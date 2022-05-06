Friday, May 06, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|-120
|at Cincinnati
|+102
|NY Mets
|-132
|at Philadelphia
|+112
|at Atlanta
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at Arizona
|-144
|Colorado
|+122
|at San Diego
|-120
|Miami
|+102
|at San Francisco
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
American League
|at NY Yankees
|-235
|Texas
|+194
|Kansas City
|-116
|at Baltimore
|-102
|at Boston
|-180
|Chicago WS
|+152
|Toronto
|-126
|at Cleveland
|+108
|at Houston
|-170
|Detroit
|+150
|at Minnesota
|-168
|Oakland
|+142
|at Seattle
|-125
|Tampa Bay
|+105
Interleague
|at LA Angels
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|4
|(209½)
|at Philadelphia
|at Dallas
|1
|(219½)
|Phoenix
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Boston
|-126
|Carolina
|+104
|at Tampa Bay
|-115
|Toronto
|-104
|at St. Louis
|-118
|Minnesota
|-102
|Edmonton
|-150
|at Los Angeles
|+125
