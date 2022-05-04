The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Wednesday, May 04, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3, CHICAGO CUBS 1

Chicago (A) Chicago (N)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Anderson ss 3 1 1 1 Rivas 1b 3 0 0 0
Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0
Grandal dh 3 0 1 0 Happ lf 3 1 1 0
Abreu 1b 3 1 0 0 Schwndl dh 4 0 1 0
Sheets rf 4 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0
García rf 0 0 0 0 Heyward cf 3 0 1 0
Engel cf 4 1 1 0 Hoerner ss 4 0 1 1
Burger 3b 4 0 2 1 Gomes c 4 0 1 0
McGuire c 3 0 1 1 Madrigal 2b 3 0 1 0
Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 32 1 6 1

Chicago (A) 021 000 000—3 Chicago (N) 000 001 000—1

E—Burger (2), Wisdom (2). DP—Chicago (A) 2, Chicago (N) 3. LOB—Chicago (A) 6, Chicago (N) 7. 2B—Engel (4), Hoerner (3). HR—Anderson (4). S—McGuire (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago (A)

Kopech 4 4 0 0 2 5
López W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ruiz H,6 1 2 1 1 1 3
Bummer H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Foster H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,6-7 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago (N)

Effross L,0-1 1 1/3 2 2 0 0 0
Thompson 3 2/3 4 1 1 0 0
Rucker 2 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 0 0 0 2 1
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kopech pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP—Thompson 2 (Harrison,Anderson).

Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings. T—3:01. A—34,206 (41,649).

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. YANKEES 9,

TORONTO 1

New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hicks cf 3 2 2 1 Springer cf 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 5 1 2 3 Bichette ss 4 0 2 1
Locastro rf 0 0 0 0 Grrro Jr. 1b 4 0 2 0
Rizzo 1b 5 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 2 1 2 Tapia rf 4 0 1 0
Donaldsn 3b 5 1 1 1 MCpmn 3b 3 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Capra ph 1 0 0 0
Gonzalez lf 4 1 2 1 Collins dh 4 0 0 0
Knr-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 Kirk c 4 1 2 0
Trevino c 4 1 0 1 Espinal 2b 3 0 1 0
Totals 38 9 10 9 Totals 34 1 8 1

New York 000 001 602—9 Toronto 000 010 000—1

E—Trevino 2 (1), Bichette (6), Tapia (1). LOB—New York 5, Toronto 7. 2B—Donaldson (6), Gonzalez 2 (3), Judge (6), Bichette (4), Guerrero Jr. 2 (4), Kirk (1), Espinal (7). HR—Judge (9), Stanton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Taillon W,2-1 6 5 1 1 0 4
Peralta 1 2 0 0 0 1
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 1
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto

Manoah 6 3 1 1 1 7
Cimber L,4-1 1/3 2 3 2 0 1
Merryweather 0 3 3 3 0 0
Thornton 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 3
Vasquez 1 1 2 2 1 1

Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres. T—2:57. A—22,491 (53,506).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MILWAUKEE 6,

CINCINNATI 3

Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Naquin dh 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 2 1 2 1
Drury 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 3
Pham lf 4 2 3 1 Yelich lf 2 0 0 0
Mstaks 3b-1b 4 1 2 2 McCtchn dh 4 0 0 0
Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 1
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Moran 1b 2 0 0 0 Narváez c 3 1 0 0
Reynlds ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 0
K.Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b 2 1 1 1
Friedl rf 2 0 0 0
Lopez ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 29 6 6 6

Cincinnati 000 201 000—3 Milwaukee 003 200 01x—6

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 6 .750 10-0 W-11 10-3 8-3
Toronto 15 10 .600 5-5 L-2 9-6 6-4
Tampa Bay 13 10 .565 6-4 W-1 9-7 4-3
Boston 10 14 .417 8 3-7 W-1 4-4 6-10
Baltimore 8 16 .333 10 3-7 L-2 5-6 3-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 15 9 .625 9-1 W-4 8-4 7-5
Cleveland 10 12 .455 4 3-7 W-3 3-3 7-9
Chicago 10 13 .435 3 4-6 W-2 7-6 3-7
Kansas City 8 14 .364 6 3-7 W-1 6-8 2-6
Detroit 7 14 .333 5 3-7 L-1 4-8 3-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 7-3 L-2 8-5 7-5
Houston 13 11 .542 ½ 7-3 W-2 4-4 9-7
Seattle 12 12 .500 4-6 L-2 7-2 5-10
Oakland 10 13 .435 4 3 3-7 L-4 4-7 6-6
Texas 9 14 .391 5 4 5-5 W-3 4-9 5-5

Today

Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2

White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay at Oakland, late

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Thursday

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 8 .692 7-3 W-2 9-4 9-4
Miami 12 11 .522 7-3 L-3 6-6 6-5
Philadelphia 11 13 .458 6 4 5-5 L-2 8-6 3-7
Atlanta 11 15 .423 7 5 4-6 L-2 6-7 5-8
Washington 9 16 .360 3-7 W-2 3-11 6-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 16 8 .667 8-2 W-1 8-4 8-4
St. Louis 13 10 .565 4-6 L-1 7-5 6-5
Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 6 5 4-6 L-1 5-7 4-6
Chicago 9 14 .391 3-7 L-1 4-7 5-7
Cincinnati 3 20 .130 12½ 11½ 1-9 L-7 1-7 2-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 6-4 W-1 8-2 6-5
San Diego 15 8 .652 7-3 W-1 6-4 9-4
San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½ 6-4 L-1 6-5 8-3
Colorado 13 10 .565 2 5-5 L-1 9-5 4-5
Arizona 12 13 .480 4 6-4 W-2 5-7 7-6

Today

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, gm1

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, gm2

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

Arizona 5, Miami 4

White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1

Washington 10, Colorado 2

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Thursday

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Fran., 9:45 p.m.

