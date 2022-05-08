The Journal Gazette
 
BASKETBALL

NBA

PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Milwaukee 2, Boston 1

May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86

May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101

Mon.: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Wed.: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.

x-Fri.: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

x-May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1

May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103

May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

Today: Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Tue.: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

x-Thu.: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD

x-May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Phoenix 2, Dallas 1

May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114

May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109

May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94

Today: Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Tue.: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

x-Thu.: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD

x-May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

Golden State 2, Memphis 1

May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116

May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101

May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112

Mon.: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wed.: Golden St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

x-Fri.: Memphis at Golden State, TBD

x-May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
New York 1 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1
Connecticut 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
Dallas 0 1 .000 1

Friday

Washington 84, Indiana 70

Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91, OT

Seattle 97, Minnesota 74

Las Vegas 106, Phoenix 88

Saturday

New York 81, Connecticut 79

Atlanta 66, Dallas 59

Today

Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

