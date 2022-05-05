Thursday, May 05, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Milwaukee
|-197
|Cincinnati
|+167
|at Colorado
|-154
|Washington
|+130
|at Philadelphia
|-140
|NY Mets
|+120
|at San Diego
|-140
|Miami
|+120
|at San Francisco
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
American League
|LA Angels
|-142
|at Boston
|+122
|Toronto
|-150
|at Cleveland
|+129
|at Baltimore
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at Houston
|-169
|Detroit
|+146
|Tampa Bay
|-114
|at Seattle
|-106
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY Rangers
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+122
|at Florida
|-240
|Washington
|+195
|at Colorado
|-410
|Nashville
|+315
|at Calgary
|-240
|Dallas
|+195
