Wednesday, May 04, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Miami
|-137
|Arizona
|+117
|at NY Mets
|-125
|Atlanta
|+105
|at Milwaukee
|-231
|Cincinnati
|+190
|at Colorado
|-139
|Washington
|+118
|at LA Dodgers
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
American League
|at Houston
|-166
|Seattle
|+140
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at Oakland
|+110
|Minnesota
|-133
|at Baltimore
|+113
|NY Yankees
|-115
|at Toronto
|-105
|at Boston
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
Interleague
|at Detroit
|-155
|Pittsburgh
|+135
|San Diego
|-128
|at Cleveland
|+108
|St. Louis
|-116
|at Kansas City
|-102
|at Philadelphia
|-181
|Texas
|+157
|at Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Chicago WS
|OFF
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Miami
|8½
|(207½)
|Philadelphia
|at Phoenix
|6
|(216½)
|Dallas
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Carolina
|-115
|Boston
|-104
|at Toronto
|-126
|Tampa Bay
|+105
|at Minnesota
|-126
|St. Louis
|+105
|at Edmonton
|-200
|Los Angeles
|+164
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story