Friday, May 06, 2022 1:00 am

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CLEVELAND 6,

TORONTO 5

Toronto Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tapia rf 5 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 1 1 0
Bichette ss 5 2 3 0 Kwan rf-lf 3 2 1 2
Grrero Jr. 1b 2 2 1 2 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Naylor 1b 4 1 1 1
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 1 3 1
Collins dh 4 0 1 2 Giménez 2b 4 0 2 1
Espinal 2b 4 0 2 0 Rosario ss 3 0 0 1
Kirk c 4 1 1 1 Palacios lf 4 0 1 0
Zimmer cf 3 0 1 0 Mrcdo pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Springer ph 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 1 1 0
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 34 6 11 6

Toronto 200 002 100—5 Cleveland 002 130 00x—6

DP—Toronto 1, Cleveland 0. LOB—Toronto 6, Cleveland 6. 2B—Espinal (8), Collins (3), Straw (6), Giménez (3). HR—Guerrero Jr. (7), Kirk (1), Kwan (1). SB—Zimmer (1), Mercado (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Berríos L,2-1 4 2/3 8 6 6 1 0
Lawrence 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Richards 2 2 0 0 0 3

Cleveland

Civale W,1-2 5 2/3 6 4 4 0 8
Sandlin H,4 1 1/3 2 1 1 1 0
Shaw H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Clase S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP—Civale (Guerrero Jr.). WP—Berríos, Civale. Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck. T—3:03. A—9,104 (34,788).

HOUSTON 3, DETROIT 2

Detroit Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Baddoo cf 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 Brantley dh 4 0 1 0
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 Bregmn 3b 4 0 1 0
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 0 2 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 3 0 McCrmk pr 0 1 0 0
W.Cstro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 2 Tucker rf 3 0 1 1
H.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 Peña ss 3 1 1 1
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 9 2 Totals 31 3 8 3

Detroit 000 000 002—2 Houston 100 010 001—3

DP—Detroit 0, Houston 2. LOB—Detroit 5, Houston 6. 2B—Grossman (4), Bregman (6). HR—Candelario (2), Altuve (3), Peña (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Skubal 6 6 2 2 0 9
Peralta 2 0 0 0 1 2
Soto L,1-2 0 2 1 1 1 0

Houston

Urquidy 6 6 0 0 1 3
Neris H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Montero H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly W,1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0

Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Wills. T—2:55. A—24,116 (41,168).

L.A. ANGELS 8,

BOSTON 0

Los Angeles Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ohtani p-dh 4 1 2 1 Story 2b 4 0 0 0
Ward rf 4 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Fletcher 2b 5 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 1 0 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Walsh 1b 4 1 2 4 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 Cordero rf 4 0 0 0
Mayfield lf 3 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0
Wade ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Brdly Jr. cf 3 0 2 0
Marsh cf 4 2 2 1 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 3 1 0 0
Totals 35 8 8 8 Totals 34 0 6 0

Los Angeles 000 000 251—8 Boston 000 000 000—0

LOB—Los Angeles 3, Boston 7. 2B—Bradley Jr. (7), Martinez (9). HR—Walsh (4), Marsh (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Ohtani W,3-2 7 6 0 0 0 11
Mayers 2 0 0 0 0 2

Boston

Hill 5 1 0 0 1 6
Houck L,2-2 2 1/3 5 7 7 1 4
Crawford 1 2/3 2 1 1 0 2

HBP—Houck (Velazquez). WP—Ohtani, Houck. Umpires—Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg. T—2:55. A—29,476 (37,755).

