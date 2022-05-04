The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, May 04, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Miami -137 Arizona +117
at NY Mets -125 Atlanta +105
at Milwaukee -231 Cincinnati +190
at Colorado -139 Washington +118
at LA Dodgers OFF San Francisco OFF

American League

at Houston -166 Seattle +140
Tampa Bay -130 at Oakland +110
Minnesota -133 at Baltimore +113
NY Yankees -115 at Toronto -105
at Boston OFF LA Angels OFF

Interleague

at Detroit -155 Pittsburgh +135
San Diego -128 at Cleveland +108
St. Louis -116 at Kansas City -102
at Philadelphia -181 Texas +157
at Chicago Cubs OFF Chicago WS OFF

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Miami (207½) Philadelphia
at Phoenix 6 (216½) Dallas

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Carolina -115 Boston -104
at Toronto -126 Tampa Bay +105
at Minnesota -126 St. Louis +105
at Edmonton -200 Los Angeles +164

