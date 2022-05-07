Saturday, May 07, 2022 1:00 am
BASEBALL
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|—
|9-1
|L-1
|10-3
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|—
|7-3
|W-4
|9-7
|7-3
|Toronto
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|10-6
|6-5
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|7-6
|3-10
|Boston
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|4-7
|6-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|9-4
|7-7
|Chicago
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|3
|6-4
|W-4
|7-6
|5-7
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|5-4
|7-9
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|6
|6
|3-7
|L-1
|6-9
|2-6
|Detroit
|8
|17
|.320
|7
|7
|2-8
|L-3
|5-9
|3-8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|8-5
|9-5
|Houston
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|—
|8-2
|W-5
|7-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|3½
|2-8
|L-4
|7-3
|5-11
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|4½
|5-5
|W-4
|4-9
|6-5
|Oakland
|10
|16
|.385
|6½
|5½
|2-8
|L-7
|4-9
|6-7
Today
Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 9:10 p.m.
Friday
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 2, Oakland 1
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Washington at L.A. Angels, late
Tampa Bay at Seattle, late
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday
White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.
K.C. at Baltimore, gm1, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Yankees, gm1, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
K.C. at Baltimore, gm2, 5:15 p.m.
Texas at Yankees, gm2, 5:15 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|10-4
|Miami
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|3
|5-5
|L-5
|6-7
|6-6
|Atlanta
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|6-8
|6-8
|Philadelphia
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|4½
|5-5
|L-4
|8-8
|3-7
|Washington
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
|7
|3-7
|L-2
|3-11
|6-7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|—
|9-1
|W-4
|10-4
|9-4
|St. Louis
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|7-5
|8-5
|Pittsburgh
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-7
|5-7
|Chicago
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|4-8
|5-7
|Cincinnati
|3
|22
|.120
|15
|12
|1-9
|L-9
|1-7
|2-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|10-2
|6-5
|San Diego
|17
|9
|.654
|½
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|7-4
|10-5
|Colorado
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|11-5
|4-5
|San Francisco
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|1
|4-6
|L-4
|6-6
|8-5
|Arizona
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|2½
|7-3
|W-3
|5-7
|8-6
Today
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4) at Cincinnati (Dugger 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Matz 3-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Cubs (Norris 0-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (López 3-1) at San Diego (Manaea 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.
Friday
Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3
Washington at L.A. Angels, late
Colorado at Arizona, late
Miami at San Diego, late
St. Louis at San Francisco, late
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Sunday
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Fran., 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 4, BOSTON 2
|Chicago
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pollock rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sheets lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Engel ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cordero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bradly Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
Chicago
DP—Chicago 2, Boston 2. LOB—Chicago 9, Boston 8. 2B—García (3), Verdugo (3), Bradley Jr. (8). 3B—Duran (1). HR—Robert (4). SB—Engel (3), Pollock (1). SF—Abreu (1), McGuire (2). S—McGuire (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Velsqez W,2-2
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Foster H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bummer H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman H,7
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,8-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Boston
|Eovaldi L,1-1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Davis
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Schreiber
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brasier
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP—Velasquez (Duran), Bummer (Dalbec). WP—Barnes. Umpires—Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster. T—3:29. A—30,944 (37,755).
MINNESOTA 2,
OAKLAND 1
|Oakland
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Neuse 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Lowrie dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKinney pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bethancrt pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pache cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
Oakland
E—Polanco (1). LOB—Oakland 4, Minnesota 10. 2B—Larnach (9), Urshela (2). HR—Miranda (1), Buxton (9). SB—Piscotty (2). SF—Lowrie (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Oakland
|Logue L,1-1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Puk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Snead
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Minnesota
|Winder W,2-0
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|8
|J.Smith H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duffey H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán S,3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
Umpires—Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel. T—2:44. A—17,509 (38,544).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
MILWAUKEE 6,
ATLANTA 3
|Milwaukee
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wong 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Swansn ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|28
|3
|3
|3
Milwaukee
E—Cain (1), Renfroe (1), Adames (3), Albies (3), Riley (3). DP—Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 0. LOB—Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 2. 2B—Tellez (8), Wong (5), Renfroe (5). HR—Acuña Jr. (1), Swanson (2). SF—Albies (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Milwaukee
|Lauer W,3-0
|6 1/3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|8
|Boxbergr H,7
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hader S,11-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Atlanta
|Chavez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Strider
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|McHugh L,0-1
|1/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Matzek
|1/3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Thornburg
|2 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stephens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ryan Wills. T—3:15. A—36,307 (41,084).