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 7 .720 9-1 L-1 10-3 8-4
Tampa Bay 15 10 .600 3 7-3 W-3 9-7 6-3
Toronto 16 11 .593 3 5-5 L-1 10-6 6-5
Baltimore 10 16 .385 4-6 W-2 7-6 3-10
Boston 10 16 .385 3-7 L-2 4-6 6-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 15 11 .577 7-3 L-2 8-4 7-7
Cleveland 12 13 .480 5-5 W-2 5-4 7-9
Chicago 11 13 .458 3 3 5-5 W-3 7-6 4-7
Kansas City 8 15 .348 3-7 L-1 6-9 2-6
Detroit 8 16 .333 6 6 2-8 L-2 5-9 3-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 17 10 .630 7-3 W-2 8-5 9-5
Houston 15 11 .577 8-2 W-4 6-4 9-7
Seattle 12 13 .480 4 3-7 L-3 7-2 5-11
Texas 10 14 .417 4 5-5 W-4 4-9 6-5
Oakland 10 15 .400 6 2-8 L-6 4-9 6-6

Today

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay at Seattle, late

Saturday

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 19 9 .679 6-4 W-1 9-5 10-4
Miami 12 12 .500 5 2 6-4 L-4 6-7 6-5
Atlanta 12 15 .444 5-5 W-1 6-7 6-8
Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7 4 5-5 L-4 8-8 3-7
Washington 9 18 .333 3-7 L-2 3-11 6-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 18 8 .692 8-2 W-3 10-4 8-4
St. Louis 14 10 .583 3 5-5 W-1 7-5 7-5
Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 7 4 3-7 W-1 5-7 5-7
Chicago 9 15 .375 8 5 3-7 L-2 4-8 5-7
Cincinnati 3 22 .120 14½ 11½ 1-9 L-9 1-7 2-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 6-4 W-3 10-2 6-5
San Diego 16 9 .640 1 7-3 L-1 6-4 10-5
Colorado 15 10 .600 2 5-5 W-2 11-5 4-5
San Francisco 14 10 .583 5-5 L-3 6-5 8-5
Arizona 13 13 .500 2 7-3 W-3 5-7 8-6

Today

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Thursday

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 9, Washington 7

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

Miami at San Diego, late

St. Louis at San Francisco, late

Saturday

Pitt. at Cincinnati, gm1, 12:35 p.m.

Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pitt, at Cincinnati, gm2, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Fran,, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MILWAUKEE 10,

CINCINNATI 5

Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Friedl rf 4 1 1 0 Urías 2b 4 1 1 1
Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 Yelich lf 5 3 3 2
Drury 2b 5 0 1 1 Adames ss 4 3 2 4
Pham lf 4 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 5 0 2 1
Mustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Stephenson c 4 2 2 2 Narváez c 2 0 0 0
Moran 1b 4 0 1 2 Taylor cf 4 1 1 1
Reynolds ss 4 0 0 0 Petersn 3b 4 1 2 0
Dawson dh 3 0 0 0 Hiura dh 4 1 1 1
Garcia ph 1 0 0 0
Almora Jr. cf 4 1 2 0
Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 36 10 12 10

Cincinnati 300 110 000—5 Milwaukee 332 000 02x—10

E—Narváez (3). LOB—Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B—Moustakas (2), Tellez 2 (7), Yelich (6), Peterson (1). HR—Stephenson (3), Urías (1), Yelich (4), Adames 2 (8), Taylor (1), Hiura (2). SB—Stephenson (1), Peterson (3), Yelich (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Greene L,1-4 2 2/3 9 8 8 1 7
Cessa 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
Santillan 1 1 0 0 0 3
Diehl 1 0 0 0 0 1
Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 0
Warren 1 2 2 2 0 2

Milwaukee

Houser W,3-2 5 7 5 4 1 6
Gott H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boxberger H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Williams H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP—Cessa (Urías), Santillan (Narváez). WP—Greene. Umpires—Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T—3:05. A—21,715 (41,900).

