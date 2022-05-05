PGA

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Potomac, Maryland.

Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Yardage: 7,160. Par: 70.

Television: Today-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.62 million.

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the Mexico Open.

Notes: The tournament is moving from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Washington area for this year only. Quail Hollow will host the Presidents Cup at the end of September. ... The field is light on top players for the second straight week. Rory McIlroy at No. 7 is the highest-ranked player in the world. ... This is the final week for players to qualify for the PGA Championship through a special money list that started a year ago. The top 70 are assured a spot at Southern Hills, though more are likely to be taken to fill the field. ... The last tournament at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm was the Quicken Loans National in 2014, won by Francesco Molinari, who is in the field this week. ... Tony Finau is playing. He is coming off his ninth runner-up finish, which moved him back into the top 20 in the world at No. 18. ... Rickie Fowler is playing. He has missed the cut in five of his eight starts this year and has yet to finish in the top 40. Fowler already is eligible for the PGA Championship through a top-15 finish a year ago at Kiawah Island.

Next week: AT&T Byron Nelson.

DP World

BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Sutton Coldfield, England.

Course: The Belfry. Yardage: 7, 328. Par: 72.

Television: Today, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: 1.85 million pounds (U.S. $2.319 million). Winner’s share: 308,333 pounds (U.S. $386,654).

Defending champion: Richard Bland.

DP World Tour Points leader: Viktor Hovland.

Last week: Adri Arnaus won the Catalunya Championship.

Next week: Soudal Open.

Champions

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC

Site: Duluth, Georgia.

Course: TPC Sugarloaf. Yardage: 7,179. Par: 72.

Television: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Prize money: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Defending champion: Dicky Pride.

Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last week: Steven Alker won the Insperity Invitational.

Notes: Miguel Angel Jimenez had been leading the Charles Schwab Cup standings since the season-opening event in Hawaii. He was replaced by Steven Alker, who has two wins and two playoff losses this year.

Next week: Regions Tradition.