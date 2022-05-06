The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, May 06, 2022 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Chicago Cubs OFF LA Dodgers OFF
Pittsburgh -120 at Cincinnati +102
NY Mets -132 at Philadelphia +112
at Atlanta OFF Milwaukee OFF
at Arizona -144 Colorado +122
at San Diego -120 Miami +102
at San Francisco OFF St. Louis OFF

American League

at NY Yankees -235 Texas +194
Kansas City -116 at Baltimore -102
at Boston -180 Chicago WS +152
Toronto -126 at Cleveland +108
at Houston -170 Detroit +150
at Minnesota -168 Oakland +142
at Seattle -125 Tampa Bay +105

Interleague

at LA Angels OFF Washington OFF

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Miami 4 (209½) at Philadelphia
at Dallas 1 (219½) Phoenix

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Boston -126 Carolina +104
at Tampa Bay -115 Toronto -104
at St. Louis -118 Minnesota -102
Edmonton -150 at Los Angeles +125

