Colorado 2
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Thursday
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Fran., 9:45 p.m.
E—K.Farmer (2). LOB—Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 5. 2B—Pham (5), Moustakas (1), Wong (4). HR—Pham (4), Moustakas (1), Adames (6), Tellez (5). SB—Urías (0), Wong (4). SF—Wong (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Mahle L,1-4
|3 1/3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|2
|Diaz
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hoffman
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Diehl
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Milwaukee
|Wodrff W,3-1
|5 2/3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|12
|Ashby H,1
|2 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Williams S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:10. A—21,961 (41,900).
GAME ONE
N.Y. METS 5,
ATLANTA 4
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Jnkwski cf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Duvall cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Demeritte rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Guillrme ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Heredia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
Atlanta
E—Morton (1), d’Arnaud (1), Peterson (1). DP—Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB—Atlanta 6, New York 6. 2B—Swanson (7). HR—Olson (3). SF—Demeritte (1), Canha (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Morton L,1-3
|5 2/3
|6
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Chavez
|2 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
New York
|Petersn W,1-0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|6
|Ottavino H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dr.Smith H,7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Díaz S,5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Morton (Lindor). Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T—2:49.
GAME TWO
N.Y. METS 3,
ATLANTA 0
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Demeritte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guillrme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jnkwski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
Atlanta
DP—Atlanta 2, New York 2. LOB—Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B—Acuña Jr. (1), Olson 2 (11), Do.Smith (3). HR—Alonso (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Wright L,3-1
|7
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|W.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
New York
|Crrasco W,2-1
|8
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Lugo S,2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP—Carrasco. Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos. T—2:18. A—27,206 (41,922).
This Date In Baseball
1869 — Henry Chadwick published his first annual baseball handbook. The book eventually evolved into Spalding’s Official Baseball Guide.
1869 — The Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first all-professional team, played its first regular season game and beat the Great Westerns of Cincinnati 45-9.
1871 — The Fort Wayne Kekiongas beat the Cleveland Forest Citys, 2-0, in the first game played in the National Association. In the 127 games during the 1871 season, there were a total of four shutouts.
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|11
|11
|.500
|5½
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Lansing (Oakland)
|7
|14
|.333
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|South Bend (Cubs)
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Beloit (Miami)
|7
|14
|.333
|7½
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
South Bend 5, Peoria 4, 10 inn.
Quad Cities 3, Cedar Rapids 2
Wisconsin 9, TINCAPS 0
West Michigan at Lansing, ppd.
Beloit at Great Lakes, ppd.
Lake County at Dayton, ppd.
Today
Peoria at South Bend, 11:05 a.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, gm1, 5 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, gm2, to follow
Lake County at Dayton, gm1, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, gm2, to follow
Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday
Beloit at Great Lakes, gm1, 5 p.m.
Beloit at Great Lakes, gm2, to follow
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
Friday
Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
TIMBER RATTLERS 9, TINCAPS 0
|Fort Wayne
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rosier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peters rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Hassell III cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Warren 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Mears rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gray Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Valenzuela c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Miller c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dale ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Clarke 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lopez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rdriguez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Stronach 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bello dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Basabe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murray 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinero ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
Fort Wayne
2B—Warren, Clarke, Peters, Bello. HR—Pinero. LOB—Fort Wayne 6, Wisconsin 5. SB—Dale, Rosier, Gray Jr.. E—Basabe 2, Pinero.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Bergert L,0-3
|4 2/3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|6
|Komar
|2 1/3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Thwaits
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Wisconsin
|Shook W,2-1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Lazar S,1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Shook. Umpires—HP: Kyle Stutz; 1B: Glen Meyerhofer. T—2:04. A—1,140.
