Chicago Boston

ab r h bi ab r h bi Anderson ss 5 1 3 0 Duran cf 4 1 1 0 Pollock rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Story 2b 4 0 1 1 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 3 0 1 0 Robert cf 4 1 1 2 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Grandal dh 2 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Sheets lf 2 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 0 Engel ph-rf 2 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 1 0 0 0 Burger 3b 3 0 1 0 Cordero ph 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 1 Bradly Jr. rf 4 0 1 1 García 2b 4 0 2 0 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 Vázquez ph 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 4 10 4 Totals 31 2 6 2 Chicago 003 000 010—4 Boston 000 010 010—2

DP—Chicago 2, Boston 2. LOB—Chicago 9, Boston 8. 2B—García (3), Verdugo (3), Bradley Jr. (8). 3B—Duran (1). HR—Robert (4). SB—Engel (3), Pollock (1). SF—Abreu (1), McGuire (2). S—McGuire (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Velsqez W,2-2 5 3 1 1 2 2 Foster H,3 1 0 0 0 1 0 Bummer H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Graveman H,7 1 3 1 1 0 1 Hendriks S,8-9 1 0 0 0 1 3

Boston

Eovaldi L,1-1 5 6 3 3 3 4 Davis 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 Schreiber 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2 Brasier 1 2 1 1 0 0 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP—Velasquez (Duran), Bummer (Dalbec). WP—Barnes. Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster. T—3:29. A—30,944 (37,755).

MINNESOTA 2,

OAKLAND 1

Oakland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Neuse 1b 4 0 1 0 Buxton dh 2 1 1 1 Lowrie dh 2 0 0 1 Polanco 2b 3 0 1 0 McKinney pr 0 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 Bethancrt pr 0 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 1 0 1 0 Miranda 1b 3 1 1 1 Brown rf 3 0 0 0 Lewis ss 4 0 1 0 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 Larnach lf 4 0 2 0 K.Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 Celestino cf 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 Pache cf 3 1 1 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 32 2 8 2 Oakland 000 001 000—1 Minnesota 010 010 00x—2

E—Polanco (1). LOB—Oakland 4, Minnesota 10. 2B—Larnach (9), Urshela (2). HR—Miranda (1), Buxton (9). SB—Piscotty (2). SF—Lowrie (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland

Logue L,1-1 5 5 2 2 2 5 Puk 1 0 0 0 1 1 Acevedo 1 1 0 0 1 1 Snead 2/3 2 0 0 0 0 Trivino 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

Winder W,2-0 6 3 1 0 0 8 J.Smith H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Duffey H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pagán S,3-4 1 1 0 0 2 2

Umpires—Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel. T—2:44. A—17,509 (38,544).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MILWAUKEE 6,

ATLANTA 3

Milwaukee Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Wong 2b 4 2 2 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 1 Adames ss 4 0 1 1 Olson 1b 3 1 0 0 Yelich dh 5 0 2 1 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 5 1 1 0 Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 5 0 2 2 Albies 2b 3 0 1 1 Urías 3b 4 1 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 2 0 Duvall cf 3 0 0 0 Narváez c 3 0 1 0 Heredia lf 3 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 1 0 1 Swansn ss 3 1 1 1 Totals 39 6 11 5 Totals 28 3 3 3 Milwaukee 200 004 000—6 Atlanta 000 200 010—3

E—Cain (1), Renfroe (1), Adames (3), Albies (3), Riley (3). DP—Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 0. LOB—Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 2. 2B—Tellez (8), Wong (5), Renfroe (5). HR—Acuña Jr. (1), Swanson (2). SF—Albies (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

Lauer W,3-0 6 1/3 2 2 1 3 8 Boxbergr H,7 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 Gustave 1 1 1 1 0 2 Hader S,11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta

Chavez 1 3 2 2 0 0 Strider 4 4 0 0 0 8 McHugh L,0-1 1/3 1 2 2 1 0 Matzek 1/3 0 2 1 3 0 Thornburg 2 1/3 2 0 0 0 2 Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ryan Wills. T—3:15. A—36,307 (41,084).