LATE THURSDAY
SAN DIEGO 2, MIAMI 1
|Miami
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Chshm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nola dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Crnwrth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mchado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.García rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Henry c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Thmpsn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Berti ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
Miami
DP—Miami 2, San Diego 1. LOB—Miami 4, San Diego 6. 2B—Cooper (5). HR—Machado 2 (7). SB—Chisholm Jr. (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Miami
|Luzardo L,2-2
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bender
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Okert
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
San Diego
|Mrtinez W,2-2
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|L.García H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogrs S,11-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Luzardo pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Edwin Moscoso. T—2:50. A—31,034 (40,209).
ST. LOUIS 7,
SAN FRANCISCO 1
|St. Louis
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Edman 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Ystrmski cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gldshmdt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pedersn dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|O’Neill lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Crawfrd ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yepez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|González rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Molina c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Vosler 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|34
|1
|10
|1
St. Louis
DP—St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1. LOB—St. Louis 6, San Francisco 10. 2B—Edman (3), O’Neill (4), Carlson (5), González (2). HR—Molina (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St. Louis
|Mikolas W,2-1
|5 2/3
|7
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Pallante H,1
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
San Francisco
|Llovera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Littell L,0-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Brebbia
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez
|1/3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Santos
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGee
|2/3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires—Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Junior Valentine. T—3:01. A—22,562 (41,915).
This Date In Baseball
1917 — Babe Ruth of the Red Sox allowed two hits as he outdueled Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators 1-0. Ruth knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.
1925 — Pittsburgh shortstop Glenn Wright made an unassisted triple play in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals when he caught Jim Bottomley’s line drive, stepped on second to double Jimmy Cooney, and tagged Rogers Hornsby coming from first. The Cardinals, trailing 9-4, scored six runs in the eighth inning to win 10-9 at Forbes Field.
Midwest League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|13
|12
|.520
|6
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|12
|13
|.480
|7
|Lansing (Oakland)
|11
|14
|.440
|8
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|10
|13
|.435
|8
|West Michigan (Det.)
|8
|17
|.320
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|South Bend (Cubs)
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Beloit (Miami)
|8
|17
|.320
|9
Thursday
Great Lakes 3, Beloit 0, gm1
Great Lakes 3, Beloit 1, gm2
Lansing 6, West Michigan 5
Cedar Rapids 5, Quad Cities 3
TINCAPS 4, Wisconsin 3
Lake County at Dayton, ppd.
Peoria at South Bend, ppd.
Friday
Great Lakes 5, Beloit 2
South Bend 4, Peoria 2
Lansing 6, West Michigan 5, 10 inn.
Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 2
Wisconsin 3, TINCAPS 2
Lake County at Dayton, ppd.
Today
TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, gm1, 2:30 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, gm2, to follow
Lake County at Dayton, gm1, 4 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, gm2, to follow
Beloit at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday
Lake County at Dayton, 1:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.
Beloit at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.
TINCAPS at Wisconsin, 2:10 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.
TIMBER RATTLERS 3, TINCAPS 2
|Fort Wayne
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rosier lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Peters lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hassell III cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Black dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mears dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gray Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Warren 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Solarte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stronach 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bello pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ilarraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodrigez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kerner c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Murray ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hall c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Coca 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|25
|3
|3
|1
Fort Wayne
2B—Warren. LOB—Fort Wayne 9, Wisconsin 6. SB—Reyes. E—Jarvis, Warren.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Contreras
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Komar
|4 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Thwaits L,0-2
|2 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Boyd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Wisconsin
|Jarvis
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Mort
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hasler W,1-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
WP—Thwaits, Boyd, Jarvis 2. IBB—Rodriguez (by Thwaits). Umpires—HP: Glen Meyerhofer; 1B: Kyle Stutz. T—2:23. A—2,663.
