Friday, May 06, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CLEVELAND 6,
TORONTO 5
|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tapia rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Kwan rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Grrero Jr. 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Collins dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrcdo pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
Toronto
DP—Toronto 1, Cleveland 0. LOB—Toronto 6, Cleveland 6. 2B—Espinal (8), Collins (3), Straw (6), Giménez (3). HR—Guerrero Jr. (7), Kirk (1), Kwan (1). SB—Zimmer (1), Mercado (0).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Toronto
|Berríos L,2-1
|4 2/3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Richards
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Cleveland
|Civale W,1-2
|5 2/3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Sandlin H,4
|1 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Shaw H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase S,5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP—Civale (Guerrero Jr.). WP—Berríos, Civale. Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck. T—3:03. A—9,104 (34,788).
HOUSTON 3, DETROIT 2
|Detroit
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|McCrmk pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|W.Cstro pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
Detroit
DP—Detroit 0, Houston 2. LOB—Detroit 5, Houston 6. 2B—Grossman (4), Bregman (6). HR—Candelario (2), Altuve (3), Peña (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Skubal
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Peralta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Soto L,1-2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Houston
|Urquidy
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Neris H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly W,1-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Wills. T—2:55. A—24,116 (41,168).
L.A. ANGELS 8,
BOSTON 0
|Los Angeles
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wade ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly Jr. cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Marsh cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|8
|8
|Totals
|34
|0
|6
|0
Los Angeles
LOB—Los Angeles 3, Boston 7. 2B—Bradley Jr. (7), Martinez (9). HR—Walsh (4), Marsh (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Los Angeles
|Ohtani W,3-2
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Mayers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Boston
|Hill
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Houck L,2-2
|2 1/3
|5
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Crawford
|1 2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP—Houck (Velazquez). WP—Ohtani, Houck. Umpires—Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg. T—2:55. A—29,476 (37,755).
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|—
|9-1
|L-1
|10-3
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|9-7
|6-3
|Toronto
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|10-6
|6-5
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|4½
|4-6
|W-2
|7-6
|3-10
|Boston
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|4½
|3-7
|L-2
|4-6
|6-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|8-4
|7-7
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|5-4
|7-9
|Chicago
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|7-6
|4-7
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|6-9
|2-6
|Detroit
|8
|16
|.333
|6
|6
|2-8
|L-2
|5-9
|3-7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|8-5
|9-5
|Houston
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|6-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|2½
|3-7
|L-3
|7-2
|5-11
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|4
|5-5
|W-4
|4-9
|6-5
|Oakland
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|4½
|2-8
|L-6
|4-9
|6-6
Today
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday
L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay at Seattle, late
Saturday
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|10-4
|Miami
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|2
|6-4
|L-4
|6-7
|6-5
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|6-7
|6-8
|Philadelphia
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|4
|5-5
|L-4
|8-8
|3-7
|Washington
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
|6½
|3-7
|L-2
|3-11
|6-7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-3
|10-4
|8-4
|St. Louis
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|7-5
|7-5
|Pittsburgh
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|5-7
|5-7
|Chicago
|9
|15
|.375
|8
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|4-8
|5-7
|Cincinnati
|3
|22
|.120
|14½
|11½
|1-9
|L-9
|1-7
|2-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|10-2
|6-5
|San Diego
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|6-4
|10-5
|Colorado
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|11-5
|4-5
|San Francisco
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|6-5
|8-5
|Arizona
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|5-7
|8-6
Today
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Thursday
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 9, Washington 7
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
Miami at San Diego, late
St. Louis at San Francisco, late
Saturday
Pitt. at Cincinnati, gm1, 12:35 p.m.
Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Pitt, at Cincinnati, gm2, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Fran,, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
MILWAUKEE 10,
CINCINNATI 5
|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Friedl rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Drury 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Mustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reynolds ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Petersn 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Dawson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
Cincinnati
E—Narváez (3). LOB—Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B—Moustakas (2), Tellez 2 (7), Yelich (6), Peterson (1). HR—Stephenson (3), Urías (1), Yelich (4), Adames 2 (8), Taylor (1), Hiura (2). SB—Stephenson (1), Peterson (3), Yelich (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Greene L,1-4
|2 2/3
|9
|8
|8
|1
|7
|Cessa
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santillan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Diehl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Warren
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
Milwaukee
|Houser W,3-2
|5
|7
|5
|4
|1
|6
|Gott H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boxberger H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams H,9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Cessa (Urías), Santillan (Narváez). WP—Greene. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T—3:05. A—21,715 (41,900).
