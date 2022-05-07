TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Logan Allen. Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (IL). Assigned INF Kelvin Gutierrez outright to Norfolk after clearing waivers.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Rich Hill and INF/OF Kike Hernandez on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of LHP John Schreiber from Worcester.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Cole Irvin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Recalled LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Mark Melancon from the COVID-19 IL and INF Josh Rojas from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Sergio Alcantara for assignment. Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Robert Dugger and CF Tyler Naquin from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Buck Farmer for assignment. Assigned LF Ronnie Dawson to Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Perdomo from Nashville (IL). Optioned INF Keston Hiura to Nashville.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined the Dallas Mavericks $25,000 for violating league rules regarding team bench decorum in a game on May 4 at Phoenix.

WNBA

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Yvonne Turner and F Nikolina Milic to hardship exception contracts.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Emma Cannon and G Jennie Simms to replacement contracts.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Stephanie Jones to a hardship exception contract. Claimed G/F Kennedy Burke off waivers from Seattle. Waived G Katie Benzan.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Anthony Brown, RB Ricky Person, WRs Slade Bolden, Shemar Bridges, Trevon Clark, Makai Polk, Raleigh Webb, Devon Williams, OT Aron Johnson, DT Rayshad Nichols, OLBs Jeremiah Moon, Chuck Wiley, LBs Zakoby McClain, Josh Ross, CBs David Vereen, Denzel Williams and S Chris Moore from undrafted free agency.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Dominique Robinson, OT Braxton Jones, RB Trestan Ebner, C Doug Kramer, G Ja’Tyre Carter, S Elijah Hicks and P Trenton Gill to four-year contracts. Signed LBs Jaylan Alexander, Jack Sanborn, C.J. Avery, TEs Chase Allen, Jake Tonges, S Amari Carter, DTs Jean Delance, Micah Dew-Treadway, CBs Allie Green IV, Jaylon Jones, WRs Cyrus Holder, Landon Lenoir, Henry Litwin, Kevin Shaa, Savon Scarver and RB Master Teague from undrafted free agency. Waived OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Quay Walker, DL Devonte Wyatt, OT Sean Rhyan, LB Kingsley Enagbare, S Tariq Carpenter, DL Jonathan Ford and WR Samori Toure.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE George Karlaftis to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Zane Lewis, OL Isaiah Williams and RB Austin Walter. Signed WRs Keshunn Abram, Irvin Charles, S Tony Adams, RB Zonovan Knight and LB D.Q. Thomas from undrafted free agency. Released OL Greg Van Roten.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CBs Josh Blackwell, Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, S Reed Blankenship, RB Kennedy Brooks, WR Britain Covey, OLs William Dunkle, Josh Sills, DT Noah Elliss, LB Ali Fayad, QB Carson Strong and OL Jarrid Williams from undrafted free agency.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Tyreke Smith, CB Tariq Woolen, WRs Bo Melton and Dareke Young. Signed FS Joey Blount, SSs Bubba Bolden, Scott Nelson, Deontai Williams, TEs Cade Brewer, John Mitchell, G Shamarious Gilmore, DT Matt Gotel, WRs Jake Herslow, Demetris Robertson, LBs Levi Jones, Josh Onujiogu, QB Levi Lewis and CB Josh Valentine-Turner from undrafted free agency.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed QB Sam Howell, TE Cole Turner, OG Chris Paul and CB Christian Holmes.

CFL

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Greg McCrae, WRs Eli Stove and Tavaris Harrison.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Milos Kelemen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned F Pavel Gogolev to Newfoundland (ECHL) from Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Zach Fucale to Hershey (AHL) on loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Oskari Salminen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

AHL

CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired G Stefanos Lekkas.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Tyson Feist to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Recalled F Samuel Houde from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber from reserve. Placed F Nathan Perkovich and D Chris McKay on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Derian Plouffe on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Ds Kyle Pouncy and Miles Gendron from reserve. Placed D Joey Colatarci and F Dakota Raabe on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Shaw Boomhower from reserve.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Matt Griffin assistant coach of men’s basketball.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced Philip Tate is stepping away as head coach for men’s golf and taking on the role of assistant to the director of athletics.

ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Bershawn Jackson men’s track and field head coach.

WICHITA ST. — Named Ryan Horn head strength and conditioning coach for men’s basketball.