ab r h bi ab r h bi

Friedl cf 5 1 1 0 Wong 2b 5 1 1 1

Drury 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 Hiura ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Pham lf 2 1 1 0 Adames ss 3 2 0 0

Mustakas dh 4 0 2 1 Yelich lf 4 3 2 2

Stphensn 1b 0 0 0 0 Peterson lf 0 1 0 1

Moran 1b-3b 2 0 0 1 McCthn dh 5 2 4 4

K.Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 6 2 4 8

Lopez 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0

Reynolds rf-p 4 0 1 1 Taylor rf 1 1 0 0

Garcia c 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 3 2 2 0

Cain cf 3 2 2 0 Caratini c 4 1 1 2 Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 39 18 17 18 Cincinnati 200 010 001—4 Milwaukee 204 012 45x—18

E—Gutierrez 2 (2). DP—Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B—Reynolds (2), Yelich (5), McCutchen (5), Tellez (5). 3B—Friedl (1). HR—Wong (1), Tellez 2 (7). SB—K.Farmer (2), Pham (2). SF—Moran (3), Drury (1), Caratini (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Gtierrez L,0-5 4 1/3 8 7 7 2 2 Moreta 1 1/3 2 2 2 2 1 B.Farmer 1 3 4 4 1 1 Strickland 1/3 1 0 0 0 1 Sims 2/3 1 5 5 4 1 Reynolds 1/3 2 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee

Peralta W,1-1 5 5 3 3 2 7 Gott H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 2 Milner 1 0 0 0 1 1 Suter 1 2 1 1 0 0

B.Farmer pitched to 6 batters in the 7th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Gutierrez 2 (Cain,Adames). WP—Peralta. Umpires—Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson. T—3:46. A—25,413 (41,900).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 18 5 .783 — Great Lakes (Dodgers) 12 12 .500 6½ TINCAPS (San Diego) 12 12 .500 6½ Lake County (Cleve.) 10 13 .435 8 Lansing (Oakland) 10 14 .417 8½ West Michigan (Detroit) 8 16 .333 10½

West Division

W L Pct. GB Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 17 7 .708 — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 14 10 .583 3 Peoria (St. Louis) 12 11 .522 4½ South Bend (Cubs) 11 12 .478 5½ Quad Cities (Kan. City) 10 14 .417 7 Beloit (Miami) 8 16 .333 9

Wednesday

South Bend 6, Peoria 3

Lansing 7, West Michigan 1, gm1

Lansing 6, West Michigan 5, gm2

Beloit 1, Great Lakes 0

Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 0

Wisconsin 4, TINCAPS 0

Dayton 8, Lake County 7, 8 inn., gm1

Dayton 5, Lake County 1, gm2

Thursday

Great Lakes 3, Beloit 0, gm1

Great Lakes 3, Beloit 1, gm2

Lansing 6, West Michigan 5

Cedar Rapids 5, Quad Cities 3

TINCAPS 4, Wisconsin 3

Lake County at Dayton, ppd.

Peoria at South Bend, ppd.

Today

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Saturday

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, gm1, 2:30 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, gm2, to follow

Lake County at Dayton, gm1, 4 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, gm2, to follow

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS 4,

TIMBER RATTLERS 3

Fort Wayne Wisconsin ab r h bi ab r h bi Rosier lf 4 1 1 1 Peters lf 4 0 1 0 Hassell cf 4 0 1 0 Warren 3b 2 0 0 1 Mears rf 3 1 0 0 Gray rf 2 0 1 1 Valenzuela dh 4 0 0 0 Miller c 4 0 1 1 Dale ss 3 1 0 0 Clarke 1b 4 0 0 0 Lopez 3b 4 1 2 0 Rodrigz cf 3 1 0 0 Basabe 1b 4 0 1 0 Bello dh 4 0 0 0 Vilar c 4 0 1 2 Pinero ss 3 1 1 0 Reyes 2b 4 0 1 1 Coca 2b 3 1 1 0 Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 29 3 4 3 Fort Wayne 000 001 003—4 Wisconsin 000 000 012—3

2B—Basabe. HR—Rosier. LOB—Fort Wayne 6, Wisconsin 10. SB—Hassell, Rosier, Miller, Gray. CS—Peters, Pinero. E—Och.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Vela 5 3 0 0 0 10 Och 2 0 0 0 2 3 Minjarez 2/3 1 1 1 4 1 Keating W,1-0 1 0 1 1 2 1 Sung S,1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1

Wisconsin

Kelly 5 1 0 0 1 10 Guerrero 2/3 1 1 1 0 0 Matulovich 2 1/3 2 0 0 0 2 Meeker L,1-1 2/3 3 3 3 1 1 Baker 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

WP—Minjarez, Keating. HBP—Mears (by Meeker), Rodriguez (by Keating), Warren (by Keating). Umpires—HP: Kyle Stutz. 1B: Glen Myerhofer. T—2:58. A—1,222.