N.Y. METS 8,
PHILADELPHIA 7
|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Schwarbr lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Harper dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cstllanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|McCann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|DSmth dh-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Camrgo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Jnkwski pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
New York
E—Lindor (4), McNeil (1). DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—New York 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Alonso (5), Davis (2), Marte (4), Harper (8), Schwarber (4), Bohm (4). HR—Marte (3), Lindor (5), Harper (5), Castellanos (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Walker
|4
|9
|7
|6
|2
|2
|Shreve
|1 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Medina W,1-0
|2 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz S,6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Philadelphia
|Nola
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norwood
|1/3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Knebel L,0-2
|2/3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
HBP—Medina (Castellanos). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—3:15. A—24,040 (42,792).
COLORADO 9,
WASHINGTON 7
|Washington
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnandz 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Blackmn rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grichuk dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Y.Hrnandz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|McMhn 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Strng-Grdn lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hilliard lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hampsn ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|7
|15
|6
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
Washington
E—Escobar (5), McMahon (5), Blackmon (1). DP—Washington 0, Colorado 2. LOB—Washington 9, Colorado 5. 2B—Bell (7), Franco (7), Ruiz (6), Robles (6), Soto (5), McMahon (7), Rodgers (3). HR—Soto (6), Ruiz (1), Hampson (1), Rodgers (1), Grichuk (4). SB—Y.Hernandez (1). S—Robles (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Washington
|Snchez L,1-2
|4 1/3
|6
|7
|6
|2
|4
|Rogers
|1 2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Voth
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cishek
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Colorado
|Senzatela
|4 1/3
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Chacín W,3-1
|1 2/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stephenson
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kinley H,6
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé H,3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bard S,8-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Sanchez (Daza). Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson. T—3:25. A—30,139 (50,445).
LATE WEDNESDAY
MILWAUKEE 18,
CINCINNATI 4
|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Friedl cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Drury 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hiura ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Mustakas dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Yelich lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Stphensn 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Moran 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|McCthn dh
|5
|2
|4
|4
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|6
|2
|4
|8
|Lopez 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds rf-p
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|39
|18
|17
|18
Cincinnati
E—Gutierrez 2 (2). DP—Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B—Reynolds (2), Yelich (5), McCutchen (5), Tellez (5). 3B—Friedl (1). HR—Wong (1), Tellez 2 (7). SB—K.Farmer (2), Pham (2). SF—Moran (3), Drury (1), Caratini (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Gtierrez L,0-5
|4 1/3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Moreta
|1 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|B.Farmer
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Strickland
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sims
|2/3
|1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|Reynolds
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Milwaukee
|Peralta W,1-1
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Gott H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gustave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Suter
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
B.Farmer pitched to 6 batters in the 7th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Gutierrez 2 (Cain,Adames). WP—Peralta. Umpires—Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson. T—3:46. A—25,413 (41,900).
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|12
|12
|.500
|6½
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|12
|12
|.500
|6½
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|10
|13
|.435
|8
|Lansing (Oakland)
|10
|14
|.417
|8½
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|8
|16
|.333
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|South Bend (Cubs)
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Beloit (Miami)
|8
|16
|.333
|9
Wednesday
South Bend 6, Peoria 3
Lansing 7, West Michigan 1, gm1
Lansing 6, West Michigan 5, gm2
Beloit 1, Great Lakes 0
Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 0
Wisconsin 4, TINCAPS 0
Dayton 8, Lake County 7, 8 inn., gm1
Dayton 5, Lake County 1, gm2
Thursday
Great Lakes 3, Beloit 0, gm1
Great Lakes 3, Beloit 1, gm2
Lansing 6, West Michigan 5
Cedar Rapids 5, Quad Cities 3
TINCAPS 4, Wisconsin 3
Lake County at Dayton, ppd.
Peoria at South Bend, ppd.
Today
Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
Saturday
TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, gm1, 2:30 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, gm2, to follow
Lake County at Dayton, gm1, 4 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, gm2, to follow
Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
TINCAPS 4,
TIMBER RATTLERS 3
|Fort Wayne
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rosier lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Peters lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hassell cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Warren 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mears rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gray rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Valenzuela dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dale ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Clarke 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rodrigz cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Basabe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bello dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vilar c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Pinero ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Coca 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
Fort Wayne
2B—Basabe. HR—Rosier. LOB—Fort Wayne 6, Wisconsin 10. SB—Hassell, Rosier, Miller, Gray. CS—Peters, Pinero. E—Och.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Vela
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Och
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Minjarez
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Keating W,1-0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Sung S,1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Wisconsin
|Kelly
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Guerrero
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Matulovich
|2 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Meeker L,1-1
|2/3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Baker
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP—Minjarez, Keating. HBP—Mears (by Meeker), Rodriguez (by Keating), Warren (by Keating). Umpires—HP: Kyle Stutz. 1B: Glen Myerhofer. T—2:58. A—1,222.