N.Y. METS 8,

PHILADELPHIA 7

New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 5 1 1 2 Schwarbr lf 4 2 1 0
Marte rf 5 2 3 2 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 0
Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 Harper dh 5 2 2 2
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 0 Cstllanos rf 3 1 1 3
McCann c 0 0 0 0 Quinn pr-rf 1 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 5 1 1 1
McNeil 2b 3 1 2 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Canha lf 4 1 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 3 1
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 0 2 0
DSmth dh-1b 4 0 0 0 Camrgo ss 4 0 0 0
Nido c 3 0 0 0
Davis ph 1 0 1 1
Jnkwski pr-lf 0 1 0 0
Totals 38 8 11 8 Totals 39 7 12 7

New York 000 001 007—8 Philadelphia 410 200 000—7

E—Lindor (4), McNeil (1). DP—New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB—New York 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Alonso (5), Davis (2), Marte (4), Harper (8), Schwarber (4), Bohm (4). HR—Marte (3), Lindor (5), Harper (5), Castellanos (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Walker 4 9 7 6 2 2
Shreve 1 1/3 2 0 0 0 1
Medina W,1-0 2 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Díaz S,6-7 1 0 0 0 0 2

Philadelphia

Nola 7 3 1 1 1 7
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Norwood 1/3 4 4 4 0 0
Knebel L,0-2 2/3 4 3 3 0 1

HBP—Medina (Castellanos). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—3:15. A—24,040 (42,792).

COLORADO 9,

WASHINGTON 7

Washington Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnandz 2b 5 1 1 1 Blackmn rf 4 1 1 0
Soto rf 3 2 2 1 Daza cf 3 0 0 0
Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 Grichuk dh 4 2 2 1
Y.Hrnandz dh 5 0 2 0 Cron 1b 4 1 2 1
Franco 3b 5 1 3 1 McMhn 3b 3 1 1 0
Ruiz c 5 1 2 2 Rodgers 2b 4 2 2 4
Strng-Grdn lf 5 0 1 0 Hilliard lf 4 1 0 0
Robles cf 3 1 1 0 Hampsn ss 4 1 1 3
Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 Nuñez c 4 0 1 0
Totals 39 7 15 6 Totals 34 9 10 9

Washington 200 011 210—7 Colorado 040 040 10x—9

E—Escobar (5), McMahon (5), Blackmon (1). DP—Washington 0, Colorado 2. LOB—Washington 9, Colorado 5. 2B—Bell (7), Franco (7), Ruiz (6), Robles (6), Soto (5), McMahon (7), Rodgers (3). HR—Soto (6), Ruiz (1), Hampson (1), Rodgers (1), Grichuk (4). SB—Y.Hernandez (1). S—Robles (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington

Snchez L,1-2 4 1/3 6 7 6 2 4
Rogers 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 3
Finnegan 1 2 1 1 0 2
Voth 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
Cishek 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Colorado

Senzatela 4 1/3 7 3 2 2 1
Chacín W,3-1 1 2/3 2 1 1 0 1
Stephenson 2/3 2 2 2 1 0
Kinley H,6 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Colomé H,3 1 2 1 1 0 0
Bard S,8-9 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP—Sanchez (Daza). Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson. T—3:25. A—30,139 (50,445).

LATE WEDNESDAY

MILWAUKEE 18,

CINCINNATI 4

Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Friedl cf 5 1 1 0 Wong 2b 5 1 1 1
Drury 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 Hiura ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Pham lf 2 1 1 0 Adames ss 3 2 0 0
Mustakas dh 4 0 2 1 Yelich lf 4 3 2 2
Stphensn 1b 0 0 0 0 Peterson lf 0 1 0 1
Moran 1b-3b 2 0 0 1 McCthn dh 5 2 4 4
K.Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 6 2 4 8
Lopez 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0
Reynolds rf-p 4 0 1 1 Taylor rf 1 1 0 0
Garcia c 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 3 2 2 0
Cain cf 3 2 2 0
Caratini c 4 1 1 2
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 39 18 17 18

