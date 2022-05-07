The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, May 07, 2022 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Milwaukee 1, Boston 1

May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86

Today: Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Mon.: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.

x-Fri.: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

x-May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103

May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

Sun.: Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Tue.: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

x-Thu.: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD

x-May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Phoenix 2, Dallas 0

May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114

May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109

May 6: Phoenix at Dallas, late

Sun.: Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

x-Tue.: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

x-Thu.: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD

x-May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

Golden State 1, Memphis 1

May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116

May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101

Today: Memphis at Golden St., 8:30 p.m.

Mon.: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wed.: Golden St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

x-Fri.: Memphis at Golden State, TBD

x-May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 1 0 1.000
Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Connecticut 0 0 .000 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½
Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½
Las Vegas 0 0 .000 ½
Dallas 0 0 .000 ½
Seattle 0 0 .000 ½

Friday

Washington 84, Indiana 70

Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91, OT

Las Vegas at Phoenix, late

Minnesota at Seattle, late

Today

Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

WASHINGTON 84,

INDIANA 70

INDIANA (70): N.Smith 5-13 3-5 13, T.Mitchell 3-5 0-0 7, Egbo 5-9 0-0 10, Henderson 2-6 0-0 4, K.Mitchell 7-16 2-3 18, A.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Engstler 2-5 0-0 4, Dangerfield 2-5 0-0 5, Hull 0-1 0-0 0, Vivians 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 30-72 5-8 70.

WASHINGTON (84): Atkins 6-11 2-2 15, Delle Donne 8-16 4-5 21, Hines-Allen 3-7 2-3 9, Cloud 6-13 5-5 17, Walker-Kimbrough 3-9 4-4 10, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 7, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Austin 1-4 1-1 3, Machida 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-69 18-20 84.

Indiana 16 15 21 18 70
Washington 31 19 14 20 84

3-Point Goals—Indiana 5-22 (K.Mitchell 2-7, T.Mitchell 1-1, Dangerfield 1-3, Vivians 1-4, A.Smith 0-1, Engstler 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Hull 0-1, N.Smith 0-3), Washington 4-18 (Hines-Allen 1-2, Hawkins 1-3, Atkins 1-4, Delle Donne 1-5, Cloud 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 42 (N.Smith 13), Washington 31 (Delle Donne 9). Assists—Indiana 17 (Henderson 5), Washington 20 (Cloud 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 20, Washington 12. A—4,200 (4,200).

