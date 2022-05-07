Saturday, May 07, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Milwaukee 1, Boston 1
May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
Today: Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Mon.: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Wed.: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
x-Fri.: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD
x-May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1
May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
Sun.: Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Tue.: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD
x-Thu.: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD
x-May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Phoenix 2, Dallas 0
May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109
May 6: Phoenix at Dallas, late
Sun.: Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tue.: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD
x-Thu.: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD
x-May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD
Golden State 1, Memphis 1
May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116
May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101
Today: Memphis at Golden St., 8:30 p.m.
Mon.: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wed.: Golden St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
x-Fri.: Memphis at Golden State, TBD
x-May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|½
Friday
Washington 84, Indiana 70
Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91, OT
Las Vegas at Phoenix, late
Minnesota at Seattle, late
Today
Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
WASHINGTON 84,
INDIANA 70
INDIANA (70): N.Smith 5-13 3-5 13, T.Mitchell 3-5 0-0 7, Egbo 5-9 0-0 10, Henderson 2-6 0-0 4, K.Mitchell 7-16 2-3 18, A.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Engstler 2-5 0-0 4, Dangerfield 2-5 0-0 5, Hull 0-1 0-0 0, Vivians 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 30-72 5-8 70.
WASHINGTON (84): Atkins 6-11 2-2 15, Delle Donne 8-16 4-5 21, Hines-Allen 3-7 2-3 9, Cloud 6-13 5-5 17, Walker-Kimbrough 3-9 4-4 10, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 7, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Austin 1-4 1-1 3, Machida 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-69 18-20 84.
|Indiana
|16
|15
|21
|18
|—
|70
|Washington
|31
|19
|14
|20
|—
|84
3-Point Goals—Indiana 5-22 (K.Mitchell 2-7, T.Mitchell 1-1, Dangerfield 1-3, Vivians 1-4, A.Smith 0-1, Engstler 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Hull 0-1, N.Smith 0-3), Washington 4-18 (Hines-Allen 1-2, Hawkins 1-3, Atkins 1-4, Delle Donne 1-5, Cloud 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (N.Smith 13), Washington 31 (Delle Donne 9). Assists—Indiana 17 (Henderson 5), Washington 20 (Cloud 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 20, Washington 12. A—4,200 (4,200).