E—K.Farmer (2). LOB—Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 5. 2B—Pham (5), Moustakas (1), Wong (4). HR—Pham (4), Moustakas (1), Adames (6), Tellez (5). SB—Urías (0), Wong (4). SF—Wong (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Mahle L,1-4 3 1/3 4 5 4 3 2
Diaz 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
Hoffman 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 3
Diehl 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 0

Milwaukee

Wodrff W,3-1 5 2/3 4 3 3 0 12
Ashby H,1 2 1/3 2 0 0 0 3
Williams S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:10. A—21,961 (41,900).

GAME ONE

N.Y. METS 5,

ATLANTA 4

Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Albies 2b 5 1 0 0 Jnkwski cf 3 3 2 0
Olson 1b 2 1 1 3 Canha lf 3 0 0 1
Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 Lindor dh 3 1 0 1
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 2 2
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1
Duvall cf 3 1 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Marte rf 4 0 1 0
Demeritte rf 3 1 1 1 Guillrme ss 2 1 0 0
Heredia lf 3 0 0 0 Nido c 3 0 1 0
Arcia ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 30 5 7 5

Atlanta 010 030 000—4 New York 220 100 00x—5

E—Morton (1), d’Arnaud (1), Peterson (1). DP—Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB—Atlanta 6, New York 6. 2B—Swanson (7). HR—Olson (3). SF—Demeritte (1), Canha (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Morton L,1-3 5 2/3 6 5 4 3 3
Chavez 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

New York

Petersn W,1-0 5 4 4 3 3 6
Ottavino H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Dr.Smith H,7 2 0 0 0 1 2
Díaz S,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP—Morton (Lindor). Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T—2:49.

GAME TWO

N.Y. METS 3,

ATLANTA 0

Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0
Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 1 2 0
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso dh 4 1 2 1
Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 D.Smith 1b 4 0 1 2
Duvall cf 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 3 0 1 0
Demeritte lf 3 0 0 0 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Guillrme 3b 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 3 0 1 0 Jnkwski rf 3 0 0 0
McCann c 3 0 2 0
Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 31 3 9 3

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 New York 200 001 00x—3

DP—Atlanta 2, New York 2. LOB—Atlanta 7, New York 5. 2B—Acuña Jr. (1), Olson 2 (11), Do.Smith (3). HR—Alonso (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Wright L,3-1 7 9 3 3 1 3
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York

Crrasco W,2-1 8 6 0 0 2 5
Lugo S,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP—Carrasco. Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos. T—2:18. A—27,206 (41,922).

This Date In Baseball

1869 — Henry Chadwick published his first annual baseball handbook. The book eventually evolved into Spalding’s Official Baseball Guide.

1869 — The Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first all-professional team, played its first regular season game and beat the Great Westerns of Cincinnati 45-9.

1871 — The Fort Wayne Kekiongas beat the Cleveland Forest Citys, 2-0, in the first game played in the National Association. In the 127 games during the 1871 season, there were a total of four shutouts.

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 16 5 .762
TINCAPS (San Diego) 11 11 .500
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 10 11 .476 6
Lake County (Cleve.) 10 11 .476 6
West Michigan (Detroit) 8 13 .381 8
Lansing (Oakland) 7 14 .333 9

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 15 7 .682
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 13 9 .591 2
Peoria (St. Louis) 12 10 .545 3
South Bend (Cubs) 10 12 .455 5
Quad Cities (Kan. City) 10 12 .455 5
Beloit (Miami) 7 14 .333

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

South Bend 5, Peoria 4, 10 inn.

Quad Cities 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Wisconsin 9, TINCAPS 0

West Michigan at Lansing, ppd.

Beloit at Great Lakes, ppd.

Lake County at Dayton, ppd.

Today

Peoria at South Bend, 11:05 a.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, gm1, 5 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, gm2, to follow

Lake County at Dayton, gm1, 6:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, gm2, to follow

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday

Beloit at Great Lakes, gm1, 5 p.m.

Beloit at Great Lakes, gm2, to follow

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Friday

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

TIMBER RATTLERS 9, TINCAPS 0

Fort Wayne Wisconsin
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rosier lf 4 0 1 0 Peters rf 4 2 1 0
Hassell III cf 4 0 0 0 Warren 3b 5 2 2 2
Mears rf 4 0 1 0 Gray Jr. cf 3 1 1 0
Valenzuela c 4 0 2 0 Miller c 4 1 1 1
Dale ss 4 0 2 0 Clarke 1b 3 1 1 1
Lopez dh 4 0 0 0 Rdriguez lf 4 1 1 2
Stronach 1b 3 0 0 0 Bello dh 4 0 1 2
Basabe 3b 3 0 0 0 Murray 2b 4 0 0 0
Reyes 2b 3 0 0 0 Pinero ss 4 1 1 1
Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 35 9 9 9

Fort Wayne 000 000 000—0 Wisconsin 200 061 00x—9

2B—Warren, Clarke, Peters, Bello. HR—Pinero. LOB—Fort Wayne 6, Wisconsin 5. SB—Dale, Rosier, Gray Jr.. E—Basabe 2, Pinero.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Bergert L,0-3 4 2/3 6 6 6 2 6
Komar 2 1/3 3 3 3 1 1
Thwaits 1 0 0 0 0 0

Wisconsin

Shook W,2-1 6 4 0 0 0 7
Lazar S,1 3 2 0 0 0 2

WP—Shook. Umpires—HP: Kyle Stutz; 1B: Glen Meyerhofer. T—2:04. A—1,140.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  