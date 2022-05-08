HORSE RACING

Kentucky Derby

WINNERS

2022 — Rich Strike

2021 — Mandaloun

2020 — Authentic

2019 — Country House

2018 — Justify

2017 — Always Dreaming

2016 — Nyquist

2015 — American Pharoah

2014 — California Chrome

2013 — Orb

2012 — I’ll Have Another

2011 — Animal Kingdom

2010 — Super Saver

2009 — Mine That Bird

2008 — Big Brown

2007 — Street Sense

2006 — Barbaro

2005 — Giacomo

2004 — Smarty Jones

2003 — Funny Cide

2002 — War Emblem

KENTUCKY DERBY LONGSHOTS

Highest payoffs for winners of the Derby since $2 mutuel bets began in 1911 with winner, year and price: