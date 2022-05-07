Saturday, May 07, 2022 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Cincinnati
|-145
|Pittsburgh
|+125
|at Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at Philadelphia
|OFF
|NY Mets
|OFF
|at Cincinnati
|-145
|Pittsburgh
|+125
|at San Francisco
|-152
|St. Louis
|+128
|at Atlanta
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at Arizona
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at San Diego
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
American League
|at N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Toronto
|-132
|at Cleveland
|+113
|at Minnesota
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
|at Houston
|-205
|Detroit
|+172
|at Boston
|OFF
|Chicago WS
|OFF
|Toronto
|-132
|at Cleveland
|+113
|at Baltimore
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|at Seattle
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
Interleague
|at LA Angels
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Milwaukee
|2
|(213)
|Boston
|at Golden State
|7
|(226½)
|Memphis
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Florida
|-200
|at Washington
|+164
|Colorado
|-240
|at Nashville
|+195
|New York
|-118
|at Pittsburgh
|-102
|Calgary
|-170
|at Dallas
|+138
