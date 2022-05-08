The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Sunday, May 08, 2022

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Derby

WINNERS

2022 — Rich Strike

2021 — Mandaloun

2020 — Authentic

2019 — Country House

2018 — Justify

2017 — Always Dreaming

2016 — Nyquist

2015 — American Pharoah

2014 — California Chrome

2013 — Orb

2012 — I’ll Have Another

2011 — Animal Kingdom

2010 — Super Saver

2009 — Mine That Bird

2008 — Big Brown

2007 — Street Sense

2006 — Barbaro

2005 — Giacomo

2004 — Smarty Jones

2003 — Funny Cide

2002 — War Emblem

KENTUCKY DERBY LONGSHOTS

Highest payoffs for winners of the Derby since $2 mutuel bets began in 1911 with winner, year and price:

Donerail, 1913 $184.90
Rich Strike, 2022 $163.60
Country House, 2019 $132.40
Mine That Bird, 2009 $103.20
Giacomo, 2005 $102.60
Gallahadian, 1940 $72.40
Charismatic, 1999 $64.60
Proud Clarion, 1967 $62.20
Exterminator, 1918 $61.20
Dark Star, 1953 $51.80
Thunder Gulch, 1995 $51.00

