PGA

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Potomac, Maryland.

Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Yardage: 7,160. Par: 70.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.62 million.

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the Mexico Open.

Notes: The tournament is moving from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Washington area for this year only. Quail Hollow will host the Presidents Cup at the end of September. ... The field is light on top players for the second straight week. Rory McIlroy at No. 7 is the highest-ranked player in the world. ... This is the final week for players to qualify for the PGA Championship through a special money list that started a year ago. The top 70 are assured a spot at Southern Hills, though more are likely to be taken to fill the field. ... The last tournament at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm was the Quicken Loans National in 2014, won by Francesco Molinari, who is in the field this week. ... Tony Finau is playing. He is coming off his ninth runner-up finish, which moved him back into the top 20 in the world at No. 18. ... Rickie Fowler is playing. He has missed the cut in five of his eight starts this year and has yet to finish in the top 40. Fowler already is eligible for the PGA Championship through a top-15 finish a year ago at Kiawah Island.

Next week: AT&T Byron Nelson.

WORLD GOLF RANKING

Through May 2

1. Scottie Scheffler USA 9.83 2. Jon Rahm ESP 8.21 3. Collin Morikawa USA 7.60 4. Patrick Cantlay USA 7.47 5. Cameron Smith AUS 7.31 6. Viktor Hovland NOR 7.17 7. Rory McIlroy NIR 6.31 8. Justin Thomas USA 5.43 9. Jordan Spieth USA 5.23 10. Dustin Johnson USA 5.15 11. Sam Burns USA 5.10 12. Xander Schauffele USA 4.95 13. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 4.78 14. Billy Horschel USA 4.25 15. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 4.15 16. Joaquin Niemann CHI 4.11 17. Brooks Koepka USA 4.04 18. Tony Finau USA 3.95 19. Sungjae Im KOR 3.93 20. Abraham Ancer MEX 3.91 21. Bryson DeChambeau USA 3.86 22. Daniel Berger USA 3.85 23. Tyrell Hatton ENG 3.83 24. Harris English USA 3.81 25. Matt Fitzpatrick ENG 3.75 26. Paul Casey ENG 3.70 27. Shane Lowry IRL 3.63 28. Will Zalatoris USA 3.53 29. Kevin Kisner USA 3.52 30. Jason Kokrak USA 3.44 31. Corey Conners CAN 3.28 32. Kevin Na USA 3.11 33. Patrick Reed USA 2.92 34. Talor Gooch USA 2.88

FEDEX CUP LEADERS

Through May 2

Points Money 1. Scottie Scheffler 2,788 $10,138,062 2. Sam Burns 1,552 $4,442,731 3. Cameron Smith 1,544 $6,691,487 4. Patrick Cantlay 1,410 $4,203,061 5. Hideki Matsuyama 1,376 $4,253,966 6. Jon Rahm 1,270 $3,573,830 7. Talor Gooch 1,205 $3,402,501 8. Tom Hoge 1,186 $3,481,201 9. Sungjae Im 1,117 $3,188,024 10. Viktor Hovland 1,114 $3,821,599 11. Rory McIlroy 986 $4,006,111 12. Jordan Spieth 955 $2,827,964 13. Collin Morikawa 955 $3,575,733 14. Joaquin Niemann 924 $3,297,726 15. Sepp Straka 892 $2,903,757 16. J.J. Spaun 883 $2,450,107 17. Will Zalatoris 872 $2,852,150 18. Justin Thomas 868 $2,784,411 19. Cameron Young 842 $2,639,971 20. Max Homa 842 $2,514,510 21. Xander Schauffele 836 $2,488,964 22. Luke List 823 $2,407,817 23. Billy Horschel 780 $2,519,628 24. Cameron Tringale 780 $2,405,265 25. Kevin Kisner 769 $3,125,038 26. Seamus Power 768 $2,185,328 27. Shane Lowry 764 $2,708,106 28. Russell Henley 744 $2,202,455 29. Jason Kokrak 735 $2,128,404 30. Maverick McNealy 732 $2,004,274 31. Corey Conners 663 $2,402,280 32. Lucas Herbert 662 $1,837,475 33. Davis Riley 654 $1,759,402 34. Hudson Swafford 640 $1,714,926

DP World

BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Sutton Coldfield, England.

Course: The Belfry. Yardage: 7, 328. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: 1.85 million pounds (U.S. $2.319 million). Winner’s share: 308,333 pounds (U.S. $386,654).

Defending champion: Richard Bland.

DP World Tour Points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Last week: Adri Arnaus won the Catalunya Championship.

Notes: The tournament is hosted this year by former Masters champion Danny Willett. ... Adri Arnaus moved to No. 52 in the world ranking with his first European tour victory last week in Spain. He is the highest-ranked player in the field. ... Richard Bland won last year, which contributed to him getting into the U.S. Open. He is at No. 53 in the world and needs to stay in the top 60 the next three weeks to be exempt for the next U.S. Open. ... The Belfry is best known for hosting the Ryder Cup four times, most recently in 2002. Europe won twice and tied another time (1989) to retain the cup. ... Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark and his twin brother, Nicolai, both are playing. Rasmus won at The Belfry in 2020 when it was the ISPS Handa UK Championship, one of the new events during the pandemic. ... The Belfry first hosted the English Classic in 1979, won by Seve Ballesteros. ... The British Masters dates to 1972, when Bob Charles won at Northumberland in Newcastle.

Next week: Soudal Open.

Champions

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC

Site: Duluth, Georgia.

Course: TPC Sugarloaf. Yardage: 7,179. Par: 72.

Television: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Defending champion: Dicky Pride.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last week: Steven Alker won the Insperity Invitational.

Notes: Miguel Angel Jimenez had been leading the Charles Schwab Cup standings since the season-opening event in Hawaii. He was replaced by Steven Alker, who has two wins and two playoff losses this year. ... Alker is taking the week off ahead of the Regions Tradition, the first of five senior majors. ... The TPC Sugarloaf was a longtime PGA Tour stop when it hosted what formerly was the AT&T Classic that preceded the Masters. It was last played in 2008. ... Former winners of the PGA Tour event at Sugarloaf who are in the field are Retief Goosen, John Daly, Mark Calcavecchia, Scott McCarron and David Duval, who won in 1999 when he was No. 1 in the world. ... Daly is playing on a sponsor exemption. ... Jay Haas is in the field, two weeks after the 68-year-old and his son, Bill, made the cut in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. ... Jose Maria Olazabal is playing. He was runner-up at the TPC Sugarloaf in consecutive years to Phil Mickelson when it was a PGA Tour event.

Next week: Regions Tradition.

LPGA

Last week: Marina Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship.

Next week: Cognizant Founders Cup.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.