Cincinnati 200 010 001—4 Milwaukee 204 012 45x—18

E—Gutierrez 2 (2). DP—Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB—Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B—Reynolds (2), Yelich (5), McCutchen (5), Tellez (5). 3B—Friedl (1). HR—Wong (1), Tellez 2 (7). SB—K.Farmer (2), Pham (2). SF—Moran (3), Drury (1), Caratini (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Gtierrez L,0-5 4 1/3 8 7 7 2 2
Moreta 1 1/3 2 2 2 2 1
B.Farmer 1 3 4 4 1 1
Strickland 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Sims 2/3 1 5 5 4 1
Reynolds 1/3 2 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee

Peralta W,1-1 5 5 3 3 2 7
Gott H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 2
Milner 1 0 0 0 1 1
Suter 1 2 1 1 0 0

B.Farmer pitched to 6 batters in the 7th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP—Gutierrez 2 (Cain,Adames). WP—Peralta. Umpires—Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson. T—3:46. A—25,413 (41,900).

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 18 5 .783
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 12 12 .500
TINCAPS (San Diego) 12 12 .500
Lake County (Cleve.) 10 13 .435 8
Lansing (Oakland) 10 14 .417
West Michigan (Detroit) 8 16 .333 10½

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 17 7 .708
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 14 10 .583 3
Peoria (St. Louis) 12 11 .522
South Bend (Cubs) 11 12 .478
Quad Cities (Kan. City) 10 14 .417 7
Beloit (Miami) 8 16 .333 9

Wednesday

South Bend 6, Peoria 3

Lansing 7, West Michigan 1, gm1

Lansing 6, West Michigan 5, gm2

Beloit 1, Great Lakes 0

Cedar Rapids 4, Quad Cities 0

Wisconsin 4, TINCAPS 0

Dayton 8, Lake County 7, 8 inn., gm1

Dayton 5, Lake County 1, gm2

Thursday

Great Lakes 3, Beloit 0, gm1

Great Lakes 3, Beloit 1, gm2

Lansing 6, West Michigan 5

Cedar Rapids 5, Quad Cities 3

TINCAPS 4, Wisconsin 3

Lake County at Dayton, ppd.

Peoria at South Bend, ppd.

Today

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.

Saturday

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, gm1, 2:30 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, gm2, to follow

Lake County at Dayton, gm1, 4 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, gm2, to follow

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

TINCAPS 4,

TIMBER RATTLERS 3

Fort Wayne Wisconsin
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rosier lf 4 1 1 1 Peters lf 4 0 1 0
Hassell cf 4 0 1 0 Warren 3b 2 0 0 1
Mears rf 3 1 0 0 Gray rf 2 0 1 1
Valenzuela dh 4 0 0 0 Miller c 4 0 1 1
Dale ss 3 1 0 0 Clarke 1b 4 0 0 0
Lopez 3b 4 1 2 0 Rodrigz cf 3 1 0 0
Basabe 1b 4 0 1 0 Bello dh 4 0 0 0
Vilar c 4 0 1 2 Pinero ss 3 1 1 0
Reyes 2b 4 0 1 1 Coca 2b 3 1 1 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 29 3 4 3

Fort Wayne 000 001 003—4 Wisconsin 000 000 012—3

2B—Basabe. HR—Rosier. LOB—Fort Wayne 6, Wisconsin 10. SB—Hassell, Rosier, Miller, Gray. CS—Peters, Pinero. E—Och.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Vela 5 3 0 0 0 10
Och 2 0 0 0 2 3
Minjarez 2/3 1 1 1 4 1
Keating W,1-0 1 0 1 1 2 1
Sung S,1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1

Wisconsin

Kelly 5 1 0 0 1 10
Guerrero 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
Matulovich 2 1/3 2 0 0 0 2
Meeker L,1-1 2/3 3 3 3 1 1
Baker 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

WP—Minjarez, Keating. HBP—Mears (by Meeker), Rodriguez (by Keating), Warren (by Keating). Umpires—HP: Kyle Stutz. 1B: Glen Myerhofer. T—2:58. A—1,222.

