AUTO RACING

Truck Series

DEAD ON TOOLS 200

At Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 149 laps, 51 points.

2. (6) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 149, 53.

3. (3) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 149, 48.

4. (2) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 149, 33.

5. (7) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 149, 38.

6. (9) Parker Kligerman, Chev., 149, 49.

7. (13) Ryan Preece, Ford, 149, 33.

8. (4) Zane Smith, Ford, 149, 29.

9. (12) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 149, 28.

10. (18) Todd Bodine, Toyota, 149, 27.

11. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Chev., 149, 26.

12. (23) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 149, 26.

13. (19) Colby Howard, Chev., 149, 24.

14. (16) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 149, 23.

15. (33) Dean Thompson, Chev., 149, 22.

16. (24) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 149, 21.

17. (11) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 149, 25.

18. (20) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 149, 19.

19. (14) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 149, 18.

20. (26) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 149, 17.

21. (28) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 149, 23.

22. (29) Danny Bohn, Chevrolet, 149, 15.

23. (5) Corey Heim, Toyota, 149, 14.

24. (32) Spencer Boyd, Chev., 149, 13.

25. (15) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 148, 17.

26. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 148, 0.

27. (31) Austin Wayne Self, Chv., 147, 10.

28. (36) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 147, 9.

29. (25) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 137, 8.

30. (27) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 125, 0.

31. (30) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 124, 6.

32. (34) Tate Fogleman, Toyota, 123, 5.

33. (21) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 105, 4.

34. (17) Tanner Gray, Ford, 98, 7.

35. (22) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 97, 2.

36. (35) Akinori Ogata, Chevrolet, 54, 1.

Race Statistics

Avg. Speed of Winner: 91.616 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hr., 13 min., 17 sec.

Margin of Victory: 0.552 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 54 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Nemechek 0-12; Z.Smith 13-21; J.Nemechek 22-39; P.Kligerman 40-48; R.Chastain 49-53; C.Hocevar 54; R.Chastain 55-75; T.Bodine 76-78; R.Chastain 79-85; C.Hocevar 86-93; R.Chastain 94-106; J.Nemechek 107-118; C.Howard 119; C.Eckes 120; G.Enfinger 121; C.Eckes 122; J.Nemechek 123-149

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 4 times for 69 laps; R.Chastain, 4 times for 46 laps; C.Hocevar, 2 times for 9 laps; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 9 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 9 laps; T.Bodine, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Eckes, 2 times for 2 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Howard, 1 time for 1 lap.