The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, May 05, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Milwaukee -197 Cincinnati +167
at Colorado -154 Washington +130
at Philadelphia -140 NY Mets +120
at San Diego -140 Miami +120
at San Francisco OFF St. Louis OFF

American League

LA Angels -142 at Boston +122
Toronto -150 at Cleveland +129
at Baltimore OFF Minnesota OFF
at Houston -169 Detroit +146
Tampa Bay -114 at Seattle -106

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY Rangers -146 Pittsburgh +122
at Florida -240 Washington +195
at Colorado -410 Nashville +315
at Calgary -240 Dallas +195

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  