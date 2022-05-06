TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP Logan Allen off waivers from Cleveland.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Columbus (IL). Assigned 1B Bobby Bradley outright to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Cole Irvin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 2.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned C Rene Pinto to Durham (IL). Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Carson Fulmer outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RF Bryan De La Cruz to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Tommy Nance from Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned RHP Aaron Brooks outright to Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Pedro Avila to El Paso (PCL).

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Suspended Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks one game without pay for making unnecessary and excessive contact on May 3 against Golden State Warriors G Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury. Fined Golden State F Draymond Green $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward the spectator stands in a game on May 3 at Golden State.

FOOTBALL

NFL

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Eric Saubert.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Devonte Wyatt and LB Quay Walker to four-year contracts.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB E.J. Perry.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WRs Gehrig Dieter and Gary Jennings, TEs Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Josh Pederson, DT Lorenzo Neal and DE Jonathan Woodard.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived RB Trey Ragas.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Van Noy and CB Bryce Callahan.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT Jordon Scott. Agreed to terms with K Gabe Brkic.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released LB Terez Hall.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed FS Tyrann Mathieu.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed G Nate Herbig off waivers from Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Jordan Davis to a four-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DL Tyree Johnson.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jeremy Davies from Milwaukee (AHL) loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated D Nathan Beaulieu from injured reserve.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Named Matt Giller associate athletic director/assistant vice president for athletic development.