LATE THURSDAY

SAN DIEGO 2, MIAMI 1

Miami San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Chshm Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 Nola dh 3 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 4 0 1 1 Crnwrth 2b 4 0 1 0 Soler lf 4 0 0 0 Mchado 3b 3 2 2 2 Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 Profar lf 3 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 A.García rf 2 0 0 0 Kim ss 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 2 0 1 0 Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 Henry c 2 0 1 0 Thmpsn rf 2 0 0 0 Berti ph 1 0 0 0 Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Stallings c 0 0 0 0 Azocar rf 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 27 2 5 2 Miami 001 000 000—1 San Diego 100 100 00x—2

DP—Miami 2, San Diego 1. LOB—Miami 4, San Diego 6. 2B—Cooper (5). HR—Machado 2 (7). SB—Chisholm Jr. (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami

Luzardo L,2-2 6 3 2 2 3 7 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bender 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 Okert 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

San Diego

Mrtinez W,2-2 7 4 1 1 1 4 L.García H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rogrs S,11-12 1 0 0 0 0 2

Luzardo pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Edwin Moscoso. T—2:50. A—31,034 (40,209).

ST. LOUIS 7,

SAN FRANCISCO 1

St. Louis San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Edman 2b 5 1 3 3 Ystrmski cf 4 0 2 1 Gldshmdt 1b 5 1 1 0 Pedersn dh 5 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 0 0 Flores 1b 4 0 2 0 O’Neill lf 5 0 2 2 Crawfrd ss 4 0 1 0 Yepez dh 4 0 2 1 Ruf lf 4 0 1 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 González rf 3 0 2 0 Molina c 4 2 2 1 Estrada 2b 3 1 0 0 Carlson rf 4 2 2 0 Vosler 3b 4 0 1 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 1 0 Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 34 1 10 1 St. Louis 001 020 400—7 San Francisco 000 010 000—1

DP—St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1. LOB—St. Louis 6, San Francisco 10. 2B—Edman (3), O’Neill (4), Carlson (5), González (2). HR—Molina (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis

Mikolas W,2-1 5 2/3 7 1 1 3 3 Pallante H,1 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0 Whitley 1 2 0 0 0 2

San Francisco

Llovera 1 0 0 0 0 1 Littell L,0-1 2 2 1 1 0 3 Brebbia 1 2 0 0 0 0 Álvarez 1/3 3 2 2 0 0 Santos 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 McGee 2/3 3 3 3 0 1 Rogers 1/3 2 1 1 1 0 García 1 0 0 0 0 0 Long 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Junior Valentine. T—3:01. A—22,562 (41,915).

This Date In Baseball

1917 — Babe Ruth of the Red Sox allowed two hits as he outdueled Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators 1-0. Ruth knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

1925 — Pittsburgh shortstop Glenn Wright made an unassisted triple play in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals when he caught Jim Bottomley’s line drive, stepped on second to double Jimmy Cooney, and tagged Rogers Hornsby coming from first. The Cardinals, trailing 9-4, scored six runs in the eighth inning to win 10-9 at Forbes Field.

Midwest League

East Division

W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 18 5 .783 — Great Lakes (Dodgers) 13 12 .520 6 TINCAPS (San Diego) 12 13 .480 7 Lansing (Oakland) 11 14 .440 8 Lake County (Cleve.) 10 13 .435 8 West Michigan (Det.) 8 17 .320 11

West Division

W L Pct. GB Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 17 8 .680 — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 15 10 .600 2 Peoria (St. Louis) 12 12 .500 4½ South Bend (Cubs) 12 12 .500 4½ Quad Cities (Kan. City) 11 14 .440 6 Beloit (Miami) 8 17 .320 9

Thursday

Great Lakes 3, Beloit 0, gm1

Great Lakes 3, Beloit 1, gm2

Lansing 6, West Michigan 5

Cedar Rapids 5, Quad Cities 3

TINCAPS 4, Wisconsin 3

Lake County at Dayton, ppd.

Peoria at South Bend, ppd.

Friday

Great Lakes 5, Beloit 2

South Bend 4, Peoria 2

Lansing 6, West Michigan 5, 10 inn.

Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 2

Wisconsin 3, TINCAPS 2

Lake County at Dayton, ppd.

Today

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, gm1, 2:30 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, gm2, to follow

Lake County at Dayton, gm1, 4 p.m.

Lake County at Dayton, gm2, to follow

Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday

Lake County at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

Beloit at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.

TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

TIMBER RATTLERS 3, TINCAPS 2