Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Milwaukee 2, Boston 1
May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101
Mon.: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Wed.: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
x-Fri.: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD
x-May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1
May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
Today: Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Tue.: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Thu.: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD
x-May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Phoenix 2, Dallas 1
May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109
May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94
Today: Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Tue.: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
x-Thu.: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD
x-May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD
Golden State 2, Memphis 1
May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116
May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101
May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112
Mon.: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wed.: Golden St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
x-Fri.: Memphis at Golden State, TBD
x-May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Friday
Washington 84, Indiana 70
Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91, OT
Seattle 97, Minnesota 74
Las Vegas 106, Phoenix 88
Saturday
New York 81, Connecticut 79
Atlanta 66, Dallas 59
Today
Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
