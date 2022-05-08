Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am
HORSE RACING
Kentucky Derby
WINNERS
2022 — Rich Strike
2021 — Mandaloun
2020 — Authentic
2019 — Country House
2018 — Justify
2017 — Always Dreaming
2016 — Nyquist
2015 — American Pharoah
2014 — California Chrome
2013 — Orb
2012 — I’ll Have Another
2011 — Animal Kingdom
2010 — Super Saver
2009 — Mine That Bird
2008 — Big Brown
2007 — Street Sense
2006 — Barbaro
2005 — Giacomo
2004 — Smarty Jones
2003 — Funny Cide
2002 — War Emblem
KENTUCKY DERBY LONGSHOTS
Highest payoffs for winners of the Derby since $2 mutuel bets began in 1911 with winner, year and price:
|Donerail, 1913
|$184.90
|Rich Strike, 2022
|$163.60
|Country House, 2019
|$132.40
|Mine That Bird, 2009
|$103.20
|Giacomo, 2005
|$102.60
|Gallahadian, 1940
|$72.40
|Charismatic, 1999
|$64.60
|Proud Clarion, 1967
|$62.20
|Exterminator, 1918
|$61.20
|Dark Star, 1953
|$51.80
|Thunder Gulch, 1995
|$51.00
