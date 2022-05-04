Atlanta New York

ab r h bi ab r h bi Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 1 2 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso dh 4 1 2 1 Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 D.Smith 1b 4 0 1 2 Duvall cf 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 3 0 1 0 Demeritte lf 3 0 0 0 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Guillrme 3b 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 0 1 0 Jnkwski rf 3 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 2 0 Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 31 3 9 3 Atlanta 000 000 000—0 New York 200 001 00x—3

DP—Atlanta 2, New York 2. LOB—Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B—Acuña Jr. (1), Olson 2 (11), Do.Smith (3). HR—Alonso (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Wright L,3-1 7 9 3 3 1 3 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York

Crrasco W,2-1 8 6 0 0 2 5 Lugo S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP—Carrasco. Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos. T—2:18. A—27,206 (41,922).

This Date In Baseball

1869 — Henry Chadwick published his first annual baseball handbook. The book eventually evolved into Spalding’s Official Baseball Guide.

1869 — The Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first all-professional team, played its first regular season game and beat the Great Westerns of Cincinnati 45-9.

1871 — The Fort Wayne Kekiongas beat the Cleveland Forest Citys, 2-0, in the first game played in the National Association. In the 127 games during the 1871 season, there were a total of four shutouts.

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 16 5 .762 — TINCAPS (San Diego) 11 11 .500 5½ Great Lakes (Dodgers) 10 11 .476 6 Lake County (Cleve.) 10 11 .476 6 West Michigan (Detroit) 8 13 .381 8 Lansing (Oakland) 7 14 .333 9

West Division

W L Pct. GB Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 15 7 .682 — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 13 9 .591 2 Peoria (St. Louis) 12 10 .545 3 South Bend (Cubs) 10 12 .455 5 Quad Cities (Kan. City) 10 12 .455 5 Beloit (Miami) 7 14 .333 7½

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

South Bend 5, Peoria 4, 10 inn.

Quad Cities 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Wisconsin 9, TINCAPS 0

West Michigan at Lansing, ppd.

Beloit at Great Lakes, ppd.

Lake County at Dayton, ppd.

Today

Peoria at South Bend, 11:05 a.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, gm1, 5 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, gm2, to follow

Lake County at Dayton, gm1, 6:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, gm2, to follow

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday

Beloit at Great Lakes, gm1, 5 p.m.

Beloit at Great Lakes, gm2, to follow

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Friday

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

TIMBER RATTLERS 9, TINCAPS 0

Fort Wayne Wisconsin ab r h bi ab r h bi Rosier lf 4 0 1 0 Peters rf 4 2 1 0 Hassell III cf 4 0 0 0 Warren 3b 5 2 2 2 Mears rf 4 0 1 0 Gray Jr. cf 3 1 1 0 Valenzuela c 4 0 2 0 Miller c 4 1 1 1 Dale ss 4 0 2 0 Clarke 1b 3 1 1 1 Lopez dh 4 0 0 0 Rdriguez lf 4 1 1 2 Stronach 1b 3 0 0 0 Bello dh 4 0 1 2 Basabe 3b 3 0 0 0 Murray 2b 4 0 0 0 Reyes 2b 3 0 0 0 Pinero ss 4 1 1 1 Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 35 9 9 9 Fort Wayne 000 000 000—0 Wisconsin 200 061 00x—9

2B—Warren, Clarke, Peters, Bello. HR—Pinero. LOB—Fort Wayne 6, Wisconsin 5. SB—Dale, Rosier, Gray Jr.. E—Basabe 2, Pinero.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Bergert L,0-3 4 2/3 6 6 6 2 6 Komar 2 1/3 3 3 3 1 1 Thwaits 1 0 0 0 0 0

Wisconsin

Shook W,2-1 6 4 0 0 0 7 Lazar S,1 3 2 0 0 0 2

WP—Shook. Umpires—HP: Kyle Stutz; 1B: Glen Meyerhofer. T—2:04. A—1,140.

