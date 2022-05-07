The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Saturday, May 07, 2022

ODDS

FanDuel Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Cincinnati -145 Pittsburgh +125
at Chicago Cubs OFF LA Dodgers OFF
at Philadelphia OFF NY Mets OFF
at San Francisco -152 St. Louis +128
at Atlanta OFF Milwaukee OFF
at Arizona OFF Colorado OFF
at San Diego OFF Miami OFF

American League

at N.Y Yankees OFF Texas OFF
Toronto -132 at Cleveland +113
at Minnesota -184 Oakland +154
at Houston -205 Detroit +172
at Boston OFF Chicago WS OFF
at Baltimore OFF Kansas City OFF
at Seattle OFF Tampa Bay OFF

Interleague

at LA Angels OFF Washington OFF

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at Milwaukee 2 (213) Boston
at Golden State 7 (226½) Memphis

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -200 at Washington +164
Colorado -240 at Nashville +195
New York -118 at Pittsburgh -102
Calgary -170 at Dallas +138

